Friday, December 18, 2020
Home News Reports Kerala High Court orders Pinarayi Vijayan govt to return Rs 10 crores to Guruvayur...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Kerala High Court orders Pinarayi Vijayan govt to return Rs 10 crores to Guruvayur Devaswom Board. Read details

OpIndia Staff
Kerala HC orders the return of Rs 10 crore taken by the state government from Guruvayur Devaswom Board
Guruvayur Temple(L), Pinarayi Vijayan(R)
180

The Kerala High Court on Friday ordered the immediate return of Rs 10 crores that were taken by the state government from the Guruvayur Temple Devaswom funds to the chief minister’s fund. The verdict was issued on the pleas filed against the move by many, including BJP leader N Nagesh.

The Kerala High Court deemed the payment made by the temple board to the chief minister’s fund as illegal and noted that Guruvayoorappan is the heir to all the properties related to Guruvayur Temple. The court observed that Devaswom Board, as a trustee, has a sole right to maintain the property but no right to pass it on to anyone else. This was enshrined in the Devaswom Act, the court said, adding that the Governing Body can only act within the limits of the law.

The Guruvayur Devaswom Board is one of the four Devaswom boards in Kerala that manage the affairs of the temples across the state. The Guruvayur Devaswom Board presides over 12 temples including the Sri Krishna temple in Guruvayur, 30 km from Thrissur.

“Matters such as contributions towards Disaster Relief Funds do not fall under purview or jurisdiction of the Devaswom Board,” the court order said. Slamming the Kerala state government, the high court ordered that it has no power or authority to requisition the funds managed by the Devaswom Board or direct them on how to proceed in these matters.

The order also directed the division bench of the high court to decide on how to recover the amount donated to the Chief Minister’s relief fund. The Board had given Rs 10 crores to the Chief Minister’s Disaster Relief Fund during the floods and the COVID-19 period.

BJP attacks Left government in Kerala for taking funds from Hindu temples

Earlier in May 2020, a controversy was kicked up after the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in Kerala had taken the money for the Chief Minister’s Covid-19 Relief Fund from the Guruvayur Devaswom Board. The funds were handed over by Guruvayur Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas to District Collector S Shanavas, stating that the contribution to the fund was a part of the Devaswom’s social responsibility. 

Moreover, Mohandas had brazened out the decision, saying that there was nothing unlawful about it. He further said that the Devaswom board had earlier donated to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund during the floods in 2018.

The transfer of money from temple reserves to the chief minister’s relief funds had touched off a massive controversy, with Kerala BJP leaders castigating the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government for appropriating the temple funds. Kerala BJP President K Surendran attacked the Kerala government for transferring the money from Hindu temples to the relief fund and said that Devaswom’s step was wrong.

This money should have been sent to temples that have been struggling to light the lamps, Surendran added. He also asked the Kerala government why the chief minister’s fund was not taking money from other religious institutions.

A similar case of temple funds being used by the state government had come up when the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department of Tamil Nadu had issued a controversial order dated April 22 asking Hindu temples of the state to transfer Rs 10 crores to the Chief Minister’s Coronavirus Relief Fund. On the similar lines, the Tamil Nadu government’s order had triggered outrage, with opposition leaders vehemently criticising the move. Finally, the Tamil Nadu took back its order after the Madras High Court found it ‘not legally tenable. 

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Politics

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.
Read more
Opinions

Clown to clown conversation between Rohini Singh and her comrade: Why do rich liberals hate the Middle Class so much?

K Bhattacharjee -
There was a remarkable conversation between self-proclaimed 'journalist', Rohini Singh and her comrade Aditya Menon.
Read more

After Pakistani credit card found with Pratap Sarnaik, Uddhav Thackeray comes to his defence: Here is what he said

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The ED has been probing Pratap Sarnaik in connection to a money laundering case. His close aide was arrested last month after raids.

Kidnapped Odisha girl rescued after family approaches HC, was being tortured, forced to convert to Islam: All you need to know

Crime OpIndia Staff -
The victim, a 21-year-old woman, was kidnapped from near her college in Jajpur on December 5.

