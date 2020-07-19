Sunday, July 19, 2020
Home News Reports Kangana Ranaut slays the 'movie mafia' in her Republic TV interview on the deep...
Editor's picksEntertainmentFeaturedNews Reports
Updated:

Kangana Ranaut slays the ‘movie mafia’ in her Republic TV interview on the deep dark underbelly of Bollywood

Kangana Ranaut goes all guns blazing on the 'movie mafia' of Bollywood in the tell-all interview with Republic TV's Arnab Goswami

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Kangana Ranaut's tell-all interview with Republic TV's Arnab Goswami (image courtesy: republicworld.com)
230

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut speaking to Republic Media Network’s Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami opened up on the latest controversy over the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and the role of the ‘movie mafia’ behind the systematic discrimination in the movie industry which could have resulted in the death of the 34-year-old actor.

The three-time national award winner did not mince her words in referring to the late actor’s death as ‘murder’, accused big producers, directors, and film-makers, calling them to be a part of ‘movie mafia’, who ‘systematically sabotaged’ Sushant Singh’s career.

The 34-year-old Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Bandra apartment on June 14. The postmortem report said that the actor died due to asphyxia caused because of hanging. However, many believed that the actor ended his life due to the discrimination in the industry and the prevailing nepotism in Bollywood.

Why were powerful not questioned in the case: Kangana Ranaut

The Bollywood star, calling the ongoing interrogation by Mumbai Police a ‘complete sham’, said that the Mumbai Police have failed to summon powerful people who are being questioned in the public domain or the ones who pushed him into a depressed state of mind.

Kangana Ranaut, questioning the Mumbai Police, asked why have cops still have not summoned the ‘powerful’ people. She added, “What gives these people the license to say things like ‘Your end is near’ for artists? If they (Mahesh Bhatt) knew Sushant wasn’t feeling well, why didn’t they call his father and tell that your son is not well? Why did Rhea call Mahesh Bhatt? Who is he?”

Ranaut further said she was summoned, but told them to send someone to take her statement in Manali. I haven’t received anything after that, she said. Ranaut stressed that Mumbai Police should summon two big Bollywood producers — Karan Johar and Aditya Chopra.

Calls out production houses for restricting Sushant Singh Rajput

Kangana Ranaut also accused top production house, Yash Raj Films of being responsible for causing mental harassment to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. 

She also disclosed that Rajput was “hired” by YRF’s talent agency to manage his professional choices. However, she said that the company’s policies and its contract with artists were “evil” as they are restrictive and do not allow actors to make independent choices.

Sushant got very important big-budget films, but could not commit to this big opportunity as his contract with Yash Raj Films forbade him from signing other films, said Kangana Ranaut. Kangana claimed that Ranveer Singh, who was hired by YRF similar to Sushant, was allowed to do a lead role in Bhansali’s films instead.

She clearly stated that Sushant Singh Rajput’s contract with YRF restricted his progress and did not allow him to foray into other films. Kangana attacking Aditya Chopra, said that the producer did not even bother to compensate for Sushant’s missed opportunity. Kangana alleged Chopra was instrumental in ‘ensuring his doom’.

Javed Akhtar said she will end her life someday: Kangana Ranaut

In a shocking disclosure, Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has revealed that the controversial song-writer Javed Ahktar had asked the actress to apologise to Hrithik Roshan failing which she might end up taking her own life.

Speaking to Republic TV, Kangana Ranaut exposed the notorious “suicide gang” in the Bollywood industry by alleging that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, among others, as a part of it.

Narrating a personal experience dealing with these individuals, Kangana alleged that Javed Akhtar had enough political connections to get away with pretty much anything in Mumbai and recalled the intimidation she was subjected to by these people a few years ago.

Kangana recalled how during the Hrithik Roshan controversy, Javed Akhtar had allegedly asked her to apologize to Hrithik.

She revealed, “I call this gang ‘suicide gang’. Akhtar called me to his house and said clearly, ‘If you don’t apologise to Hrithik Roshan, you will have to commit suicide. They will put you in jail, they have found evidence.’ I asked him, ‘What evidence? What have I done?’. To this, Javed Akhtar said, “Tere mooh kaala ho jaayega, tu jaayegi kaha?”(“You will be disgraced, where will you go?”) 

The Bollywood actress also revealed that Mahesh Bhatt was Javed Akhtar’s dear friend and said that they can intimidate any person with such subtle threats.

Mahesh Bhatt instrumental in causing distress to Sushant: Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut alleged that Mahesh Bhatt was instrumental in causing distress to Sushant Singh Rajput’s mental health. She also recalled the ‘mafia hangover’, said Mahesh Bhatt gets offended if any artist declines his offer. She revealed that Mahesh Bhatt had thrown his footwear at her when she rejected his film and questioned its content.

