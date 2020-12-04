Friday, December 4, 2020
Home Government and Policy India summons Canadian High Commissioner after comments by Justin Trudeau on farmers' protest: Here...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

India summons Canadian High Commissioner after comments by Justin Trudeau on farmers’ protest: Here is what India told Canada

India said that it expects full security to its diplomats and also expects that Canada will refrain from 'pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism'.

OpIndia Staff
India summons Canadian High Commissioner over remarks by Justin Trudeau on farmers protest
Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister Narendra Modi
295

The Canadian High Commissioner has been summoned by the Ministry of External Affairs today. He was informed that the remarks by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding the farmers’ protest and also the comments of some of the cabinet ministers was unacceptable interference in India’s internal matter.

Releasing a press statement, the MEA said that such actions, if continued, would have a damaging impact on ties between India and Canada. It further said that such comments have increased extremist gatherings in front of India’s High Commissions and Consulates. India said that it expects full security to its diplomats and also expects that Canada will refrain from ‘pronouncements that legitimise extremist activism’.

Statement by MEA

On the 1st of December, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers had expressed concerns over ongoing farmers’ protests in India. During the virtual Gurpurab 2020 celebration, PM Trudeau, at the beginning of his address, talked about the protests in India. Ministers from the Sikh community, including Navdeep S Bains, Harjit Sajjan, and Bardish Chagger, joined him in the conversation.

While talking about the protests, Trudeau said, “I would be remiss if I didn’t start also by recognizing the news coming out of India about the protests by farmers. The situation is concerning. And we all are very worried about family and friends; I know that’s a reality for many of you. Let me remind you. Canada will always be ready to defend the right to peaceful protest. We believe in the importance of dialogue and that’s why we reached out to multiple means directly to Indian authorities to highlight our concerns.”

Not just Justin Trudeau, there were several other ministers too who had indulged in blatantly interfering in India’s internal affairs by commenting on the farmers protest.

After these comments, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had called the remarks ill-informed, saying, “We’ve seen some ill-informed comments by Canadian leaders relating to farmers in India. These are unwarranted especially when pertaining to internal affairs of a democratic country.”

Khalistanis hijack farmer protests

It is important to note that the farmer protests in India have been hijacked, to a large extent by Khalistani elements. OpIndia had reported that the Khalistan organisation SFJ, funded by Pakistan, had earlier declared a grant of $1 million for farmers in Punjab and Haryana in lieu of their support for Khalistan. On 23rd September, it was reported that the SFJ had attempted to capitalise on the ongoing protests by farmers and had declared that it would distribute $1 million among farmers who had defaulted on agricultural loans.

“From October 1 to October 8, any farmer — irrespective of his faith — can register 25 votes for the Khalistan Referendum 2020 and get a grant of Rs 5,000 as assistance to repay their agricultural loans,” SJF said. The security agencies have since received inputs on the latest offer by SFJ.

Further, in September itself, the banned pro-Khalistani group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) had announced a door-to-door campaign for registration of voters supporting its separatist agenda called ‘Referendum 2020’.

The terrorist group had earlier tried to lure farmers of Punjab by offering Rs 3,500 to each farmer as grant ahead of Referendum 2020. The group had announced that it would be providing money on a monthly basis to farmers who could not pay their loans. The MHA had ordered the properties of SFJ leaders to be attached earlier this month on the recommendation of the National Investigating Agency (NIA).

The Ministry of Home Affairs had declared the SFJ an unlawful association under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. Its leaders including, Pannun, Najjar were also declared as terrorists under the Act.

During the ongoing protests, a few Khalistani terror sympathisers disguised as farmers were caught gloating over the assassination of the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi, who also threatened PM Modi with a similar fate if their demands went unfulfilled.

In one of the videos from the protests, one of the demonstrators can be seen threatening PM Modi with dire consequences if the solution is not reached in the upcoming meeting between the farmers and the Centre over the agriculture bills.

Further, the protests, apparently carried out by the farmers, were taken control by the Khalistani supporters, who raised pro-Khalistani slogans hailing the face of Khalistani movement – Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Media

WSJ drags Brahmins in domestic policy subject, American Hindu Group demands immediate withdrawal of article: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The CoHNA demanded that WSJ remove 'Brahmin' from the OpEd and an apology be issued to the global Hindu Community.
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more

From surveilling Chinese students in the US to running spy rings in top US universities: All you need to know about CCP infiltration

World OpIndia Staff -
Lately, it has been revealed how the Communist Party of China has funnelled a massive amount of money into ivy league US universities including Stanford, Harvard in an effort to infiltrate into these research institutes.

