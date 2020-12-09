The Indian Air Force has objected to the upcoming Netflix film AK vs AK over the inappropriate portrayal of its uniform. On December 7, actor Anil Kapoor had tweeted the trailer of his upcoming movie AK vs AK in which director Anurag Kashyap is also playing a role. In the trailer, Kapoor was seen donning an Air Force officer’s uniform in a few scenes. While being in the uniform, Kapoor was seen using foul language, inappropriate and in violation of IAF’s behavioural standards.

No more fooling the audience please. As promised, the REAL narrative of #AKvsAK from the REAL AK.@VikramMotwane @netflix_in pic.twitter.com/c728E7AgHo — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) December 7, 2020

IAF, on December 9, quoted Anil Kapoor’s tweet with a trailer and objected to the content. They said, “The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned and the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.”

The IAF uniform in this video is inaccurately donned & the language used is inappropriate. This does not conform to the behavioural norms of those in the Armed Forces of India. The related scenes need to be withdrawn.@NetflixIndia @anuragkashyap72#AkvsAk https://t.co/F6PoyFtbuB — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) December 9, 2020

Before IAF noticed the trailer and the wrong depiction of the uniform and the officer, several former IAF officers and armed forces veterans had objected to the content on social media. Anil Chopra, Retd Air Marshal, Indian Air Force, had quoted Anil Kapoor on December 8 and said, “An Air Commodore of IAF speaking such language in uniform. Badly depicted.”

An Air Commodore of IAF speaking such language in uniform. Badly depicted. https://t.co/bFIldNjgbU — Aviator Anil Chopra (@Chopsyturvey) December 8, 2020

Sqn Ldr Sivamohan Vinod Kumar (Retd) quoted Kapoor and called the trailer filthy. He said, “This is the best these gutters can come up with. Don’t even want to comment and legitimise this filth.”

This is the best these gutters can come up with . Don’t even want to comment and legitimise this filth….👇 https://t.co/lNTuCmVMSN — Sqn Ldr Sivamohan Vinod Kumar (Retd)🇮🇳 (@veekay122002) December 8, 2020

MJ Augustine Vinod, Group Capt(Retd), IAF, said that the depiction is disrespectful and must be corrected immediately. He said, “This is disrespect to IAF’s uniform. Ask @bindasbhidu he could educate, he comes from IAF family. Correct it asap.”

Anil

This is disrespect to IAF’s uniform. Ask @bindasbhidu he could educate, he comes from IAF family

Correct it asap https://t.co/wlywV66Raz — MJ Augustine Vinod 🇮🇳 (@MjaVinod) December 8, 2020

Retired Maj Gen. Harsha Kakar called it a worthless piece of crap. He said, “What crap are you producing @AnilKapoor. Unshaven, gutter language and an untucked shirt. Are you projecting the respected Indian Air Force or degrading it. Is this your level of understanding the armed forces? You have produced a worthless piece of crap.”

What crap are you producing @AnilKapoor . Unshaven, gutter language and untucked shirt. Are you projecting the respected Indian Air Force or degrading it. Is this your level of understanding the armed forces. You have produced a worthless piece of crap — Maj Gen Harsha Kakar (@kakar_harsha) December 8, 2020

Netflix and its history of controversies

This is not the first time Netflix has received criticism in India. Indian Air Force had previously objected to the content in the movie on air force officer Gunjan Saxena. The IAF wrote a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) objecting to the “undue negative portrayal” of the Air Force personnel. In the movie, the protagonist, played by Jhanvi Kapoor was seen being bullied and insulted for being a woman by uniformed officers.