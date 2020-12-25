Friday, December 25, 2020
Home Politics The time when Balasaheb Thackeray regretted sending 'idiot' Pritish Nandy to Rajya Sabha
Editor's picksNews ReportsPolitical History of IndiaPolitics
Updated:

The time when Balasaheb Thackeray regretted sending ‘idiot’ Pritish Nandy to Rajya Sabha

While Pritish Nandy talks about Pramod Mahajan campaigning for his Rajya Sabha seat now, he had himself written about how Mahajan did not like Pritish Nandy

OpIndia Staff
When Bal Thackeray regretted sending 'idiotic' Pritish Nandy to Rajya Sabha
Balasaheb Thackeray (left), Pritish Nandy (right), images via Deccan Herald and Kavishala
131

Filmmaker and former Shiv Sena MP have been the subject of social media backlash after his recent comment on West Bengal was deemed as provocative and inciteful by netizens.

While dismissing allegations against him, Nandy has now claimed that his jibe of West Bengal fighting back with ‘Rabindra Sangeet and bricks’ was ‘sarcastic’ in nature and did not give any call for violence. He further ‘clarified’ that he was not a Shiv Sena MP even though he won his election to the Rajya Sabha on a Shiv Sena ticket.

Pritish Nandy claimed that he was a joint candidate of the Sena-BJP alliance and that his candidature was supported and endorsed by BJP stalwart Pramod Mahajan. “Now I want to respond to the Shiv Sena MP barb. Yes, I won an election on a Sena ticket but as a Sena-BJP joint candidate. BJP’s then super boss Pramod Mahajan ran my campaign and ensured my victory,” the filmmaker tweeted.

Screengrab of the tweet by Pritish Nandy

Balasaheb Thackeray on Pritish Nandy

However, Editor of The Print, Shekhar Gupta in an article in the Indian Express on November 24, 2012, made interesting revelations about how former Shiv Sena supremo Balasaheb Thackeray felt about Pritish Nandy. The article titled, “National Interest: Through his wine glass, darkly” recounts Gupta’s interaction with the saffron heavyweight, days after his demise.

Screengrab of the article by Shekhar Gupta (Photo Credits: Indian Express)

Shekhar Gupta recounted how during one such dinner with Balasaheb Thackeray, he saw his grandson Aditya Thackeray wearing a T-shirt, bearing the picture of a bald-headed WWF wrestler. The Shiv Sena leader mistook the wrestler for Pritish Nandy, who was elected to the Rajya Sabha on his party ticket in July 1998.

Yeh kya, idiot Pritish Nandy ka shirt pahan ke ghoom raha hai (Why are you wearing the shirt of that idiot Pritish Nandy)?” Thackeray rebuked his grandson. His statement, however, took Shekhar Gupta by surprise. He inquired, “He is your party MP. How can you speak of him so disparagingly?”

Screengrab of the article by Shekhar Gupta (Photo Credits: Indian Express)

In his unique, no-holds-barred style, Balasaheb Thackeray replied, “Theek hai. Idiot toh main hoon,not Pritish (This is true. Actually, I am the idiot, not Pritish).” The Shiv Sena supremo emphasised, “He took Rajya Sabha from me and I figured only much later, too late, that he is Christian.” Remembering the conversation, Shekhar Gupta wrote, “Yet, it seems, at least once, he claims to have been foxed and that too by a poet journalist.”

Claims of Pritish Nandy on Pramod Mahajan, Balasaheb Thackeray

In an article titled, “The irrelevance of the BJP” published in The Times of India on May 3, 2010, Pritish Nandy claimed that while the Shiv Sena votes alone were not enough to secure his election to the Rajya Sabha, Balasaheb Thackeray had made ‘impassioned plea’ for him. The appeal of the then Shiv Sena supremo helped him get votes from the BJP as well.

Screengrab of the article by Pritish Nandy in Times of India

“Clearly, the BJP was behind my victory even though Pramod Mahajan never quite liked me. But he listened to Balasaheb,” he noted. Today, Pritish Nandy suggests that it was the BJP which proved to be game-changer for by emphasising that Pramod Mahajan had campaigned for him.

However, he had claimed in 2010 that the BJP stalwart did not like him and would not have ‘ensured’ his victory, had it not been from Balasaheb Thackeray. Given the saffron leader’s comments about Pritish Nandy, it is safe to conclude that Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan were misled into believing that the ‘idiotic’ filmmaker would uphold the party’s beliefs, post his election to the Rajya Sabha.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘Farmers’ vandalise several Reliance Jio towers to ‘protest’ against farm laws, Punjab CM appeals for calm after fanning protests

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors of various farmers' union have shut the power supply to several Jio towers in the last three days in Punjab
Read more
Politics

The time when Balasaheb Thackeray regretted sending ‘idiot’ Pritish Nandy to Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan were misled into believing that Pritish Nandy would uphold the party's beliefs.
Read more

Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
"Muslim community is not afraid of the virus and will not take the vaccine," said Kolkata Shahi Imam Maulana Barkati

UK police arrests three pro-Khalistani men accused of RSS leader’s murder in 2009

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
One of the accused Gursharanbir Singh Wahiwala is also accused of the murder of RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (Retd) in 2016.

