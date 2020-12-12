Saturday, December 12, 2020
Home News Reports ‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh protesting and demanding assurance on the MSP is actually a...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh protesting and demanding assurance on the MSP is actually a Congress leader accused in 8 cases, has assets worth crores

‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh was a Lok Sabha Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit district. In 2009 his net worth was close to Rs 631 crores.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader VM Singh doubles up as a 'disgruntled farmer' in the ongoing farmer's protest (Source: ANI)
3

The All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee chief Sardar VM Singh today demanded that the government must give an assurance on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) on all of their produce. “We want assurance on the MSP. We want a guarantee of the purchase of our produce under it. Farmers will be benefitted if you bring MSP Guarantee Bill”, said Sardar VM Singh while addressing a press conference. Little do people know that VM Singh, who has been one of the prominent faces of the ongoing farmer’s protest in the outskirts of Delhi, is actually a Congress leader.

By now almost everyone has understood that the Modi government’s new farm laws nowhere talks about repealing MSP, a fallacy that the Congress and the leftist liberals have been peddling day and night to mislead farmers. Modi government has, again and again, stressed that they are neither abolishing APMC Mandis not repealing MSPs. So, the question of “assurance on MSP”, a demand which has been put forth by VM Singh, really does not make sense.

VM Singh doubling up as a ‘disgruntled, poor farmer’ is actually a Congress leader whose assets run in crores

However, the one thing which many might not be knowing is that VM Singh, who has been at the forefront of this ongoing agitation doubling up as a disgruntled, poor ‘farmer’ is actually a Congress leader whose assets run in crores. He was a Lok Sabha Congress candidate from Uttar Pradesh’s Pilibhit district. In 2009 his net worth was close to Rs 631 crores.

Information provided on myneta.info

According to the affidavit submitted by him at Pilibhit District Collectorate in 2009, VM Singh was the richest Lok Sabha candidate then. He had declared of having cash amounting to Rs 15,00,000 and banks deposits worth Rs 26,50,000. Singh declared owning three vehicles worth Rs 14,00,000, two non-agricultural plots of land worth Rs 206,00,00,000 – a 1.5-acre plot in Delhi and 100-acre plot in Bhopal. He also owns agricultural land worth Rs 414,60,00,000. It includes 366-acre plot in Raisen (Madhya Pradesh) worth Rs 36,60,00,000; a 180-acre plot in Delhi worth Rs 270 crore and a 54-acre agricultural plot in Bhopal worth Rs 108 crore. He also has two houses worth Rs 11 crore.

VM Singh faces 8 cases including one under SC/ST Act

Moreover, the Congress leader is accused in as many as 8 cases ranging from criminal intimidation to theft to rioting also including one under the SC/ST Act.

Information provided on myneta.info

Congress lies against the new farmer laws

As the Congress leader VM Singh is busy speaking on behalf of ‘farmers’, it becomes almost imperative to recollect how his party has been blatantly peddling lies against the new farm bills to denounce the Modi government and instigate and mislead ignorant farmers.

The Congress has claimed that they are supporting the agitation against the new farmer laws, because the new laws mean that: Mandis will be abolished, Minimum Support Price (MSP) will be abolished, farmers will have no bargaining power, farmers vulnerable to exploitation by corporates, lakhs of Mandi workers will be unemployed and the debt would rise. However, all the reasons given by the Congress against the new farm laws are outright lies.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: A clash of narratives, ideological, political and personality battles and the mockery of sentiments

K Bhattacharjee -
The death of Sushant Singh Rajput opened a can of worms that led to bizarre circumstances nobody could have foreseen.
Read more
Editor's picks

Has the govt handed over the ownership of Ahmedabad airport to Adani as alleged by Congress workers and supporters? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A concerted campaign is run on social media platforms by Congress supporters to allege that Ahmedabad Airport is being sold to Adani Group
Read more

Newslaundry creates controversy where there is none because India Today showed farmers benefitting from farm laws: Read Details

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Propagandists at Newslaundry published a sensationalist report on Thursday to accuse the government of 'planting stories'

Woman files case against Palghar Shiv Sena MP, says he has been demanding sexual favours since 2004: Here are the details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A woman who worked at a gas agency owned by the Shiv Sena MP, had accused the Palghar leader of making sexual advances at her

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

Media K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.

