Tuesday, December 15, 2020
Home News Reports As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt...
Editor's picksFeaturedLawMediaNews Reports
Updated:

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

"I am making a solemn statement that the Maharashtra Police has reached Delhi to arrest Arnab Goswami. I have received a message at 2:30 PM. It is there on my phone," Ponda reportedly said.

OpIndia Staff
Mumbai Police in Delhi to arrest Arnab Goswami; CEO Vikas Khanchandani sent to 14-day judicial custody
Arnab Goswami(L), Vikas Khanchandani(R)
2

The witch hunt against Republic Media Network and the Editor-in-chief of Republic TV continues unabated as the members of the crime branch of Mumbai Police reportedly travelled to Delhi to arrest Arnab Goswami in the alleged TRP scam case.

The revelation was made by the Republic TV’s advocate Abad Ponda during the hearing in the Bombay High Court regarding the plea filed by ARG Outlier challenging the FIR filed in the TRP scam case that implicates the channel.

“I am making a solemn statement that the Maharashtra Police has reached Delhi to arrest Arnab Goswami. I have received a message at 2:30 PM. It is there on my phone,” Ponda said.

The revelation was made by lawyer Abad Ponda during the arguments in the plea filed by ARG Outlier parent company of Republic TV challenging the FIR filed in the TRP scam case implicating the channel.

When the Bench took up the matter, Sr. Adv Aabad Ponda appearing for ARG argued that he seeks to make submissions for urgent reliefs. Saying that the Mumbai Police was in Delhi to arrest Arnab Goswami yet again, Mr Ponda asked for relief till tomorrow. However, the Chief Public Prosecutor had stated that no coercive steps will be taken against persons referred to in the chargesheet filed by Mumbai Police in the TRP case till tomorrow.

Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani arrested in fake TRP case sent to 14-days custody

Even as Delhi Police reportedly reached the national capital to arrest Arnab Goswami, a magistrate court in Mumbai on Tuesday sent Republic TV Chief Executive Officer Vikas Khanchandani to judicial custody for 14 days in connection with the probe into the alleged TRP manipulation scam, reported Bar and Bench.

Earlier on Sunday, Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani was arrested by the Mumbai Police after the police officials barged into his residence in an early morning raid, just a day ahead of the anticipatory bail hearing. The police defended his arrest, alleging that Khanchandani’s alleged role in the scam came to light during the interrogation of the channel’s distribution head, Ghanshyam Singh. Singh was arrested by the Mumbai Police last month.

The arrest of Khanchandani came just a month after the Mumbai Police had arrested and assaulted Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami in another 2018 suicide case. He was produced before Alibaug court on the same day and sent to judicial custody. The Republic TV Editor-in-chief was in jail for 8 days and was released from the Taloja Jail after the Supreme Court granted him bail on November 11.

Slamming the Maharashtra Police, the Supreme Court stated that they had failed to establish charges against Republic TV chief in the suicide case. The apex court said that there was prima facie no nexus between the FIR filed failed against Arnab Goswami and Section 306 (Abetment to Suicide) under IPC.

The so-called TRP scam allegations against Republic TV

On 8th October, Param Bir Singh, Mumbai Police Commissioner, said in a press conference that several channels have indulged in malicious practices to increase their TRP ratings. He alleged that Republic TV is one of the main accused. The complaint was filed by the Hansa group that regulated the devices to record TRP for BARC.

However, the initial FIR did not name Republic TV but named India Today network as one of the main suspects. During the investigation, several evidence and witnesses came forward that alleged Mumbai Police have been intimidating them to speak against Republic TV, including Hansa officials. Hansa has also complained that they are being harassed by the Mumbai Police to give statements against Republic TV. Despite glaring inconsistencies and contradictions, the Mumbai Police have doggedly pursued Republic TV in connection with the fake TRP case.

Republic TV has been facing the ire of the Maharashtra government after they started questioning the political powers in the state for their inaction in Palghar lynching case and Sushant Singh Rajput’s suicide case. The Maharashtra Assembly even tried to bring a privilege motion against the channel and Goswami. Supreme Court had to intervene to put a stop to it.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Kutch, devastated by 2001 earthquake is now a tourism hub. Read how the white desert emerged as economic powerhouse

Nirwa Mehta -
Kutch nahin dekha, to kuch nahin dekha. If you've not seen Kutch, you haven't seen anything.
Read more

After hounding Arnab Goswami in fake TRP case, Mumbai Police’s Crime Intelligence Unit will now ‘investigate’ Kangana-Hrithik’s alleged affair

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Hrithik Roshan had filed the case against Kangana Ranaut in 2016 after she referred to him as "silly ex" in an interview.

Vandalism over salary non-payment, denial by Labour Dept, and a Communist hand: All you need to know about Wistron plant saga

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A large group of employees vandalised and ransacked the Apple iPhone manufacturing unit of Taiwan-based Wistron in Karnataka alleging untimely payment and reduced salaries.

