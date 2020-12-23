Twitterati on Wednesday accused former Shiv Sena MP and filmmaker Pritish Nandy of endorsing as well as giving direct call to political violence in West Bengal.

Pritish Nandy’s tweet

Nandy was responding to a tweet by one Atul Khatri, who identifies himself as a comedian. Nandy said that Bengal is ready for the mutant virus to fight it with ‘Rabindra Sangeet and bricks. Double dosed’.

Soon, netizens took to Twitter to confront him and ask whether he condones the political violence in Bengal.

Bricks.



Wait and watch. In the run-up to Bengal 2021, many "sophisticated intellectuals" will drop their garb and expose themselves for the street-thugs and naxals that they really are. https://t.co/3Cwc2CMOxu — Ajit Datta (@ajitdatta) December 23, 2020

So eminent liberal Nandy threatening violence, scratch a liberal, bleed a fascist. https://t.co/TKAvvGCdtU — impolite hindu (@ImpoliteHindu) December 23, 2020

Wait a second…

So you approve of the state sponsored violence that goes on in the name of preserving the sham you call as "Democracy in West Bengal" ??



For real sir??

I mean I knew you were deluded to begin with but this just proves the fact that you indeed are a lost cause. https://t.co/foEBa76AZv — Irritated Medical Intern 🤡🤡🤡 (@IsoMedSTU2) December 23, 2020

He also got support for endorsing violence.

Well said Pritish da , we will teach Sanghi Invaders the same lesson which we taught Brits and Pakis. No Shah or Sultan will never invade our land. This is land of Netaji Subhas and Mastada Surya sen .Scum of earth Sanghi invader will be crushed. — Arka P Saha (@ami_arka) December 23, 2020

Brutal Bengali stuff. 🤣 — Ashok Chowkulkar (@AshokChowkulkar) December 23, 2020

The state goes to elections in 2021 and reports suggest they will get bloody as political violence might escalate during runup to elections.

Recently, a BJP worker died in a bomb blast in Siliguri, which some ‘liberals’ found amusing. BJP President JP Nadda’s convoy was attacked by bricks TMC goons. BJP alleged that the state government failed to provide adequate security.