World’s first Muslim Hijabi model, Halima Aden, quits modelling, says fashion industry compromised her Islamic faith: Read details

World OpIndia Staff -
Halima Aden, the first-ever Muslim Hijabi model, has decided to give up her modelling career to embrace her faith, Islam

Petition filed in HC wants Kangana Ranaut’s Twitter account deleted, mentions that she called Uddhav Thackeray govt ‘Pappu Sena’

Law OpIndia Staff -
The petition claimed that Kangana Ranaut had disrespected judiciary by posting a tweet in which she referred to Maharashtra govt as Pappu Sena.

‘If anything happens to him, CM will be responsible’: Expelled BJD MLA picked up by Odisha officials, wife says he is now untraceable

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Expelled BJD leader Pradeep Panigrahi was picked up by EOW of the Crime Branch from his residence in Odisha as wife cries foul

Recently Popular

OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
Opinions

Exposing hypocrisy of Congress, CPIM, Bharatiya Kisan Union and even Justin Trudeau over the Farm Bills 2020, point by point

Abhishek Banerjee -
The industry scale hypocrisy surrounding the protests around Farm Laws is staggering
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more
News Reports

Mirzapur: Three Brahmin boys found dead, family says they were murdered with eyes gouged out, police deny

OpIndia Staff -
The three cousins: 14-year-old Sudhanshu Tiwari, 14-year-old Shivam Tiwari and Hariom Tiwari were mysteriously found dead in a pond in the Lalganj police station area, Mirzapur.
Read more
News Reports

MDH Masala owner Mahashay Dharampal Gulati passes away at 97

OpIndia Staff -
Mahashay Dharampal Gulati, the owner of the spices brand 'MDH' passed away on Thursday morning following a cardiac arrest.
Read more
News Reports

Even pandering doesn’t get India Today a free pass: Here is why ‘liberals’ are today cancelling Rajdeep and Rahul Kanwal

OpIndia Staff -
'Liberals' are cancelling India Today, Rajdeep Sardesai and Rahul Kanwal over their coverage of the allegations against Shehla Rashid
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Kapil Mishra writes a letter to the President, says Delhi residents are repeatedly being held hostage by politically motivated protests

OpIndia Staff -
Kapil Mishra, in his letter, has alleged that Delhi residents have been deprived of their fundamental rights as scores of political activists have been holding the city hostage to get their demands fulfilled
Read more
News Reports

Assam’s AIUDF owned NGO Ajmal Foundation receiving crores of rupees from foreign organisations known for terror funding: Report

OpIndia Staff -
Legal Rights Observatory has stated that Ajmal Foundation has committed FCRA violations by diverting foreign funds received in the name of education to Badruddin's political party.
Read more
Government and Policy

India summons Canadian High Commissioner after comments by Justin Trudeau on farmers’ protest: Here is what India told Canada

OpIndia Staff -
On the 1st of Dec, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his ministers had expressed concerns over ongoing farmers’ protest in India
Read more
News Reports

COVID vaccine will be ready in the next few weeks, elders and frontline health workers to get it first: Big takeaways from PM Modi’s...

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that India is better equipped for vaccine distribution as the country has vast expertise and experience of vaccination programs
Read more
Media

WSJ drags Brahmins in domestic policy subject, American Hindu Group demands immediate withdrawal of article: All you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
The CoHNA demanded that WSJ remove 'Brahmin' from the OpEd and an apology be issued to the global Hindu Community.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi HC grants bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma, who used to write for Chinese papers, The Quint, etc, and was arrested for spying for...

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi High Court granted bail to journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested after it was revealed that he was spying for China.
Read more
News Reports

Confusion over ballot marking: Telangana HC orders counting of ballots with ‘Swastik’ mark only in GHMC elections

OpIndia Staff -
Telangana HC set aside a circular by state election commission that any mark on the ballot will be acceptable for counting GHMC polls
Read more
News Reports

NCP Chief Sharad Pawar does not think ally Rahul Gandhi is fit to lead India: Here is what he said in a media interview

OpIndia Staff -
NCP chief Sharad Pawar said that Rahul Gandhi lacks the consistency needed to be accepted by the country as its leader
Read more
News Reports

Study finds evidence of the first use of controlled fire in India 55,000 years ago at a site near Prayagraj: Report

OpIndia Staff -
This recent study has made India move up to the 13th position amidst 15 oldest sites in the world with evidence of human-controlled fire.
Read more
World

Russia cancels resident permit of George Soros linked ‘human rights activist’, gives her two weeks to leave: Details

OpIndia Staff -
George Soros funded Open Society Foundation(OSF) has also been involved in bankrolling highly prejudiced NGOs in India
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
492,795FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com