Is there a conspiracy against India? What a small election in Goa tells us about protest circuses across India

Politics Abhishek Banerjee -
India is fast becoming a smartphone hub. And just then, with perfectly bad timing, India faces a huge PR disaster on this front.

With ‘farmers’ failing to get mass support, editor-in-chief of Punjabi mag spreads blatant lies, fear-mongers about Armed forces uprising

Media OpIndia Staff -
"Many will be killed and get injured in government's operation against farmers at Sindhu border" claimed fear-mongerer Gurcharan Singh Babbar

Recently Popular

News Reports

Sana Khan, who married a cleric after quitting showbiz for Allah, gets moral policed by Islamists on honeymoon pics

OpIndia Staff -
Besides telling the actress to wear modest clothes and steer away from breaking the 'rules' of Allah, Islamists told Sana Khan to stop uploading pictures altogether on social media.
Read more
Entertainment

‘Kab tak royega ek chhote se affair ke liye?’: Kangana Ranaut on transfer of Hrithik Roshan’s FIR to Mumbai Police’s Crime Branch unit

OpIndia Staff -
Kangana Ranaut has reacted strongly to the transfer of Hrithik Roshan's FIR from the Cyber Cell to the Crime Branch Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU).
Read more
World

Speculations rife Donald Trump will pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange, activist currently lodged at British prison

OpIndia Staff -
There are strong rumours floating around that Donald Trump might pardon Wikileaks founder Julian Assange.
Read more
World

Chinese Communist Party’s data leak shows how China infiltrated corporates, foreign consulates, including Indian, for spying

OpIndia Staff -
The CCP through a recruitment agency carried out a well-coordinated infiltration by getting its members employed in senior, specialist and advisory positions in consulates of countries such as India, UK, USA and Australia.
Read more
News Reports

Meet Shokat Ali, the abusive troll who tried to mock Rohit Sardana: Hinduphobic jokes, creepy obsession with a female journo, and a series of...

OpIndia Staff -
Shokat Ali appears quite unperturbed by the massive outrage he generated and was being his usual troll self.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistani journalist reporting on atrocities against Hindus and other minorities declared ‘imaginary person’ by Mehr Tarar and others

OpIndia Staff -
Some Pakistani Twitter users even went on to claim that the lady journalist was actually Shekhar Gupta.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

As Republic TV CEO is sent to 14-day custody, Mumbai Police embarks to hunt Arnab Goswami down, again: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Mumbai Police has been relentlessly pursuing Republic TV and Arnab Goswami after they asked uncomfortable questions
Read more
News Reports

Christian groups in Kerala call for boycott of Halal meat ahead of Christmas, IUML claims Muslims being targeted

OpIndia Staff -
Christians groups have alleged that they are forced to sell and buy only halal meat in Kerala and have called for a boycott.
Read more
News Reports

Kerala Electricity Board suspends its employee and Islamist organisation PFI chief Muhammed Abdul Salam Ovungal

OpIndia Staff -
The Enforcement Directorate is probing the PFI in a money-laundering case and in connection with charges of its alleged links to anti-CAA protests in the country
Read more
News Reports

‘Kejriwal ne kela bheja hai’: AAP worker kicked out by protestors for handing out 1 banana per person, BJP, Congress tweet viral video

OpIndia Staff -
In a viral video, an Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) worker was kicked out by anti-farm law protestors for offering only one banana per person.
Read more
Politics

AAP decides to take on Yogi Adityanath, after being embarrassed in Goa, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, MP

OpIndia Staff -
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal today announced that AAP will be contesting the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections
Read more
World

Pakistan: Police defuse faulty bomb, which failed to explode, from the car of a Chinese businessman in Karachi

OpIndia Staff -
Two miscreants who were riding a bike planted the explosive on the car of the Chinese restaurant owner in Karachi.
Read more
Fact-Check

Fact-Check: 25,000 soldiers of the Indian Army are NOT returning their Shaurya Chakra medals

OpIndia Staff -
Telugu newspaper spreads fake information that 25,000 soldiers are returning their Shaurya Chakras.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

Kutch, devastated by 2001 earthquake is now a tourism hub. Read how the white desert emerged as economic powerhouse

Nirwa Mehta -
Kutch nahin dekha, to kuch nahin dekha. If you've not seen Kutch, you haven't seen anything.
Read more
Politics

Karnataka: Congress manhandles Assembly Deputy Chairman, Naseer Ahmed and Narayana Swamy try to pull him out chair

OpIndia Staff -
The Congress MLCs alleged that the Karnataka Legislative Assembly Chairman was locked outside and prevented from taking the Chair
Read more
Politics

Speculations rife about TMC rebel Suvendu Adhikari joining BJP, TMC might get a jolt in 86 seats in upcoming Assembly Elections

OpIndia Staff -
The departure of Suvendu Adhikari, in all likelihood, will prove fateful for TMC in 2021 assembly polls
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,569FollowersFollow
21,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com