Kerala: Complaint lodged against a Hijab clad woman for entering a temple in Malappuram district wearing shoes

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Malappuram in Kerala has one of the highest concentration of Muslim population and considered a hotbed for Islamist fundamentalism

Recently Popular

News Reports

Pakistani credit card recovered from Shiv Sena leader Pratap Sarnaik, was registered to his address in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Trouble mounts for Shiv Sena MLA Pratap Sarnaik as a credit card registered under name of a Pakistani national was recovered from him
Read more
News Reports

Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh dropped from upcoming movie after he humiliates Hindus during farmer protest: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, videos had gone viral where Yograj Singh was seen making vile, hateful remarks against Hindu women.
Read more
Media

Truth bomb by Rohit Sardana triggers AltNews Islamist apologists, complain to Rahul Kanwal who they think can understand their angst

OpIndia Staff -
During a live QandA session with viewers on farmer protests, one Shaukat Ali tried to solicit a reaction from Rohit Sardana.
Read more
News Reports

Saudi Arabia deported a large number of Indians back to India for protesting against CAA and NRC: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Anti-CAA protestors were deported by Saudi govt to India as the Gulf State prohibits assembly or public demonstration of any form
Read more
Media

Mainstream media goes overboard in whitewashing Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh’s hate speech against Hindus: Read details

K Bhattacharjee -
Former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh on Saturday distanced himself from the deplorable comments made by his father Yograj Singh.
Read more
News Reports

After massage parlour and ‘gym langar’, video emerges of farmers making pizza, netizens wonder how they can join the ‘protest’

OpIndia Staff -
The 'farmers' holding protest against the Modi govt over passing three farm bills seem to be enjoying their free time
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Farmer leader’ VM Singh protesting and demanding assurance on the MSP is actually a Congress leader accused in 8 cases, has assets worth crores

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress leader who has doubled up as a 'disgruntled' farmer actually has assets worth crores and faces as many as 8 criminal cases
Read more
News Reports

Two from Manipur Students Association Delhi arrested by Police for calling Brahmins ‘b*stards’, released on bail

OpIndia Staff -
The MSAD had alleged that Sanskrit was being introduced in schools and colleges in the interests of certain groups.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan: Statue of Maharaja Ranjit Singh in Lahore vandalised by a man because Singh had converted a mosque into a horse stable

Aditi -
Some miscreants had attacked the statue of Ranjit Singh in Lahore in August last year after Indian government repealed Article 370.
Read more
Political History of India

A superstar, a murder and four Chief Ministers: Movies and the Dravidian Movement

Suren -
A feature of Dravidian movement and politics since the 50s is the extraordinary influence that movies and film stars wield.
Read more
News Reports

Al-Qaeda terrorist and Osama bin Laden’s former spokesman released from jail in the USA ahead of term due to his obesity

OpIndia Staff -
Al-Qaeda terrorist Adel Abdel Bary was released from jail as it was feared that he has high risk of getting coronavirus due to his obesity
Read more
News Reports

Yogi Adityanath effect: UP MLA Vijay Mishra gets his own illegally constructed shopping complex demolished

Jhankar Mohta -
Fearing that entire complex might be razed by the Yogi govt, family of Vijay Mishra got the top two illegally constructed floors demolished
Read more
News Reports

India rejects Chinese claims as ‘factually incorrect’ after China blamed India for cancelling joint launch of commemorative stamp

OpIndia Staff -
Chinese embassy had cancelled the joint launch of the stamp claiming that India did not give feedback on time.
Read more
Entertainment

The Sushant Singh Rajput Saga: A clash of narratives, ideological, political and personality battles and the mockery of sentiments

K Bhattacharjee -
The death of Sushant Singh Rajput opened a can of worms that led to bizarre circumstances nobody could have foreseen.
Read more
News Reports

Iran executes a journalist on the charges of inciting and aiding the 2017 protests against the Iranian government

OpIndia Staff -
Journalist Rohullah Zam was accused of helping govt protests against Iran govt by sharing timings of protests on his website and telegram channel
Read more
Editor's picks

Has the govt handed over the ownership of Ahmedabad airport to Adani as alleged by Congress workers and supporters? Read the details here

OpIndia Staff -
A concerted campaign is run on social media platforms by Congress supporters to allege that Ahmedabad Airport is being sold to Adani Group
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,883FollowersFollow
21,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com