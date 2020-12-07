Monday, December 7, 2020
Home News Reports Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s 'favourite place on earth' is in India: Read details
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘favourite place on earth’ is in India: Read details

Gilgit Baltistan was a part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir ruled by the then ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. Soon after independence, the Pakistani Army backed Pashtun tribal militias invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir to plunder, rape and destroy.

OpIndia Staff
Imran Khan shares pictures of Indian landscapes to claim they are his one of the favourite places on earth
Imran Khan(Source: India Today)
22

Though Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan constantly and restlessly whines about India, deep down in his heart, he is enthralled by the beauty and the splendour of the landscapes offered in India. 

This fascination for India’s scenic magnificence was revealed by the Pakistani Prime Minister himself in a tweet posted by him. He shared mesmerising pictures of Gilgit Baltistan, claiming that it is one of his favourite places on earth. 

Sharing kaleidoscopic pictures of the landscapes in the region, Khan tweeted, “The colours of Gilgit Baltistan just before the onset of winter. One of my favourite places on this earth.”

Netizens remind Imran Khan that Gilgit Baltistan belongs to India

Soon after Khan hailed Gilgit Baltistan as one of his favourite places on earth, netizens were prompt in reminding him that Gilgit Baltistan legitimately belongs to India and that Pakistan has unlawfully and illegally occupied it.

Social Media users called out Khan for passing images from California as from Gilgit Baltistan

Before posting the above the tweet, the Pakistani PM had uploaded a tweet with four images and the same caption. However, several social media users pointed out that the images shared by Imran Khan were from the United States and not Gilgit Baltistan. Khan promptly deleted the tweet, posting a revised tweet later with pictures supposedly from Gilgit Baltistan.

Gilgit Baltistan—A part of erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir that was acceded to India

Gilgit Baltistan was a part of the erstwhile princely state of Jammu and Kashmir ruled by the then ruler Maharaja Hari Singh. Soon after independence, the Pakistani Army backed Pashtun tribal militias invaded the state of Jammu and Kashmir to plunder, rape and destroy. 

They marauding Pakistani tribesmen occupied Gilgit Baltistan as well as some part of Kashmir, including Muzaffarabad. Four days after their invasion, on October 26, 1947, Maharaja Hari Singh signed the Instrument of Accession, merging his state with India. Following the accession of the state to India, Indian troops were airlifted to Srinagar, the state capital to repel the tribal invasion. 

The Indian Army successfully drove back the advancing Pashtun tribals from Kashmir after which an armistice was reached. The Indian Army was successful in retaining Jammu, a major part of Kashmir, along with Leh-Ladakh. However, by then, Pakistani forces had illegally occupied the province of Gilgit Baltistan, The Shaksgam Valley and other regions of Kashmir. 

By the dint of the Instrument of Accession, India holds sovereign claims on Jammu and Kashmir, including the parts of Pakistan Occupied Kashmir such as Gilgit Baltistan, parts of Kashmir illegally controlled by Pakistan and it remains committed to retrieving its territories.

Earlier in November 2020, Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran khan officially announced the ‘provincial status’ of Gilgit-Baltistan. He claimed that the decision was taken while “keeping in mind the UN Security Council’s resolution.”

Anurag Srivastava, Official Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, had said, “The Government of India firmly rejects the attempt by Pakistan to bring material changes to a part of Indian Territory, under its illegal and forcible occupation. I reiterate that the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, including the area of so-called “Gilgit-Baltistan”, are an integral part of India by virtue of the legal, complete and irrevocable accession of Jammu and Kashmir to the union of India in 1947.”

The statement further added that the Government of Pakistan has no right on territories illegally and forcibly occupied by it. “Such attempts by Pakistan, intended to camouflage its illegal occupation, cannot hide the grave human rights violation, exploitation and denial of freedom for over seven decades to the people residing in these Pakistan occupied territories. Instead of seeking to alter the status of these Indian territories, we call upon Pakistan to immediately vacate all areas under its illegal occupation.”

In September, reports suggested that the political dispensation of Pakistan, which is hands-in-gloves with the Army, has given the nod to alter the so-called ‘autonomy’ of the region. The decision will primarily benefit China and its China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose’s car vandalised, under house arrest as 100s of TMC leaders, led by Kalyan Banerjee, surround his house

OpIndia Staff -
"Anything can happen now. I don’t know what is happening?" Kabir Shankar Bose narrated his ordeal to Opindia.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘favourite place on earth’ is in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan shared pictures of Indian territory forcibly under Pakistani occupation, Gilgit Baltistan, to claim it is one of his favourite places on earth
Read more

In 2008, Punjab and Haryana farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union protested against UPA govt for forcing them to sell at MSP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Twelve years after farmers from Punjab and Haryana demanded allowing corporates to procure their produce, they are opposing exactly same thing.

