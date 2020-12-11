Friday, December 11, 2020
‘He tried to play victim first’: Congress leader caught transporting terrorists in South Kashmir, charged under UAPA

"He had initially tried to play the victim. We formally arrested him after hours of questioning him," a senior police officer said.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader caught ferrying terrorists/ Image Source: ET
A Congress leader has been arrested by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday for ferrying terrorists in Shopian district of South Kashmir. According to reports, Congress leader Gowhar Ahmed Wani of Imamsahab Shopian was caught transporting terrorists on December 7. The Congress member has now been arrested and booked under stringent sections of UAPA.

Speaking to the media after the arrest, a senior police officer said that a case under UAPA has been registered at police station Imamsahab, Shopian and they have also obtained 7 days remand from a local court. 

Army personnel intercepted the car ferrying terrorists in Kashmir, Congress leader escaped

The security personnel had received intel that terrorists were travelling in a car. Indian Army personnel intercepted the car at Baba Khader Rampura Chowk in Trenz area on December 7. However, the terrorists and Congress leader escaped and left the vehicle near Pargachoo.

The police said that Wani returned home at Imam Sahib on Wednesday. He was immediately detained for interrogation. “He had initially tried to play the victim. We formally arrested him after hours of questioning him,” a senior police officer said.

Meanwhile, J&K Congress chief GA Mir claimed that Wani was never a Congress party member. The police are wrongly linking some arrested lawyer with the Congress and we vehemently deny his association with the party, said Mir.

