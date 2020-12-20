Sunday, December 20, 2020
Home News Reports Tamil Nadu: Christian Pastor kidnaps a 13-year-old tribal girl from a hamlet in Tiruvannamalai,...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Tamil Nadu: Christian Pastor kidnaps a 13-year-old tribal girl from a hamlet in Tiruvannamalai, absconding for weeks

The Police have found that he was married twice but both the wives left him. They have slapped a case of kidnapping on the pastor and the search for Jayaraj is going on.

OpIndia Staff
Church Abuse
2

A tribal girl was allegedly abducted by a pastor from a tribal hamlet in the Jawadhu hills located in Tiruvannamalai, Tamil Nadu. According to the reports, the 49-year-old Christian pastor identified as Jayaraj, a resident of Trichy, was camping in Perungattur, a tribal hamlet in the Jawadhu hills of TN. The Christian priest indulged in preaching and evangelism in the village for four years in the garb of a social worker.

In October, as schools were shut down due to the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of the pandemic, Pastor Jayaraj took advantage of this situation and proposed that he would like to teach the children at his house.

The parents agreed to this arrangement and sent their children to his house. Jayraj allegedly misbehaved with the girls who visited his home for tuitions. The parents came to know about the harassment and registered a complaint. The police warned the pastor of dire consequences and asked parents to stop sending their children to his house for tuition.

Pastor lured kids saying he would teach them

However, on 24th October, a 13-year-old girl went missing and her parents have accused the pastor of abducting her. The girl’s father filed a complaint with the local police a day later. However, the girl has not been found. The police have not able to trace the pastor as he does not use a mobile phone which makes it difficult to trace his whereabouts. They have been in search for the pastor, who has abducted girl for more than three weeks now.

Recently, the police got information that the pastor was hiding at Velankanni. The police took the father along with them to catch him, however, he couldnot be found there.

The parents of the girl, losing hope of finding their daughter, have now approached the Superintendent of Police, Tiruvannamalai to plead with him to bring his daughter back. “I don’t know what condition my daughter is in. I’m afraid. Please help find my daughter immediately,” the father of the girl said.

Reportedly, upon investigation, the Police have found that he was married twice but both the wives left him. They have slapped a case of kidnapping on the pastor and the search for Jayaraj is going on.

Church crimes in India

There has been a dangerous trend of repeated cases of rape and other abusive incidents at Churches across the world. Unfortunately, India is not immune to this plague either. Christian priest and churches, like most cases worldwide, have been targeting the poor, destitute for their crimes but the cases go unnoticed.

However, in India, the crimes have been coming into public domain lately. There have been several incidents of sexual harassment and other abuse by Church officials and priests.

In 2018, a 45-year-old Christian priest was booked for the brutal rape an 11-year old girl in Vallampadu, Andhra Pradesh. In July 2017, Father Saji Joesph, a priest who was the director of a children’s home in Kerala’s Wayanad district, was arrested after allegations of sexually abusing minor boys.

Franco Mulakkal, a Bishop of the Roman Catholic Diocese of Jalandhar, was arrested and released on bail later for allegedly raping a 44-year old nun at a guest house in Kuravilangad in May 2014. Similarly, Father Johnson V Mathew, a priest of Malankara Orthodox church was accused in the rape and sexual abuse of a married woman belonging to the fold was arrested in July 2018.

In February, the Mysuru police had arrested three pastors (religious leaders associated with protestant Churches) for allegedly raping a teenager in Mangaluru. All three Christian priests have now been charged under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. In another incident, a 60-year-old pastor named Chandra Kumar belonging to a local church in Nagaland was arrested for allegedly raping a 10-year-old girl in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district.

In another incident, a 33-year old Catholic priest, Father Prakash Damor was arrested in Jhabua district of Madhya Pradesh for abetting a 17-year-old girl’s suicide. Recently, a special Mahila Court in Cuddalore had sentenced a church priest to 30 years in prison and nine others to life in prison for their involvement in the horrifying 2014 Tittakudi rape case, which involved two minor girls.

In September, a 68-year-old Christian priest of the Syro Malabar Church named Father George Padayattil, the vicar of Holy Cross Church in Chendamangalam in Ernakulam district, was booked for the rape of three 9-year-old girls

Similarly, a Class IX student had died in October at GBP hospital after being allegedly tortured repeatedly by the warden of Holy Cross School, Tripura. In November this year, thirty-seven Catholic priests from different parishes in Mysuru had written to Pope Francis to remove the Bishop of Mysore KA William over his alleged involvement in criminal offences, misappropriation of funds and sexual misconduct.

Maria Antony Raj, a 60-year-old the catholic priest, who is the correspondent of the St Mary’s High School in the Gandhipuram area of Coimbatore was arrested for forcing the girl students to open sexually explicit content on his mobile phone. Reportedly, another Christian priest named Shalom Babu Tandi has been booked by Pathalgaon police station for the alleged rape of a minor girl in his care.