Kangana also hit out at Mahesh Bhatt in her videos, and did so once again during the interview. She said she was offered a film Dhokha, where a female Muslim suicide bomber was to be glorified. She said that the premise of the film was such that a woman was tortured so much she became a suicide bomber. Kangana said that even at 18 she knew becoming a suicide bomber for ‘avenging’ torture was not to be glorified. “He yelled at me. He was about to come on to me like he was going to beat me. His daughter had to hold him back,” she said. She further alleged that Bhatt chased him when she went for screening of the film ‘Woh Lamhe’.

Kangana Ranaut questioning the role of director Mahesh Bhatt in Sushant Singh Rajput’s life, she asked, “Why was he counselling Sushant?” She added, “What gives these people the license to say things like ‘Your end is near’ for artists? If they knew Sushant wasn’t feeling well, why didn’t they call his father and tell that your son is not well?”

“What was Mahesh Bhatt doing between Rhea and him? Everyone wants to know. Why is Mumbai Police not calling Mahesh Bhatt for questioning?”

Wanted to commit suicide after personal targeting: Kangana Ranaut

Speaking to Republic TV editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, the ‘Queen’ actor Kangana Ranaut said that she at one point of time had contemplated of committing suicide after facing systematic suicide in the industry.

Recalling the 2016 incident, Kangana said, “I signed 19 brands after my blockbuster 2016. Then my ex from 2013 filed a case against me. Now, these corporates have a clause that if an actor has a legal case running, the brands should drop them. And they dropped me.”

“Someone like me who’s got 3 National Awards and a Padmashri only on the basis of acting would never make it to Karan Johar’s good actor list, Sushant also never made it to his list. 18 brands dropped me within 2 months. Where are my options? Maybe I didn’t have the thought of killing myself but definitely shaving my head off and disappearing,” the Bollywood actress revealed. She said she was labelled a ‘man-eater’ and ‘daayan‘ (witch) because of the rumours.

She added, “My relatives didn’t let their children meet me because you turned me into a nymphomaniac. Called me so many things in public. As a girl, having a marriage and a child is no more an option for me. They turned Sushant also into a rapist. How will he go back to Bihar? Small cities don’t value money, they value respect”.

Aditya Chopra said you are finished for refusing his film

The multi-award winner Kangana Ranaut said she was threatened by producer-director Aditya Chopra when she refused to work in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Sultan’.

“When I said NO for Sultan, Aditya Chopra told me that he will never work with me,” Kangana said in her interview with Arnab Goswami.

Kangana Ranaut said that she knew the internal workings of this industry is only through her own experience. She revealed that she did not want to work with Khans after delivering a blockbuster on her own. Reacting to this, Aditya Chopra apparently said to her that, “You are finished”.

“The director came to my house and narrated the script. I had a meeting with Aditya Chopra… just so that I could express my apologies in person and he was fine at the time. But later a news piece came out saying ‘Kangana said No to Sultan’. And then he messaged me, ‘How dare you?! You say No to me’. And then he told me, ‘You are finished’,” Kangana said.

Will give up my Padma Shri if I fail to prove charges: Kangana Ranaut

The Bollywood star also said that she was ready to return her Padma Shri if she failed to prove her statements in the investigation of the case.

“I am telling you, if I have said anything, which I can’t testify, which I can’t prove, and which is not in the public domain, I will return my Padma Shri. I don’t deserve it. I am not that person who will go on record (to make such statements), and everything that I have said is in public domain,” Kangana Ranaut said.

The death of Sushant Singh Rajput has opened a can of worms as there has been a raging debate across the country regarding nepotism and favoritism to star kids in the industry, which resulted in 34-year-old self-made actor committing suicide. Following that, Bollywood biggies like Kangana Ranaut have stepped their attack on the movie-mafia in the country, especially targetting Mahesh Bhatt and Karan Johar.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Searched termskangana ranaut republic, kangana ranaut mahesh bhatt, kangana ranaut javed akhtar, kangana ranaut arnab goswami full interview

Trending now

News Reports

Kangana Ranaut slays the ‘movie mafia’ in her Republic TV interview on the deep dark underbelly of Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut exposed the notorious "suicide gang" in the Bollywood industry by alleging that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, among others, as a part of it.
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya set to begin from August, PM Modi invited for laying foundation

OpIndia Staff -
Bhoomi Poojan or the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram Mandir is expected to be taken place in first week of August.
Read more

Pakistan paid UK Parliamentary group led by Debbie Abrahams to visit PoK and speak against India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the intelligence agencies had revealed that the Debbie Abrahams was in contact with a Pakistani ISI conduit Raja Najabat Hussain.

