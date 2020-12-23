Hundreds of nude photos depicting the official mistress of Thailand’s King Maha Vajiralongkorn have been leaked to anti-monarchy activists in an attempt to “sabotage” the Royal consort.

According to the reports, some 1,400 images of Thailand king’s royal consort – Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, many of them sexually explicit, have been leaked earlier this year to prominent critics of the Thai monarchy living abroad.

The leak of the “very explicit” photos of Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi, who is fondly known as ‘Koi’, is said to be an extension of the bitter rivalry between the King’s younger mistress and his wife.

The alleged leak of the personal images of Koi, some of which are naked or semi-naked, comes just months after she rejoined the royal harem after being dramatically expelled and imprisoned last year. Thai king Maha Vajiralongkorn appointed Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi as his official mistress in 2019. However, had stripped off her titles after a few months due to allegations of conspiracy. Later this year, she was pardoned and her titles were restored.

Sineenat, who is trained as a pilot in Thailand and abroad, had served in the King’s royal bodyguard unit. She held the rank of Major General in Thailand King’s Guard.

Phots taken by Sineenat herself, leaked to British journo

Reportedly, these explicit images were taken by Sineenat herself. Years later, it reached to British journalist Andrew MacGregor Marshall, who has written critical articles about the Thai monarchy. The photos were delivered with a fake return address and a letter claiming they had been obtained by “pro-democracy Thai hackers”.

According to the journalist, these photographs are clearly captured from Koi’s personal phones. “Most of the images are photographs she took of herself, and dozens of them are very explicit. It seems probable that she had taken these explicit photographs of herself to send to Vajiralongkorn,” Marshall wrote in a Facebook post.

The 1,443 snaps are believed to have been taken between 2012 and 2014. The photographs include revealing shots of Koi in topless and sometimes in revealing nightwear. The pictures were also sent to Thai academic Pavin Chachavalpongpun, a critic of the monarchy who is facing criminal prosecution in Thailand and currently lives in Japan.

The royal rivalry between the Queen and King’s mistress?

According to critics of Thailand monarchy, the anonymous leak of the naked images is an attempt to undermine defame the Thai king’s mistress Sineenat Wongvajirapakdi. The return of Koi to the palace was bitterly opposed by King’s wife Queen Suthida and Princess Bajrakitiyabha. It is being said that the images of Koi were leaked in an effort to sabotage her return as Vajiralongkorn’s consort.

The 67-year-old Thai king had named Sineenat as his royal consort in an elaborate ceremony in 2019. It was done just three months after he married Queen Suthida, his fourth wife. Queen Suthida was a cabin crew member in the Thai Airlines earlier. The king, who took the throne in 2019, had divorced his first three wives.

It is notable here that Thai king is facing severe criticism back home after it was revealed that he had isolated himself with his entire harem of 20 concubines in a German luxury hotel during the coronavirus outbreak.