In 2019, Syro-Malabar Church Priest Robin was convicted by the Thalassery POCSO court in February 2019 for raping and impregnating a 16-year-old girl back in 2016.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal: Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram, Amit Shah holds road show in Bolpur, vows to throw away Bangladeshi infiltrators

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram an unprecedented road show of Home Minister Amit Shah took place in West Bengal's Bolpur.
Read more
Culture and History

What is a Hindu Temple: Their Symbolism and Vastu Shastra

Monidipa Bose Dey -
A Hindu temple is not essentially only a place to perform religious rites; it is more of a teerth, a place where one goes to seek union with the Supreme Consciousness.
Read more

Saudi Arabia sacks 100 Islamic clerics for not condemning Islamic terror organisation ‘Muslim Brotherhood’

World OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia has sacked nearly 100 Islamic imams and preachers for failing to condemn activities of 'Muslim Brotherhood'.

‘Taiwan, Fight for Trump’, ‘Stop the Steal’: Rally in Taipei sees participants voicing their support for Donald Trump

World OpIndia Staff -
Visuals of the event that have surfaced on social media show a very enthusiastic crowd in Taipei, Taiwan cheering for Trump.

Opposition politicise PM Modi’s Gurdwara visit, terms it appeasement politics by relating with ‘farmer’ protests

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi in an unscheduled visit on Sunday

‘We will sit for five years to support the farm laws if needed,’ video of farmer extending support to PM Modi goes viral

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"How can Rahul Gandhi seize power? He is dreaming. He must think of chances after 2034... There is no hope left for the Congress," a farmer said.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Karan Johar’s interesting statement to NCB: Lost my phone, here is the video from social media

OpIndia Staff -
Karan Johar has sent his reply to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in response to the notice that was served to him.
Read more
News Reports

NCP leader threatens Hindus to leave India, abuses Hindu women, says ‘All Hindus are my brothers’ after Hindus take up his ‘Dum hai?’ challenge

OpIndia Staff -
Using extremely foul language, NCP leader Arbaaz Khan threatened Hindus and insulted Hindu women.
Read more
Media

‘Secular’ media drops ‘Om Namah Shivay’ while reporting actor Dhanush’s statement on his new Netflix Hollywood movie

OpIndia Staff -
Dhanush expressed his excitement and thanked his fans for the love and support for the Netflix movie, directed by Russo Brothers
Read more
News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
News Reports

Doordarshan will not broadcast ‘Sheikh Chilli’ anymore: Broadcaster takes action after snippet of Hinduphobic episode goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A cartoon show run on the public broadcaster Doordarshan named - "Sheikh Chilli and Friends" had stoked a controversy
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Christian Pastor kidnaps a 13-year-old tribal girl from a hamlet in Tiruvannamalai, absconding for weeks

OpIndia Staff -
The 49-year-old Christian pastor identified as Jayaraj, was camping in Perungattur, a tribal hamlet in the Jawadhu hills of TN.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram, Amit Shah holds road show in Bolpur, vows to throw away Bangladeshi infiltrators

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst chants of Jai Shri Ram an unprecedented road show of Home Minister Amit Shah took place in West Bengal's Bolpur.
Read more
News Reports

“Modi could not live with his wife even for five days, How will he rule the country,” says Anti-Hindu propagandist Bishop Ezra Sargunam

OpIndia Staff -
Bishop Ezra Sargunam also said that PM Modi does not fear God as he does not have a conscience, and he is a fake man
Read more
News Reports

“Coronavirus vaccine can turn people into crocodile or bearded ladies,” says Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro

OpIndia Staff -
While launching a mass immunisation programme, Jair Bolsonaro informed that he would not be vaccinated.
Read more
Culture and History

What is a Hindu Temple: Their Symbolism and Vastu Shastra

Monidipa Bose Dey -
A Hindu temple is not essentially only a place to perform religious rites; it is more of a teerth, a place where one goes to seek union with the Supreme Consciousness.
Read more
News Reports

Tamil Nadu: Golden mangalsutra of Amman stolen from a temple in Thiruvidaimaruthur, probe underway

OpIndia Staff -
When doors were opened by the temple guard next day, he found four locks of were broken and the mangalsutra & other items were stolen
Read more
World

Saudi Arabia sacks 100 Islamic clerics for not condemning Islamic terror organisation ‘Muslim Brotherhood’

OpIndia Staff -
Saudi Arabia has sacked nearly 100 Islamic imams and preachers for failing to condemn activities of 'Muslim Brotherhood'.
Read more
World

Constitutional crisis in Nepal as PM KP Oli recommends dissolution of Parliament. Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli has recommended the dissolution of the Parliament during an emergency cabinet meeting on Sunday.
Read more
World

‘Taiwan, Fight for Trump’, ‘Stop the Steal’: Rally in Taipei sees participants voicing their support for Donald Trump

OpIndia Staff -
Visuals of the event that have surfaced on social media show a very enthusiastic crowd in Taipei, Taiwan cheering for Trump.
Read more
News Reports

Opposition politicise PM Modi’s Gurdwara visit, terms it appeasement politics by relating with ‘farmer’ protests

OpIndia Staff -
Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Gurdwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in Delhi in an unscheduled visit on Sunday
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com