PM Modi transfers Rs 18,000 cr to 9 cr farmers, busts propaganda by opposition parties on 3 farm laws

Government and Policy OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi released instalment of benefits under farmers scheme, amounting to Rs 18,000 crores that would benefit 9 crore farmer families

How Times of India and The Hindu turned ‘Haroon’, who posed as a priest, to a ‘Tantrik’ to secularise the crime

Media OpIndia Staff -
The Times of India, in its attempt to 'secularise' the crime, passed off the accused as a 'Tantrik', when it was, in fact, a man named Harun

Recently Popular

News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Cricket

‘Different rules for Virat Kohli and T Natarajan, Ashwin suffered because he spoke up’: Sunil Gavaskar

Shashank Bharadwaj -
Citing the examples of T Natarajan and senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, the Indian cricketing legend Sunil Gavaskar said that there are double standards in the Indian team.
Read more
Social Media

Amitabh Bachchan’s post on ‘Chai’ stirs up a storm, actor accused of plagiarism

OpIndia Staff -
Social media users accused Amitabh Bachchan of hypocrisy, because the actor had sent a legal notice to poet Kumar Vishwas for using his father's poem.
Read more
Media

NDTV promoters caught again, after insider trading, Prannoy Roy and Radhika fined Rs 25 cr by SEBI in ICICI loan case: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
SEBI has imposed fines on NDTV and its promoters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy for "violating various securities" norms
Read more
News Reports

‘Nuns pimped out boys to Christian priests at sex parties, clergy paid them for allowing to rape children,’ victim narrates ordeal in Germany

OpIndia Staff -
The victim said before the court that the nuns were key in aiding the abuse of the children at the children's home in Germany
Read more
World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

‘Farmers’ vandalise several Reliance Jio towers to ‘protest’ against farm laws, Punjab CM appeals for calm after fanning protests

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors of various farmers' union have shut the power supply to several Jio towers in the last three days in Punjab
Read more
Politics

The time when Balasaheb Thackeray regretted sending ‘idiot’ Pritish Nandy to Rajya Sabha

OpIndia Staff -
Balasaheb Thackeray and Pramod Mahajan were misled into believing that Pritish Nandy would uphold the party's beliefs.
Read more
News Reports

Afghanistan arrests 10 Chinese citizens on charges of espionage, asks China to apologise

OpIndia Staff -
The arrested Chinese nationals were reportedly in contact with the Haqqani Network terror group.
Read more
News Reports

After opposing reforms that free farmers from shackles of middlemen, Congress now sees middlemen in DBT payment to farmers

OpIndia Staff -
While opposing a law that seeks to remove middlemen from farm sector, Congress sees middlemen in DBT payments to farmers
Read more
News Reports

Corona affects Hindus, Muslims have dua, don’t need vaccine: Kolkata’s Maulana Barkati

OpIndia Staff -
"Muslim community is not afraid of the virus and will not take the vaccine," said Kolkata Shahi Imam Maulana Barkati
Read more
World

Jimmy Dore sets the cat among the pigeons as Democrats and ‘Progressives’ bicker after comedian pushes ‘Force The Vote’ on ‘Medicare for All’

K Bhattacharjee -
Jimmy Dore is one of the central figures of the 'Force The Vote' movement and is concerned with providing healthcare to all Americans.
Read more
News Reports

UK police arrests three pro-Khalistani men accused of RSS leader’s murder in 2009

OpIndia Staff -
One of the accused Gursharanbir Singh Wahiwala is also accused of the murder of RSS leader Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (Retd) in 2016.
Read more
News Reports

Maharashtra: NCP Corporator’s husband Aziz Sheikh charged with committing robbery at factory headed by BJP leader

OpIndia Staff -
In a new turn in the robbery case at BJP leader's factory, NCP leader's husband Aziz Sheikh has been charged
Read more
News Reports

Hyderabad: Superstar Rajinikanth admitted to hospital. Know why

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier on Wednesday, Sun Pictures informed on Twitter that the shooting of the movie 'Annaathe', featuring Rajinikanth, had been postponed after four crew members were diagnosed with Coronavirus.
Read more
Government and Policy

PM Modi transfers Rs 18,000 cr to 9 cr farmers, busts propaganda by opposition parties on 3 farm laws

OpIndia Staff -
PM Modi released instalment of benefits under farmers scheme, amounting to Rs 18,000 crores that would benefit 9 crore farmer families
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com