Congress teams up with Islamists and PETA to attack columnist Shefali Vaidya over Bakri Eid goat sacrifice controversy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Congress, Islamists, hurl abuses at Shefali Vaidya after she asked PETA to be as vocal about goat sacrifice on Bakri Eid as it is about Hindu festivals.

Shiv Sena man gives Indian citizen Rs 1000 to pretend to be a Nepali, get his head tonsured and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Singh was paid Rs. 1000 by the Shiv Sena member for the paid stunt which caused quite an embarrassment to the country.

India-China Face-off in Ladakh and the nexus between CCP and Congress- Is China trying to bring about political upheaval in India?

Opinions Guest Author -
China may have a sinister plan to topple the govt of India to help Chinese Communist Party's partner Congress party in India

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
News Reports

‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he made any drone, received any award- Detail analysis of his responses

OpIndia Staff -
‘Drone boy’ Prathap responds to OpIndia fact-check, fails to prove that he received awards, medals for developing drones
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani Christian girl abducted and forcibly converted to Islam, now pregnant and confined to one room due to sexual assault by abductor Abdul

OpIndia Staff -
Huma Younus, a Christian girl who was kidnapped from her home in Karachi on October 10 last year, has become pregnant due to the incessant sexual violence perpetrated by her abductor Abdul Jabbar
Read more
News Reports

German manufacturer says drone shown by “drone boy” Prathap as his creation is their property, asks him to clarify or face legal action

OpIndia Staff -
BillzEye - Multicoptersysteme issues statement saying the drone shown by 'drone boy' prathap as his creation is their product
Read more
News Reports

Shiv Sena man gives Indian citizen Rs 1000 to pretend to be a Nepali, get his head tonsured and chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

OpIndia Staff -
Dharmendra Singh was paid Rs. 1000 by the Shiv Sena member for the paid stunt which caused quite an embarrassment to the country.
Read more
Fact-Check

The curious case of ‘Drone Boy’ who has made 600 drones using broken mixer grinders and televisions. A fact-check

Raju Das -
While 'drone boy' Prathap NM has claimed to have made 600 drones using e-waste, not a single photo or video of them exist
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Abducted Sikh leader Nidan Singh released in Afghanistan, Indian government expresses appreciation to the Afghan leadership

OpIndia Staff -
Abducted Sikh leader Nidan Singh Sachdeva released in Afghanistan, Indian govt says he can apply for Indian citizenship
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Crude bombs hurled at a BJP rally, MP Arjun Singh accuses TMC

OpIndia Staff -
BJP Rally in North 24 Parganas in West Bengal attacked with crude bombs allegedly by TMC members, several injured
Read more
News Reports

Kangana Ranaut slays the ‘movie mafia’ in her Republic TV interview on the deep dark underbelly of Bollywood

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut exposed the notorious "suicide gang" in the Bollywood industry by alleging that filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt and veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar, among others, as a part of it.
Read more
News Reports

Ram Mandir construction in Ayodhya set to begin from August, PM Modi invited for laying foundation

OpIndia Staff -
Bhoomi Poojan or the foundation laying ceremony for the Ram Mandir is expected to be taken place in first week of August.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan paid UK Parliamentary group led by Debbie Abrahams to visit PoK and speak against India

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, the intelligence agencies had revealed that the Debbie Abrahams was in contact with a Pakistani ISI conduit Raja Najabat Hussain.
Read more
News Reports

Congress teams up with Islamists and PETA to attack columnist Shefali Vaidya over Bakri Eid goat sacrifice controversy

OpIndia Staff -
Congress, Islamists, hurl abuses at Shefali Vaidya after she asked PETA to be as vocal about goat sacrifice on Bakri Eid as it is about Hindu festivals.
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
Opinions

Mass Promotions of students due to Coronavirus lockdown: How an ‘Easy way out’ can tun into a “Way out”

Eshaan Ganpule -
The carrot of promotion which is being dangled in front of students to gain political momentum effectively divides students into two classes
Read more
Entertainment

Meet Radhika Vaz: The abusive feminist comedian who performed nude on the stage, hates Hindu festivals and wishes to don Hijab and Burqa

OpIndia Staff -
Radhika Vaz is an abusive comedian who hides her lack of manners under the guide of humour. But her jokes are not funny.
Read more
Crime

Video of a girl desperately seeking justice for her father’s murder in Madhya Pradesh goes viral on social media

OpIndia Staff -
Kiran Rajput has leveled explosive allegations against police, accusing them of conniving with her father's killers
Read more

Connect with us

236,501FansLike
410,341FollowersFollow
277,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com