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha

BJP workers booked for unfurling Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and ‘Jai Shree Ram’ banner after Kerala polls: Here are details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Incident came to light after BJP won the local body polls, securing 28 seats out of 52 in the Palakkad Municipality, Kerala

Recently Popular

News Reports

Kerala: Journalist SV Pradeep, a known critic of Communist govt and Islamists, dies in a mysterious accident

OpIndia Staff -
The family of the journalist has also said that the journalist had received several threats in the recent past. The lorry driver has been arrested.
Read more
Social Media Fact-Check

Fact Check: Did Wikileaks really ‘dump all their files online’ as being claimed on social media? Here are the facts

OpIndia Staff -
There is a claim on social media platform Twitter which says that Wikileaks has "leaked all their files" and dumped thousands of files on its website.
Read more
News Reports

Shocker from Maharashtra as both Houses pass resolution deciding to not respond to SC notice in Arnab Goswami case: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Both Houses of Maharashtra State unanimously passed resolution not to response to notice or summons in Arnab Goswami case
Read more
Entertainment

Yet another complaint against Kangana Ranaut, this time, for laughing on a meme: Details

OpIndia Staff -
Complaint has been filed against actor Kangana Ranaut in Gaya Civil Court for her alleged remarks on RLSP leader Upendra Kushwaha
Read more
Crime

Karnataka: Communist leader’s arrest shows sinister conspiracy behind Wistron plant vandalism. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The Kolar Rural Police said that Srikanth instigated several SFI activists, who allegedly entered Wistron's premises on the morning of December 12, and actively engaged in the destruction of property.
Read more
News Reports

‘He was killed’: Why nurse, who served at Sant Baba Ram Singh’s dispensary, is questioning ‘suicide’ angle after he ‘shot himself’ at farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
On December 16, reportedly, Sikh Priest identified as Sant Baba Ram Singh allegedly shot himself at Kundli, near the Sighu border at farmer protest
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Satire

Rahul Gandhi claims BJP conspiracy to get him elected Cong president, Kapil Sibal fears he could miss out on role of Wormtail in Bollywood...

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi has claimed that it is part of a well thought-out conspiracy by the BJP to prevent him from vacationing abroad.
Read more
Law

‘You can’t deliver sermons’: Karnataka High Court rebukes CPI(M) after the party filed affidavit highlighting its fundamental right to protest

OpIndia Staff -
"Who is taking away your fundamental right of speech? Are you saying that the Court wants to infringe your right to protest?" The court asked CPI(M)
Read more
News Reports

Kerala High Court orders Pinarayi Vijayan govt to return Rs 10 crores to Guruvayur Devaswom Board. Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier in May 2020, Guruvayur Devaswom chairman KB Mohandas sparked a massive row after he admitted allocating temple money for CM's COVID-19 relief fund and during floods in 2018.
Read more
News Reports

‘Ganga-like purity in government’s intent, MSP here to stay’: PM Modi defends farm laws, asks opposition to take credit for reforms they had promised

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi said that the farm laws were not brought overnight, but several political parties, experts, farmers had long demanded them
Read more
Law

‘India should learn from Israel’: Petition moved in SC for Sanskrit to be declared as ‘National Language’

OpIndia Staff -
A petition has been filed in the Supreme Court asking to notify Sanskrit as the national language of the country.
Read more
News Reports

Suvendu Adhikari tries to resign, but Bengal Assembly speaker rejects, asks him to meet on 21st December: Here is why

OpIndia Staff -
Adhikari had recently resigned from the Bengal assembly as an MLA. Speculations are rife that he may join the BJP soon.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi Police busts fake call centre racket, arrests 54 people who duped around 4,500 foreign nationals of Rs 100 crores

Jhankar Mohta -
The main accused was operating the fake call centre in Delhi from Dubai. Efforts are being made to extradite him with the help of MEA
Read more
News Reports

Scamsters put Varanasi office of PM Modi for sale on OLX for Rs 7.5 crore, 4 arrested

OpIndia Staff -
The accused posted a picture of the Varanasi office of PM Modi on OLX listing a price of Rs 7.5 crore for it
Read more
News Reports

Six firms that supply manpower to Wistron’s iPhone plant may be blacklisted for non-payment of wages that led to vandalism by workers

OpIndia Staff -
Staffing firms didn't pay salaries to workers employed at Wistron's Apple iPhone plant in Karnataka, which had triggered violent protests
Read more
Politics

BJP leader claims threat to life from ex father-in-law TMC MP Kalyan Bannerji, locked in Covid isolation ward with patients

OpIndia Staff -
Kabir Shankar Bose was confined to a Covid isolation ward with other patients, thereby, threatening his life.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com