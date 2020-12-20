Tamil Nadu: Golden mangalsutra of Amman stolen from a temple in Thiruvidaimaruthur, probe underway

Another incident of temple theft has come to light. As per reports, unidentified miscreants had broken into an ancient temple close to Thiruvidaimaruthur in Thanjavur district and stole the golden mangalsutra (Thaali) of the Goddess. The incident took place in 350-year-old Anandavalli Sametha Baskareswarar Temple, located at Baskararajapuram in Thiruvidaimaruthur in Tamil Nadu.

Sivanadiyaar Senathipathi, the priest at the temple who performs pooja every morning and evening, locked the temple at night and went back home post rituals. When the doors were opened by the temple guard the next day, he found four locks of the temple were broken. After entering the temple premises, it was found that the Thirumangalyam and other gold and silver items used in puja in the Ambal shrine were missing.

A complaint has been launched by the temple administrator Krishnasami at the Thiruvidaimarudur police station. The police have started an investigation into the matter. According to a report in Kathir News, devotees have alleged that the Department of Treasury is not appointing the guards for the temples. The negligence of the government officials is resulting in the loss of temple wealth.