Sunday, December 20, 2020
Home News Reports Pune: Case filed against naturopathy doctor for duping a woman of Rs 1.47 crore...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Pune: Case filed against naturopathy doctor for duping a woman of Rs 1.47 crore for bogus treatment

The fraud came to light when the woman ran out of money and asked her husband to arrange funds, who got suspicious

OpIndia Staff
Doctor Duped woman of 1.47 crore rupees
Fraud Doctor Duped woman of 1.47 crore rupees in Pune (Representational Image: Technical420)
4

A woman in Pune has registered a complaint at Wanavdi police station against a doctor who has duped her for Rs.1.47 crore on the pretext of treatment for ‘non-existing cancer’ in her liver. The woman identified as Sushma Jadhav works as an author at the Principal Controller of Defence Accounts (Officers). In her complaint, she said that a doctor allegedly took Rs. 1.47 crore from her saying that she had cancer and needs treatment or else she will die.

No tests, no scans, just medicines without names

Reports say that 58-year-old Jadhav came in contact with the doctor identified as Vidya Dhananjay Gondras, who lives in Wanavdi, in 2017. She went to Gondras for treatment of knee pain at her Kondhwa Budruk based naturopathy clinic. In June 2020, she approached Gondras again for a medical problem. Gondras allegedly claimed that she has closed her naturopathy clinic and now has a franchise of a Canada-based Ayurvedic organization. She also claimed that she had treated several patients in Pune.

Without carrying out any medical tests, Gondras allegedly told Jadhav that she has live ascites and urged her to start treatment immediately or she will die. Jadhav believed her and started paying her for the treatment. In return, Gondras gave her pills in red, black, green and white plastic bags. When Jadhav tried to inquire about the medicines she is taking, Gondras showed her photographs of liver damage on her cell phone and told her that she would die if she stops the treatment, but didn’t give any detail of the medicines.

Later in September, Gondras told Jadhav that she had developed cancerous tumours on her liver’s upper portion. She told Jadhav that these tumours could be treated with Ayurvedic medicines. Jhadav kept on paying Gondras, believing she is treating her. When she started to fall short of money, she asked her husband to arrange Rs.7 lakh.

Husband’s suspicion exposed fraud

Her lawyer husband was suspicious and asked Jadhav to show medical reports and treatment papers. Jadhav contacted Gondras for the documents which she could not provide. Then Jadhav took her husband and a lawyer friend to meet Gondras on December 3. Gondras allegedly said that she wouldn’t be able to provide any medical documents before completing the treatment. This was the tipping point where Jadhav decided to file a complaint against her.

FIR registered against Gondras

Police have registered an FIR against Gondras under appropriate Sessions, including 420 of the Indian Penal Code. Sub-Inspector Bholenath Ahiwale said, “The complainant has paid nearly Rs 1.45 crore to the accused via cheques and Rs 1.75 lakh in cash… The accused has not been arrested yet, but her bank accounts have been sealed. Further investigation is on.”

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Kerala: Widow of journalist SV Pradeep, who died in a mysterious accident, expresses disappointment over probe

OpIndia Staff -
Widow of journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of communist government and Islamists, has expressed disappointment at the direction of probe of the accident that killed her husband.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram, Amit Shah holds road show in Bolpur, vows to throw away Bangladeshi infiltrators

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram an unprecedented road show of Home Minister Amit Shah took place in West Bengal's Bolpur.
Read more

What is a Hindu Temple: Their Symbolism and Vastu Shastra

Culture and History Monidipa Bose Dey -
A Hindu temple is not essentially only a place to perform religious rites; it is more of a teerth, a place where one goes to seek union with the Supreme Consciousness.

Saudi Arabia sacks 100 Islamic clerics for not condemning Islamic terror organisation ‘Muslim Brotherhood’

World OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia has sacked nearly 100 Islamic imams and preachers for failing to condemn activities of 'Muslim Brotherhood'.

‘Taiwan, Fight for Trump’, ‘Stop the Steal’: Rally in Taipei sees participants voicing their support for Donald Trump

World OpIndia Staff -
Visuals of the event that have surfaced on social media show a very enthusiastic crowd in Taipei, Taiwan cheering for Trump.

Opposition politicise PM Modi’s Gurdwara visit, terms it appeasement politics by relating with ‘farmer’ protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi in an unscheduled visit on Sunday

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Pune: Case filed against naturopathy doctor for duping a woman of Rs 1.47 crore for bogus treatment

OpIndia Staff -
The naturopathy doctor told the woman that she had liver ailment, and later cancer, without carrying out any test
Read more
Opinions

Welcome to the New Age: The Adhikari Rebellion, a new brand of politics takes root in Bengal, beginning of the end for Mamata Banerjee?

K Bhattacharjee -
The March of The Saffron in West Bengal that began with the Ram Navami rally in 2017 has reached resounding levels.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Widow of journalist SV Pradeep, who died in a mysterious accident, expresses disappointment over probe

OpIndia Staff -
Widow of journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of communist government and Islamists, has expressed disappointment at the direction of probe of the accident that killed her husband.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia gives nod to the formation of amateur women’s football league for the first time

OpIndia Staff -
Reportedly, a total of 24 female football teams from Riyadh, Jeddah and Dammam participated in the amateur league.
Read more
Entertainment

With ‘Pregnancy Bible’, Kareena Kapoor Khan turns author

OpIndia Staff -
Kareena Kapoor Khan's book 'Pregnancy Bible' to hit the shelves early next year.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Christian Pastor kidnaps a 13-year-old tribal girl from a hamlet in Tiruvannamalai, absconding for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The 49-year-old Christian pastor identified as Jayaraj, was camping in Perungattur, a tribal hamlet in the Jawadhu hills of TN.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram, Amit Shah holds road show in Bolpur, vows to throw away Bangladeshi infiltrators

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram an unprecedented road show of Home Minister Amit Shah took place in West Bengal's Bolpur.
Read more
News Reports

“Modi could not live with his wife even for five days, How will he rule the country,” says Anti-Hindu propagandist Bishop Ezra Sargunam

OpIndia Staff -
Bishop Ezra Sargunam also said that PM Modi does not fear God as he does not have a conscience, and he is a fake man
Read more
News Reports

“Coronavirus vaccine can turn people into crocodile or bearded ladies,” says Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

OpIndia Staff -
While launching a mass immunisation programme, Jair Bolsonaro informed that he would not be vaccinated.
Read more
Culture and History

What is a Hindu Temple: Their Symbolism and Vastu Shastra

Monidipa Bose Dey -
A Hindu temple is not essentially only a place to perform religious rites; it is more of a teerth, a place where one goes to seek union with the Supreme Consciousness.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com