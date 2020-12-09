Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home News Reports Indian Air Force objects to Anil Kapoor starter Netflix film over foul language, derogatory...
Editor's picksNews ReportsSocial Media
Updated:

Indian Air Force objects to Anil Kapoor starter Netflix film over foul language, derogatory portrayal of a uniformed officer

"The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned and the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn," the official Twitter handle of the Indian Air Force has tweeted.

OpIndia Staff
IAF objects to derogatory portrayal of uniformed officer in Anil Kapoor starer AK vs AK
IAF objected on the depiction of IAF officer in Anil Kapoor's upcoming film on Netflix with Anurag kashyap (Image: Screenshot from AK Vs Ak trailer)
75

The Indian Air Force has objected to the upcoming Netflix film AK vs AK over the inappropriate portrayal of its uniform. On December 7, actor Anil Kapoor had tweeted the trailer of his upcoming movie AK vs AK in which director Anurag Kashyap is also playing a role. In the trailer, Kapoor was seen donning an Air Force officer’s uniform in a few scenes. While being in the uniform, Kapoor was seen using foul language, inappropriate and in violation of IAF’s behavioural standards.

IAF, on December 9, quoted Anil Kapoor’s tweet with a trailer and objected to the content. They said, “The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned and the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.”

Before IAF noticed the trailer and the wrong depiction of the uniform and the officer, several former IAF officers and armed forces veterans had objected to the content on social media. Anil Chopra, Retd Air Marshal, Indian Air Force, had quoted Anil Kapoor on December 8 and said, “An Air Commodore of IAF speaking such language in uniform. Badly depicted.”

Sqn Ldr Sivamohan Vinod Kumar (Retd) quoted Kapoor and called the trailer filthy. He said, “This is the best these gutters can come up with. Don’t even want to comment and legitimise this filth.”

MJ Augustine Vinod, Group Capt(Retd), IAF, said that the depiction is disrespectful and must be corrected immediately. He said, “This is disrespect to IAF’s uniform. Ask @bindasbhidu he could educate, he comes from IAF family. Correct it asap.”

Retired Maj Gen. Harsha Kakar called it a worthless piece of crap. He said, “What crap are you producing @AnilKapoor. Unshaven, gutter language and an untucked shirt. Are you projecting the respected Indian Air Force or degrading it. Is this your level of understanding the armed forces? You have produced a worthless piece of crap.”

Netflix and its history of controversies

This is not the first time Netflix has received criticism in India. Indian Air Force had previously objected to the content in the movie on air force officer Gunjan Saxena. The IAF wrote a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) objecting to the “undue negative portrayal” of the Air Force personnel. In the movie, the protagonist, played by Jhanvi Kapoor was seen being bullied and insulted for being a woman by uniformed officers.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsIAF Anil Kapoor, Netflix movie Anil Kapoor, Anil Kapoor movie
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Indian Air Force objects to Anil Kapoor starter Netflix film over foul language, derogatory portrayal of a uniformed officer

OpIndia Staff -
In the trailer shared by Anil Kapoor, the actor is seen in using foul, derogatory language while donning the IAF uniform.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more

How Congress, led by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, was flippant about rape-related legal framework after Nirbhaya case

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Then Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde didn't interact even once with the committee he had appointed after the Nirbhaya case

Congress celebrates ‘Anti-Corruption Day’, Twitter users remind them about their own legacy

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users responded in kind to Congress, reminding the party of their own legacy of dozens of scams.

Congress keeps Nehru’s legacy alive, ‘gives away’ Ladakh to China and Pakistan while ‘standing with farmers’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
On Tuesday, while attacking PM Modi regarding the new farm laws, Assam Congress' official handle tweeted a distorted map of India.

Uttar Pradesh: Communal tension after grave was dug next to a Hindu temple to bury a dead body

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
As reported by Jagran, in a bid to spoil communal harmony, some people dug up a grave for one Sameer, son of Sakuri, next to a Hindu temple.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

Galactic Federation of aliens stopped Donald Trump from disclosing their existence, claims former Israeli space security chief

OpIndia Staff -
Haim Eshed has served as the head of Israel's space security program for three decades and is a three-time recipient of the Israel Security Award.
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: BJP worker dies in bomb blast, here are some ‘liberals’ who find it funny

OpIndia Staff -
A bomb blast took life of a BJP karyakarta in West Bengal. However, some 'liberals' found the exact time when the blast went off quite funny.
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more
Media

Sagarika Ghosh wants Hindus to be ok with forced conversion to Islam because she watched a Turkish show

K Bhattacharjee -
'Eminent journalist' Sagarika Ghose provided a novel way of dealing with the menace of Grooming Jihad on Monday.
Read more
Media

‘Maaro isko maaro’: Shocking details emerge of how Mumbai police tortured Republic TV AVP, was beaten with ‘chakki belt’

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV has alleged that Ghanshyam Singh, assistant vice president of Distribution, was brutally tortured by Mumbai Police
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

Indian Air Force objects to Anil Kapoor starter Netflix film over foul language, derogatory portrayal of a uniformed officer

OpIndia Staff -
In the trailer shared by Anil Kapoor, the actor is seen in using foul, derogatory language while donning the IAF uniform.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer leaders to consider government proposal today after the 6th round of talks were cancelled due to their refusal to participate

OpIndia Staff -
The government has agreed to make specific amendments to the farm laws but many farmer leaders are adamant that the laws should be repealed altogether.
Read more
News Reports

Petition filed in Delhi Court seeking restoration of Hindu and Jain temples in Qutub Minar complex

OpIndia Staff -
The case filed at Delhi’s Saket Court seeks restoration of Hindu and Jain deities within Qutub Minar complex and the right to worship them
Read more
News Reports

Jammu and Kashmir: Security forces eliminate three Islamist terrorists of Al-Badr in Tiken, Pulwama

OpIndia Staff -
Al-Badr is an Islamic terrorist group, formed by the Pakistani Inter-Services Intelligence to inflict terror in Kashmir region
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
News Reports

How Congress, led by UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi, was flippant about rape-related legal framework after Nirbhaya case

OpIndia Staff -
Then Home Minister Sushil Kumar Shinde didn't interact even once with the committee he had appointed after the Nirbhaya case
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: Land attached to Omkarnath Matha encroached in Tarakeshwar, builders threaten Matha chief

OpIndia Staff -
As the land the builder had purchased had no approach road, he created a road through the land belonging to the Omkarnath Matha
Read more
News Reports

Sushant Singh Rajput Case: Peddler Regel Mahakal who sold drugs to Rhea Chakraborty arrested with hashish worth Rs 2.5 crores

OpIndia Staff -
Absconding drug peddler Regel Mahakal arrested in Bollywood drug case.
Read more
News Reports

Congress celebrates ‘Anti-Corruption Day’, Twitter users remind them about their own legacy

OpIndia Staff -
Twitter users responded in kind to Congress, reminding the party of their own legacy of dozens of scams.
Read more
News Reports

‘Whistleblower’ Pradeep Poonia’s Twitter account suspended, points fingers at WhiteHatJr

OpIndia Staff -
WhiteHatJr has filed a 20 crore defamation suit against Poonia.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,940FollowersFollow
20,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com