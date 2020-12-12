The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee chief Sardar VM Singh today demanded that the government must give an assurance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all of their produce. “We want assurance on the MSP. We want a guarantee of the purchase of our produce under it. Farmers will be benefitted if you bring MSP Guarantee Bill”, said Sardar VM Singh while addressing a press conference. Little do people know that VM Singh, who has been one of the prominent faces of the ongoing farmer’s protest in the outskirts of Delhi, is actually a Congress leader.

By now almost everyone has understood that the Modi government’s new farm laws nowhere talks about repealing MSP, a fallacy that the Congress and the leftist liberals have been peddling day and night to mislead farmers. Modi government has, again and again, stressed that they are neither abolishing APMC Mandis not repealing MSPs. So, the question of “assurance on MSP”, a demand which has been put forth by VM Singh, really does not make sense.

VM Singh doubling up as a ‘disgruntled, poor farmer’ is actually a Congress leader whose assets run in crores

However, the one thing which many might not be knowing is that VM Singh, who has been at the forefront of this ongoing agitation doubling up as a disgruntled, poor ‘farmer’ is actually a Congress leader whose assets run in crores. He was a Lok Sabha Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district. In 2009 his net worth was close to Rs 631 crores.

Information provided on myneta.info

According to the affidavit submitted by him at Pilibhit District Collectorate in 2009, VM Singh was the richest Lok Sabha candidate then. He had declared of having cash amounting to Rs 15,00,000 and banks deposits worth Rs 26,50,000. Singh declared owning three vehicles worth Rs 14,00,000, two non-agricultural plots of land worth Rs 206,00,00,000 – a 1.5-acre plot in Delhi and 100-acre plot in Bhopal. He also owns agricultural land worth Rs 414,60,00,000. It includes 366-acre plot in Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) worth Rs 36,60,00,000; a 180-acre plot in Delhi worth Rs 270 crore and a 54-acre agricultural plot in Bhopal worth Rs 108 crore. He also has two houses worth Rs 11 crore.

VM Singh faces 8 cases including one under SC/ST Act

Moreover, the Congress leader is accused in as many as 8 cases ranging from criminal intimidation to theft to rioting also including one under the SC/ST Act.

Information provided on myneta.info

Congress lies against the new farmer laws

As the Congress leader VM Singh is busy speaking on behalf of ‘farmers’, it becomes almost imperative to recollect how his party has been blatantly peddling lies against the new farm bills to denounce the Modi government and instigate and mislead ignorant farmers.

The Congress has claimed that they are supporting the agitation against the new farmer laws, because the new laws mean that: Mandis will be abolished, Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be abolished, farmers will have no bargaining power, farmers vulnerable to exploitation by corporates, lakhs of Mandi workers will be unemployed and the debt would rise. However, all the reasons given by the Congress against the new farm laws are outright lies.