‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

In the trailer of the movie AK vs AK, Anil Kapoor in the IAF uniform is seen using foul language and behaving in a manner that lowers the dignity of the uniform

Stills from the trailer of the movie (Images via Netflix)
After the Indian Air Force (IAF) objected to the inappropriate portrayal of its uniform in an upcoming Netflix movie named AK vs AK starring Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap, many Congress supporters and liberals jumped in to preach the Indian Air Force asking it not to take that seriously. In the trailer of the movie, Kapoor, in the IAF uniform, is seen using foul language and behaving in a manner that lowers the dignity of the uniform. The IAF had objected to this and had asked the relevant scenes to be withdrawn from the movie.

However, this did not go down well with some congress supporters and liberals who started sermonising the IAF on ‘letting go’. One Congress supporter reminded the IAF that it was “just a movie” and that it did not demean their glory.

Another person named Shilpi Tiwari, perhaps assuming that the IAF were not aware that it was a movie, gave a detailed explanation about how the uniform was a “costume” and Kapoor was not an IAF officer but an actor. She, in turn, attacked the IAF for ‘targeting’ the movie and questioned whether they would “target” kids in fancy dress competitions if they wore “uniform costume”.

Similarly, a “writer”, “nyctophile”, “ailurophile” and “thalassophile”, as claimed by her Twitter bio, named Saniya Sayed pointed out to the IAF that it was just a movie and that they needed to “chill”.

Another person who does by the name @vanillaessence on Twitter grew nostalogic after IAF’s objection to the scenes in the movie and recalled how back in school her friend had donned the IAF uniform inappropriately in a fancy dress party and sung the Mogli song.

Another Twitter user who goes by the name @meetsengupta also tried to explain the purpose of cinema to the IAF and the “point” that the filmamakers were trying to make. She also put in her perspective to make IAF understand better.

Saving all the efforts to preach the IAF, this Twitter user named @aaliznat went to declare that the person handling the IAF Twitter account was a “sanghi”.

Recently, Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap had engaged in an orchestrated public gimmick to promote their movie AK vs AK that will be released on Netflix.

