Wednesday, December 23, 2020
Home News Reports Nude images of Thailand King's royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read...
News ReportsWorldVarietyWTF News
Updated:

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

The 1,443 snaps are believed to have been taken between 2012 and 2014. Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, a trained pilot, was named as the royal consort of the King in 2019 in an elaborate ceremony.

OpIndia Staff
Thailand king Maha Vajiralongkorn with his royal consort Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi/ Image Source: Sun
493

Hundreds of nude photos depicting the official mistress of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn have been leaked to anti-monarchy activists in an attempt to “sabotage” the Royal consort.

According to the reports, some 1,400 images of Thailand king’s royal consort – Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, many of them sexually explicit, have been leaked earlier this year to prominent critics of the Thai monarchy living abroad.

The leak of the “very explicit” photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as ‘Koi’, is said to be an extension of the bitter rivalry between the King’s younger mistress and his wife.

The alleged leak of the personal images of Koi, some of which are naked or semi-naked, comes just months after she rejoined the royal harem after being dramatically expelled and imprisoned last year. Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn appointed Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as his official mistress in 2019. However, had stripped off her titles after a few months due to allegations of conspiracy. Later this year, she was pardoned and her titles were restored.

Sineenat, who is trained as a pilot in Thailand and abroad, had served in the King’s royal bodyguard unit. She held the rank of Major General in Thailand King’s Guard.

Phots taken by Sineenat herself, leaked to British journo

Reportedly, these explicit images were taken by Sineenat herself. Years later, it reached to British journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, who has written critical articles about the Thai monarchy. The photos were delivered with a fake return address and a letter claiming they had been obtained by “pro-democracy Thai hackers”.

According to the journalist, these photographs are clearly captured from Koi’s personal phones. “Most of the images are photographs she took of herself, and dozens of them are very explicit. It seems probable that she had taken these explicit photographs of herself to send to Vajiralongkorn,” Marshall wrote in a Facebook post.

The 1,443 snaps are believed to have been taken between 2012 and 2014. The photographs include revealing shots of Koi in topless and sometimes in revealing nightwear. The pictures were also sent to Thai academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a critic of the monarchy who is facing criminal prosecution in Thailand and currently lives in Japan.

The royal rivalry between the Queen and King’s mistress?

According to critics of Thailand monarchy, the anonymous leak of the naked images is an attempt to undermine defame the Thai king’s mistress Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. The return of Koi to the palace was bitterly opposed by King’s wife Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha. It is being said that the images of Koi were leaked in an effort to sabotage her return as Vajiralongkorn’s consort.

The 67-year-old Thai king had named Sineenat as his royal consort in an elaborate ceremony in 2019. It was done just three months after he married Queen Suthida, his fourth wife. Queen Suthida was a cabin crew member in the Thai Airlines earlier. The king, who took the throne in 2019, had divorced his first three wives.

It is notable here that Thai king is facing severe criticism back home after it was revealed that he had isolated himself with his entire harem of 20 concubines in a German luxury hotel during the coronavirus outbreak.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsThai king mistress, Thai consort, Sineenat photo
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Babri Action Committee’s Zafaryab Jilani says Dhannipur mosque is against Shariat, claims mosque cannot be built on ‘bartered land’

OpIndia Staff -
AIMPLB members had reportedly agreed to Jilani that the mosque proposed at the government allotted is against Sharia.
Read more
Media

British regulator fines Republic TV for telecasting a debate exposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
The order claimed that the Republic Bharat show contained statements which amounted to hate speech against, and was abusive and derogatory about, Pakistani people on the basis of their nationality.
Read more

“It is a disgrace”: Donald Trump refuses to sign Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries

World OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump, in his last few days in Office, has refused to sign the Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to countries like Pakistan, Egypt and Cambodia.

‘Modi Kutta Chor hai’: From Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to Shaheen Bagh and now ‘farmer’ protests, how kids are used for propaganda

News Reports Jinit Jain -
Abuses were hurled at PM Modi in a video in which children of actor-singer Gippy Grewal were used as props to garner support for farmers' protest

After food fiesta, massage and tattoo parlours, gym langars and more, ‘distressed’ farmers now get DTH connections

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
In order to enhance their TV viewing experience, the 'farmers' have also installed Tata Sky dishes on the roof of their makeshift homes.

From ‘suicide’ to conviction of Father Thomas and Sister Sephy: How it took 28 years for Sister Abhaya to get justice

OpIndia Explains Dibakar Dutta -
After fighting for Sister Abhaya for 28 years, activist Jomon Puthenpuracka emphasised that the verdict restored the trust of the public in the Judiciary.