‘Central govt stole my sandals to stop me from protesting’: Watch woman farmer leader’s viral video

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
The woman in red saree has claimed that the administration and police have conspired and stole her sandals to stop her from protesting.

Delhi: SIMI terrorist absconding since 19 years nabbed, was radicalising and mobilising youth against CAA, NCR

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
58-year-old Abdullah Danish, a terrorist associated with the banned extremist organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday.

Pakistan with help of Khalistanis and China is inflicting narco-terrorism in Indian subcontinent

World OpIndia Staff -
Pakistan is using land and water routes to indulge in drug-related activities to inflict terror on its neighbours.

Recently Popular

News Reports

‘Inki aurate take-take ke bhaw bikti thi’, after justifying death threat to PM Modi, Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh humiliates Hindus

OpIndia Staff -
Though Yograj Singh does not explicitly mention Hindus in the videos, it is clear from the speech that it is what he meant
Read more
News Reports

Diljit Dosanjh’s UK manager linked to 9 companies opened and dissolved since 2011. Are UK based Khalistan sympathisers hijacking farmers’ protest?

OpIndia Staff -
It is evident that the concept of Khalistan has more support in western countries than it seems to have in India itself.
Read more
Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Amidst protests by Punjab farmers against the farm laws, farmers from various States request the centre not to repeal them

OpIndia Staff -
These farmers from various states, including Punjab, have said that the new farm laws have been beneficial to them
Read more
News Reports

‘My wife has converted to Hindu religion’: Rahul Mahajan on his Russian wife Natalya Ilina

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Mahajan said, "she is Russian and has converted to Hindu religion and I always give her the reference of Lord Shiva and Parvati"
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

West Bengal BJP leader Kabir Bose’s car vandalised, under house arrest as 100s of TMC leaders, led by Kalyan Banerjee, surround his house

OpIndia Staff -
"Anything can happen now. I don’t know what is happening?" Kabir Shankar Bose narrated his ordeal to Opindia.
Read more
News Reports

Major terror attack averted in Delhi as Police nabs five terrorists including two Khalistanis

OpIndia Staff -
Weapons and incriminating material recovered from the terrorists
Read more
News Reports

TMC opposes the Modi govt doing Bhumi Pujan ahead of construction of new Parliament building, dubs it ‘non-secular’

OpIndia Staff -
Two days after it was announced that Bhumi Pujan of new Parliament building will be performed on Dec 10, opposition parties are up in arms
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s ‘favourite place on earth’ is in India: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
Imran Khan shared pictures of Indian territory forcibly under Pakistani occupation, Gilgit Baltistan, to claim it is one of his favourite places on earth
Read more
News Reports

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar’s u-turn over farm laws exposed as old letters and videos emerge on social media

OpIndia Staff -
While the opposition has been actively misleading the public about corporatisation and takeover of farming by private players, in light of the new farm laws, Sharad Pawar had once been a vocal supporter of introducing private competition in the agriculture sector.
Read more
News Reports

In 2008, Punjab and Haryana farmers led by Bharatiya Kisan Union protested against UPA govt for forcing them to sell at MSP

OpIndia Staff -
Twelve years after farmers from Punjab and Haryana demanded allowing corporates to procure their produce, they are opposing exactly same thing.
Read more
Social Media

‘Central govt stole my sandals to stop me from protesting’: Watch woman farmer leader’s viral video

OpIndia Staff -
The woman in red saree has claimed that the administration and police have conspired and stole her sandals to stop her from protesting.
Read more
News Reports

After hailing terrorist Bhinderwale, Punjabi Singer Kaur B shares a distorted map of India, complaint filed

OpIndia Staff -
Kaur B has been sharing tweets in support of terroristJarnail Singh Bhindranwale in the past. The post with the distorted Indian map has now been deleted from her profile.
Read more
News Reports

Delhi: SIMI terrorist absconding since 19 years nabbed, was radicalising and mobilising youth against CAA, NCR

OpIndia Staff -
58-year-old Abdullah Danish, a terrorist associated with the banned extremist organisation Students' Islamic Movement of India (SIMI) was arrested by Delhi Police on Sunday.
Read more
News Reports

London: Known Khalistani separatists seen at ‘anti-farm laws’ protest outside Indian High Commission, Khalistani flag raised

OpIndia Staff -
Vishwesh Negi from the Indian High Commission stated that the crowd comprised of anti-India forces, who wanted to exploit the farmer agitation for their own agenda.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
494,082FollowersFollow
20,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com