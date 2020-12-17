Delhi: Riyasat Ali stabs a man after picking a fight over sharing onion salad

The Delhi police have arrested a person identified as Riyasat Ali, who stabbed a person over onion salad near old Delhi Railway station in the national capital. According to the reports, the 59-year-old Riyasat Ali was arrested by the Delhi police after the incident of stabbing.

Reportedly, Ali picked a fight over sharing onion salad at a restaurant in the old Delhi area.

Delhi: One arrested over a stabbing case, in a fight over onion salad



59-year-old accused Riyasat Ali was found opposite Old Delhi Railway Station & arrested. One blood-stained kitchen knife recovered.



The police have now recovered one blood-stained kitchen knife from the accused. During questioning, the accused Ali confessed that he did indeed stab the victim over sharing of onion salad.

It is important to note that the Gurugram Police had recovered the body of a man with injury marks on his face in the Sector 29 area on Tuesday. The police had recovered the blood-soaked body of an individual. The mortal remains were found in a bush in front of Leisure Valley Park in Sector 29 area.

A police team along with a forensic expert reportedly visited the spot to collect evidence. The Police had said that someone had been brutally stabbed the individual in the face to hide the identity of the deceased and also, to destroy evidence. A case of murder has been registered against an unknown person.

“The identity of the deceased is yet to be established. It seems that someone hit the victims face brutally with stone to hide identity and to destroy evidence. The investigation team has noted the identification marks with the name ‘Arvind’ tattooed on one of the hands of the body,” said sub-inspector Jaswant Singh, the investigation officer of the case. It is, however, unclear this body recovered a few days ago was of the individual who was murdered by Riyasat Ali or was it somebody else.