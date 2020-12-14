Monday, December 14, 2020
‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

There has been a feud between the two actors ever since Kangana Ranaut went public about their alleged affair. Hrithik Roshan had then slapped an FIR against the actress, denying the alleged affair.

OpIndia Staff
Kangana Ranaut vs Hrithik Roshan
Image Credit: India Today
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU). The FIR was registered in 2016 and the investigation has been pending since then. The actor had alleged that he had received hundreds of emails from the email id of the actress.

Reacting to the development, Kangana Ranaut said, “His sob story starts again, so many years since our break up and his divorce but he refuses to move on, refuses to date any woman, just when I gather courage to find some hope in my personal life he starts the same drama again.” She added, “How long will you keep crying over a small affair?”

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani had written to the Mumbai Commissioner of Police stating that there had been no progress in the case. “We write to you on behalf of our client Mr. Hrithik Roshan. Our client lodged a FIR bearing C.R.No.78/ 2016 dated 23.05.2016, with the cyber crime police station against unidentified individuals for offenses punishable under sections 419 IPC r/w. sections 66(c) and 66 (d) of the IT Act. A copy of the FIR is attached herewith for ease of reference. Our client co-operated with the investigation and handed over his electronic devices. It is pertinent to state that inspite of an order dated 30.11.2016, passed by the Ld. Magistrate, Esplanade Court, directing return of our client’s laptop and phone he has not collected the same as he wanted to assist the police reach the real culprits who had impersonated him,” the letter reads.

“Our client also met the top police officials when he reiterated all the facts and informed them about the trauma being caused to him and his family. He also reiterated his request for a timely investigation. However, till date there has been no progress in the investigation and the aforementioned cases are still pending,” it added.

The letter appealed, “We thus request to kindly look in the matter and issue appropriate orders to kindly direct completion of investigation at the earliest since the same is pending since 2016.”

There has been a feud between the two actors ever since Kangana Ranaut went public about their alleged affair. Hrithik Roshan had then slapped an FIR against the actress, denying the alleged affair.

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

