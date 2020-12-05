Saturday, December 5, 2020
The OECD report further emphasised that Indians constitute the most skilled diaspora in OECD countries. As per data, there are over 3 million tertiary-educated migrants from India, as compared to 2 million and 1.8 million from China and Philippines respectively.

Indian diaspora in OECD countries
Representative Image (Photo Credits: Indian Express)
According to the latest data published by Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD), migrants from India represent the highly educated migrant group in 37 Member Nations of OECD. It is estimated that a total of 120 million migrants reside in these counties, with 30% of them possessing high education status (underwent vocational or academic training).

There are 3.12 million highly educated Indians, staying in OECD countries. “For India, which topped the list as of 2015/16 with more than three million highly educated migrants in the OECD, the share of those considered of high education status was nearly 65 per cent. China had a rate of 48.6 per cent highly educated migrants in the OECD – or 2.25 million,” the report stated.

OECD data reveals over 3 million highly skilled migrants from India

The report added, “Several countries experienced a spectacular progression, in terms of both their place in the ranking and their number of emigrants, in particular China, India, Poland, Romania and the Philippines.” The data revealed that a quarter of the 4.8 million migrants from India and 4.6 million migrants from China (in 2015-2016) had migrated since the year 2010-2011.

Screengrab of the OECD report

The OECD report further emphasised that Indians constitute the largest high-skilled diaspora in OECD countries. As per data, there are over 3 million tertiary-educated migrants from India, as compared to 2 million and 1.8 million from China and Philippines respectively. It stated, “OECD countries themselves have large numbers of high-skilled emigrants: approximately 1.4 and 1.7 million Germans and Britons, respectively, with university degrees, reside in other OECD countries.”

Indian diaspora sent remittances of $78.6 billion home

India continues to remain as the world’s highest recipient of remittance from abroad, with its diaspora sending back $78.6 billion in 2018. The 17.5 million-strong Indian diaspora, the largest in the world, makes 11.4% of the global remittance figure of $689 billion, reported Times of India.

According to the World Migration Report 2020, which was released on Wednesday by the International Organisation for Migration (IOM), India has received $78.61 billion remittances in 2018, an increase of 14 per cent compared to 2015 in which India had received $68.91 billion. Remittances during 2010 were $53.48 billion, rising to $78.61 in 2018, an increase of nearly 47%.

