The $2.3 trillion spending bill in the United States that combines a $900 billion in Covid relief measures with a $1.4 trillion omnibus spending bill for the 2021 federal fiscal year has attracted severe criticism from certain quarters. The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president’s signature to be signed into law.

The bill provides $600 to Most Americans and their children. In addition, an enhanced $300 per week has been put in place for the unemployed till March. An additional $284 billion has been provided for the Paycheck Protection Program which provides forgivable loans to small businesses.

While the $600 provision has been criticized by many for being too less an amount, the allocations made in regular government spending has caused major outrage. The 5,593 page bill contains millions in dollars in funding to numerous countries as foreign aid.

Pakistan is set to receive up to $15 million for “democracy programs” and $10 million for “gender programs” and Sri Lanka will receive up to $15 million “for the refurbishing of a high endurance cutter,” a type of patrol boat.

Foreign aid allocations in the bill (Source: Breitbart)

The massive allocations in foreign aid has not gone down well with certain sections as they consider it to be a luxury spending at a time when citizens of the United States of America are enduring enormous hardships. Elected Representatives from the Republican Party have made staunch criticism of the Bill even though it received bipartisan support. Lauren Boebert, Congresswoman-elect from Colorado, said Congress was “broken”.

When your country’s COVID-19 relief bill includes $10 million in “gender programs” for Pakistan, you know Congress is broken. — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) December 22, 2020

Thomas Massive, Congressman from Kentucky, was extremely unhappy with the Bill as well.

I predict the day our country’s finances collapse, we will still be funding “gender programs in Pakistan.” Tonight’s COVID relief/stimulus bill has no less than $10 million for said programs attached to it. pic.twitter.com/0WMTeckdBN — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 22, 2020

Anthony Kern, Republican member of the Arizona House of Representatives, criticized the Bill as well.

Repeat: In the midst of people losing their jobs, business, and a Covid pandemic, the U.S Congress gives $10 million for “gender programs” in Pakistan and $600 to you. https://t.co/4oh4x4rnr0 — Anthony Kern (@anthonykernAZ) December 22, 2020

Scott Taylor, former US Congressman from the Republican Party, was not too happy with the bill either.

Covid Relief Bill- Pakistan gets $10 million of your tax money for gender studies. Sudan gets $700 million.



WTF — Scott Taylor TEXT “Taylor” to 41411 (@Scotttaylorva) December 22, 2020

The Covid relief bill has also attracted criticism from political observers.

How much have Cambodia, Israel, Sudan, Nepal, Ukraine, Burma and Pakistan paid in US taxes this year?



I’m just trying to figure out why they’re getting ANY MONEY from the COVID relief bill… — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) December 21, 2020

Who knew that Covid Relief meant paying for gender programs (exactly what is that?) in Pakistan. From what I know about Pakistan, gender is the least of their problems. Maybe the Awans need gender assignment surgery? How many small businesses could you save for $10M? https://t.co/yM1TNpGICn — President Elect Mary 🇺🇸 (@mpg25mary) December 21, 2020

Supporters of Donald Trump are also calling upon the US President to veto the bill.

Why does the COVID relief bill give a bunch of money to Pakistan & Sudan when we have Americans right here at home starving & unable to work?



How long have they been putting other countries first?



Veto that garbage @realDonaldTrump — Sherry (@SherryMAGA) December 22, 2020

Republicans have also faced intense criticism from supporters for supporting the bill in the House or the Senate. Despite such criticism, the bill is likely to be signed by Donald Trump.