Recently Popular

World

Americans fume as ‘Covid relief bill’ promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries for democracy, gender programs

OpIndia Staff -
The Covid relief bill has been passed by the US House and the Senate and awaits the president's signature to be signed into law.
Read more
News Reports

“We will first capture Kashmir and then invade India from all sides for Ghazwa e Hind”: Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar in viral video

OpIndia Staff -
An undated video of Shoaib Akhtar is doing the rounds on the internet in which he is endorsing the Islamic supremacist doctrine of Ghazwa-e-Hind, the supposed domination of India by Islamic forces
Read more
OpIndia Scoops

Who is the ‘farmer’ who has taken ‘offence’ at BJP using his picture to spread the truth about MSP?

OpIndia Staff -
In his own words, 36-year-old Harp Farmer is an actor, director, producer and a photographer who also has his own music label and production company.
Read more
WTF News

Bengaluru: Nurse films hostel inmates while bathing to get her boyfriend to marry her

OpIndia Staff -
Voyeur boyfriend lured girlfriend to send videos of colleagues while bathing in Bengaluru
Read more
News Reports

Uttar Pradesh: Mohammad Taufiq became Rahul Verma to marry a Hindu woman in Kannauj, case registered

OpIndia Staff -
Mohammad Taufiq hid his religious identity and married the Hindu woman as per Hindu rituals.
Read more
News Reports

Was he, or was he not: Video emerges that shows farmers ‘beating up’ Ajit Anjum, journalist refutes: Full story

Jinit Jain -
A viral video is doing the rounds on the internet with a claim that journalist Ajit Anjum was manhandled by the farmers at the protest
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

News Reports

Babri Action Committee’s Zafaryab Jilani says Dhannipur mosque is against Shariat, claims mosque cannot be built on ‘bartered land’

OpIndia Staff -
AIMPLB members had reportedly agreed to Jilani that the mosque proposed at the government allotted is against Sharia.
Read more
News Reports

Nude images of Thailand King’s royal mistress leaked online, rivalry with Queen suspected: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
The leak of the "very explicit" photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as 'Koi', is believed to be a result of the bitter rivalry between her and the Queen.
Read more
Media

British regulator fines Republic TV for telecasting a debate exposing Pakistan-sponsored terrorism

OpIndia Staff -
The order claimed that the Republic Bharat show contained statements which amounted to hate speech against, and was abusive and derogatory about, Pakistani people on the basis of their nationality.
Read more
World

“It is a disgrace”: Donald Trump refuses to sign Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to Pakistan and other countries

OpIndia Staff -
US President Donald Trump, in his last few days in Office, has refused to sign the Covid relief bill which promises millions of dollars to countries like Pakistan, Egypt and Cambodia.
Read more
Politics

Kerala Governor refuses permission for special session of Assembly to pass resolution against farm laws, opposition cries ‘BJP agent’: Details

OpIndia Staff -
A similar special session of Kerala Assembly was held earlier in which a resolution was passed demanding scrapping of the CAA.
Read more
Crime

Grooming Jihad: Saeed forces woman into changing her religion and marry him, rapes her at gunpoint

OpIndia Staff -
Case against one Mohammad Saeed was filed under anti-conversion law in Uttar Pradesh
Read more
Entertainment

Could Arjun Rampal be arrested? Here is what happens if allegations against him are proven true under NDPS Act

OpIndia Staff -
The NCB had found a psychotropic substance named clonazepam at the residence of Arjun Rampal, banned under the NDPS Act.
Read more
News Reports

‘Modi Kutta Chor hai’: From Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi to Shaheen Bagh and now ‘farmer’ protests, how kids are used for propaganda

Jinit Jain -
Abuses were hurled at PM Modi in a video in which children of actor-singer Gippy Grewal were used as props to garner support for farmers' protest
Read more
News Reports

After food fiesta, massage and tattoo parlours, gym langars and more, ‘distressed’ farmers now get DTH connections

OpIndia Staff -
In order to enhance their TV viewing experience, the 'farmers' have also installed Tata Sky dishes on the roof of their makeshift homes.
Read more
Politics

MP HC cancels state govt order requiring Congress MLA to vacate accommodation allotted by Kamal Nath Sarkar

OpIndia Staff -
The government accommodation was allotted to Congress MLA Raghavendra Singh during the Congress government in the state.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
21,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com