Saturday, December 5, 2020
Home Fact-Check Political Fact-Check Rahul Gandhi tweets to fuel farmers' protests: Here is how Congress had promised similar...
Editor's picksFact-CheckFeaturedNews ReportsPolitical Fact-Check
Updated:

Rahul Gandhi tweets to fuel farmers’ protests: Here is how Congress had promised similar farm laws in 2019 election manifesto

While Rahul Gandhi emphatically expressed his support for the farmers and railed against the lack of MSP and APMC, the Congress manifesto from 2019 General Assembly elections reveals a diametrically opposite stand of the party when it went to polls last year.

OpIndia Staff
Congress manifesto promised beinging in farm laws even as the party opposes the bills passed by the BJP
Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Manmohan Singh release Congress manifesto for 2019 General elections(Source: Indian Express)
86

As the ongoing farmers’ protests continue to roil the national capital region, several opposition politicians have sought to exploit the agitation and cast the Modi government as anti-farmer. One such politician is the former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, who has been eyeing for another relaunch after an embarrassing defeat in the General elections 2019. The Gandhi scion recently posted a tweet in support of the farmers protesting against the three agriculture bills and slammed the government regarding the MSP and APMC.

Rahul Gandhi expressed concern for the farmers of the country, who according to him, are facing severe difficulties in the absence of MSP and APMC. Extending his support for the farmers, the Wayanad MP said that it’s his duty to back the farmers of the country.

“The farmers in Bihar are in grave difficult without MSP-APMC and now the Prime Minister had pushed the entire country into an abyss. In such a situation, it is our duty to support the provider (farmers) of the country,” Gandhi tweeted.

While Rahul Gandhi emphatically expressed his support for the farmers and railed against the lack of MSP and APMC, the Congress manifesto from 2019 General Assembly elections reveals a diametrically opposite stand of the party when it went to polls last year.

Congress manifesto for General elections 2019 promised abolition of APMC Act

The Congress Manifesto for the 2019 General elections stated that it would abolish the APMC Act altogether. “Congress will repeal the Agriculture Produce MArket Committees Act(APMC) and make agricultural produce—including exports and inter-state trade—free from all restrictions,” the manifesto read.

Congress Manifesto for General Elections 2019(Page 17)

Congress promised for the complete abolition of the APMC Act in its manifesto while the Modi government has not repealed the APMC Act in its entirety. The new laws passed by the current dispensation provides the farmers with an additional avenue to sell their produce besides the state-run mandis. The provisions in the bills exempt transactions done outside the physical premises of APMC (agricultural produce market committee) mandis from any “market fee or cess or levy” imposed by state governments.

Congress manifesto also promised replacing the Essential Commodities Act, 1955 with a new act

Secondly, the Congress manifesto for General elections 2019 also promised to replace the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, by an act that can be invoked only in the case of emergencies. “The Essential Commodities Act, 1955 belongs to the age of controls. Congress promises to replace the Act by an enabling law that can be invoked only in the case of emergencies,” Congress manifesto said.

Congress Manifesto for General Elections 2019(Page 18)

It is worth noting that one of the farm bills passed by the Modi government is The Essential Commodities(Amendment) Act, 2020. With this Act, the Government of India will list certain commodities as essential to regulate their supply and prices only in cases of war, famine, extraordinary price rises, or natural calamities. The commodities that have been deregulated are food items, including cereals, pulses, potato, onion, edible oilseeds, and oils.

The Essential Commodities(Amendment) Bill, 2020, passed by the government is to a large extent what the Congress party promised of bringing in if it was elected to power at the centre in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

However, the Congress party and its foremost leader Rahul Gandhi’s recent stance on the new farm bills passed by the Centre is markedly different from what they had promised in their manifesto 2019 General elections. The Congress party had promised to remove the APMC Act and bring amendments to the Essentials Commodities Act, 1955. The Modi government, on the other hand, has not abolished the APMC Act and has made amendments in the Essentials Commodities Act similar to what Congress has vowed. Yet, the Congress party has been inflaming farmers against the agriculture bills and stoking unrest in the country.

Congress inflaming apprehensions among farmers about the new farm bills

Congress has been actively supporting the farmers’ uprising against the central government. In September, after Congress states brought in laws to negate the farm bills passed by the centre, the Congress invoked Bhagat Singh, whose birth anniversary was being celebrated today, during the protests, and Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh took part in a sit-in at the ancestral village of the freedom fighter.

The protests have been hijacked by Khalistani supporters and leftist activists but still, the Congress has been resolutely backing the agitation. Despite the protesters gloating over the assassination of the former PM Indira Khan and dishing out similar threats to PM Modi, Chief Minister of Punjab Captain Amrinder Singh has been standing in support of the farmers stating that these laws are against their benefits.

