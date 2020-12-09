After the Indian Air Force (IAF) objected to the inappropriate portrayal of its uniform in an upcoming Netflix movie named AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, many Congress supporters and liberals jumped in to preach the Indian Air Force asking it not to take that seriously. In the trailer of the movie, Kapoor, in the IAF uniform, is seen using foul language and behaving in a manner that lowers the dignity of the uniform. The IAF had objected to this and had asked the relevant scenes to be withdrawn from the movie.

However, this did not go down well with some congress supporters and liberals who started sermonising the IAF on ‘letting go’. One Congress supporter reminded the IAF that it was “just a movie” and that it did not demean their glory.

@IAF_MCC with due respect to the enormous sacrifices you all make for the country, it is just a movie and an inaccurate depiction by an “actor” doesn’t demean or devalue your glory. You are beyond this. You may consider it as an inaccurate art and let it go. Rest is your choice. — HD (@Hoimee) December 9, 2020

Another person named Shilpi Tiwari, perhaps assuming that the IAF were not aware that it was a movie, gave a detailed explanation about how the uniform was a “costume” and Kapoor was not an IAF officer but an actor. She, in turn, attacked the IAF for ‘targeting’ the movie and questioned whether they would “target” kids in fancy dress competitions if they wore “uniform costume”.

Dear IAF ..



Costume — NOT Uniform

Actor — NOT IAF Officer

Artist rules — NOT IAF rules

Reel — NOT Real



Next what- target kids in fancy dress donning uniform costume — shilpi tewari (@shilpitewari) December 9, 2020

Similarly, a “writer”, “nyctophile”, “ailurophile” and “thalassophile”, as claimed by her Twitter bio, named Saniya Sayed pointed out to the IAF that it was just a movie and that they needed to “chill”.

Lol, it’s just a film. You guys need to chill. — Saniya Sayed (@Ssaniya_) December 9, 2020

Another person who does by the name @vanillaessence on Twitter grew nostalogic after IAF’s objection to the scenes in the movie and recalled how back in school her friend had donned the IAF uniform inappropriately in a fancy dress party and sung the Mogli song.

sir/maám mein jab 9th mein thi toh meri best friend ne ek fancy dress party mein Air Force officer ban ke gaya tha. aur woh sari raat jungel jungle pata chala hain chaddi pehen ki fool khila hain gaa ta raha. Full innacurately donned and did not conform to behaviourial norms — Edgar Allan Poeha (@vaniIlaessence) December 9, 2020

Another Twitter user who goes by the name @meetsengupta also tried to explain the purpose of cinema to the IAF and the “point” that the filmamakers were trying to make. She also put in her perspective to make IAF understand better.

It’s not supposed to be real! or it would be impersonation! 🙂 Also, Inaccuracies, I think, are the point they are trying to make – of how hamming it gets it wrong. Or that’s how I read it as audience. It’s a commentary on cinema, and it’s flawed journeys. — meetasengupta (@Meetasengupta) December 9, 2020

Saving all the efforts to preach the IAF, this Twitter user named @aaliznat went to declare that the person handling the IAF Twitter account was a “sanghi”.

The IAF has far more grace and chill than this tweet depicts.



Yeh kaunsa sanghi aa gaya inka social media handle karne ko? https://t.co/ToV56lEwed — Tanzila Anis. (@aaliznat) December 9, 2020

Recently, Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap had engaged in an orchestrated public gimmick to promote their movie AK vs AK that will be released on Netflix.