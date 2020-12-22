One ‘Harp Farmer’ alias Harpreet Singh has taken an offence to BJP Punjab’s post for spreading truth about procurement of Kharif produce at MSP.

Besharmi Di Vi Koi Hadd Hundi Ae

Par Lagdaa Inaa Kol JIO De Unlimted Internet Waang Ina Kol Besharmi Di Hadd Vi Unlimted ae. Inaa Nu Dasso Innaa Daa Bhaapa Singhu Baithaa. Yadde Modi With Farmers De. #ShameOnBJP #ModiAgainstFarmers#supportfarmers #IndiaSupportFarmerProtest pic.twitter.com/JRwVTonoer — Harp Farmer (@harpfarmer) December 22, 2020

Accusing the BJP of ‘using his picture’ for MSP procurement while he is ‘protesting’ at Singhu border with other Punjab farmers, he urged people to ‘report’ the BJP Punjab post. He also threatened to take legal action against the BJP. However, the ‘farmer’ forgot to mention that he is actually a model and actor. And that the image used by BJP is from 2015.

Harp Farmer’s 2015 picture

While the image is available as stock image or not is not yet clear. We are also not sure how the BJP decided to use the image which is so widely in circulation.

Harp Farmer’s images which have been widely used and circulated over the years.

So in case the BJP used the stock image, if the same is sold by Harp Farmer, then, well, he is quite likely getting compensated for usage of his image.

Here are some of his other images.

Harp Farmer with Ford Mustang

OpIndia cannot independently verify whether these are his own images with own vehicles or modelling assignments.

Harp Farmer with an Audi in September this year

He is also an actor and producer.

Harp Farmer as producer

He also likes to pose with guns.

Harp Farmer with gun

And travel.

Harp Farmer on wanderlust

Melbourne is apparently second home to him.

Harp Farmer’s Melbourne visit

Who is Harp Farmer

In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.

In 2016, Harp Farmer had started a campaign ‘Stop defaming Punjab’ over reports of drug abuse in Punjab. He had put up videos encouraging Punjabis to come out and support his campaign where he tried to downplay the drug abuse in Punjab. Daler Mehendi, a popular Punjabi icon, too had lent his support to Harp Farmer’s campaign.

Harp Farmer is now upset that his modelling pictures were used while he was ‘protesting’ in at the Delhi border.