If the laws are indeed against the welfare of the farmers, why did the Congress party include them in their manifesto for the 2019 General elections? Either the Congress party was lying then about repealing the APMC Act and amending the Essentials Commodities Act or it is lying now that the three bills brought by the Modi government are against the farmers. Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party should first come clean on what’s their actual stand instead of instigating the farmers against the new farm bills.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRahul Gandhi farmer protests
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi tweets to fuel farmers’ protests: Here is how Congress had promised similar farm laws in 2019 election manifesto

OpIndia Staff -
Congress promised abolition of APMC Act and replacement of Essentials Commodities Act, 1955 in manifesto, thereby promises similar farm bills
Read more
News Reports

Anil Vij tests positive for Coronavirus days after he joined third phase of vaccine trials: Here is why there is no reason to panic

OpIndia Staff -
As Covaxin trial is double blinded, there is 50% chance that Anil Vij got placebo in place of vaccine, and he only received one dose
Read more

TRS goes from 99 to 56 seats, BJP goes from 4 to 49: Here is why, and it is not what English media thinks

Opinions S. Sudhir Kumar -
Elections to the GHMC were actually due in February of 2021 but TRS decided to pre-pone the elections by three months to gain an upper hand

NIA files chargesheet in Khalistan Liberation Front narco-terror case: Narco-terrorist Singh was using money from drug trade to strengthen KLF

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Accused used to receive smuggled Heroin from Pakistan-based Jajbir Singh Samra and use proceeds to strengthen Khalistan cause

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

Entertainment OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane

United Nations classifies marijuana as a ‘less dangerous drug’, decision, for which India voted too, to help further medicinal use

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
With the categorisation of marijuana as a less dangerous drug, it is believed that the medicinal and therapeutic potential of the drug can now be recognised.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

‘We will make Ravan humane, justify his abduction of Sita’: Saif Ali Khan on his role of ‘Lankesh’ in upcoming movie ‘Adipurush’

OpIndia Staff -
Saif Ali Khan courted another controversy recently after he revealed that the makers of his upcoming movie 'Adipurush' have decided to show 'Ravan' as humane
Read more
News Reports

How a teacher from Solapur, Ranjitsinh Disale, won the coveted Global Teacher Prize and $1 million: Here is his story

OpIndia Staff -
32-year-old teacher Ranjitsinh Disale won the Global Teacher prize and prize money of $1 million for his extensive work in the field of the girl child education
Read more
News Reports

Ex-Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh’s father Yograj Singh joins Farmer’s protests, justifies “Indira thok di” comment

OpIndia Staff -
Multiple videos of Yograj Singh, Yuvraj Singh's father, have gone viral on social media where he has been giving provocative speeches amid the ongoing farmer protests
Read more
OpIndia Explains

From supporting Khalistanis to hurting religious sentiments of Sikhs: A brief intro of the new liberal favourite, Diljit Dosanjh

OpIndia Staff -
Singer Diljit Dosanjh has become the new blue-eyed boy of the left-liberal gang after he supported ongoing farmers protest
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Angry Rajdeep Sardesai threatens to sack his staff in charge of social media for failing to link up his Instagram live

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai had announced that he was doing a live chat on his Instagram page to discuss Hyderabad municipal election results
Read more
Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut vs Diljit Dosanjh fight turns ugly, she calls him Karan Johar’s pet dog

OpIndia Staff -
Days after Kangana mistook an elderly lady in Punjab farmers' protest for Bilkis Bano of Shaheen Bagh 'protests', Punjabi singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh got into a war of words with her on Twitter.
Read more

Latest News

World

‘I’ll develop some disease and resign,’ Joe Biden has another foot in the mouth moment as awful joke lands terribly

OpIndia Staff -
Joe Biden appeared to float the idea that should he ever disagree with Vice President Kamala Harris on moral grounds, then he would fall sick and resign.
Read more
Political Fact-Check

Rahul Gandhi tweets to fuel farmers’ protests: Here is how Congress had promised similar farm laws in 2019 election manifesto

OpIndia Staff -
Congress promised abolition of APMC Act and replacement of Essentials Commodities Act, 1955 in manifesto, thereby promises similar farm bills
Read more
Media

Fake TRP row: Republic TV Assistant VP Ghanshyam Singh granted bail after being lodged in Taloja jail for 25 days

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV VP Ghanshyam Singh was kept at the Taloja Central Jail for 25 days after he was arrested by the Mumbai Police in TRP case
Read more
News Reports

India Today Data Intelligence Unit strikes again, makes a mistake with basic math while reporting Hyderabad Municipal election results

OpIndia Staff -
TRS had secured 88 seats in 2016, but India Today claimed they had won 99 seats, and calculated 99 minus 56 as 46.
Read more
News Reports

Anil Vij tests positive for Coronavirus days after he joined third phase of vaccine trials: Here is why there is no reason to panic

OpIndia Staff -
As Covaxin trial is double blinded, there is 50% chance that Anil Vij got placebo in place of vaccine, and he only received one dose
Read more
Crime

Punjab police arrest 8 for the brutal attack on Ram Shiv Bhakt Sena chief, main accused absconding: Here is what had happened

OpIndia Staff -
Chief of the Hindu organisation Shri Ram Bhakt Sena was brutally attacked by bike-borne assailants on December 2
Read more
World

USA imposes visa restrictions on members of Communist Party of China and families amidst growing infiltration in Universities

OpIndia Staff -
USA has imposed restrictions on travel visa of the members of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and their families.
Read more
Politics

‘Don’t know why he got it in the first place’: Captain Amarinder Singh calls Parkash Singh Badal returning of Padma Vibhushan ‘theatrics’

OpIndia Staff -
Captain Amarinder Singh called former Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal returning of Padma Vibhushan as 'theatrics'
Read more
News Reports

Despite strong protest by MEA, Canada and UK continue to interfere in India’s internal issue, pass statements on farmer protest

OpIndia Staff -
Amidst renewed farmer protest, Canada and UK have been exercising unwarranted interference in the internal affairs of India.
Read more
Crime

Serial Killer Mohammad Razi arrested for killing three people in three days and beheading one of the victims, said he ‘enjoyed it’

OpIndia Staff -
A 22-year-old serial killer has been arrested for killing three people on three consecutive nights last week in Gurugram
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
493,275FollowersFollow
20,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com