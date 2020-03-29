Sunday, March 29, 2020
Home News Reports King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand goes into isolation with his harem of 20 concubines...
News Reports

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand goes into isolation with his harem of 20 concubines in Germany, books an entire luxury hotel

The King's actions have not gone down well with the people of Thailand. Some of them risked breaking the country's lèse-majesté laws by criticizing him online

OpIndia Staff

Also Read

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia
Thailand King
3

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand, whose official title is Rama X, has gone into self-isolation in Germany with his harem of 20 concubines, technically making it a not so self-isolation. The 67-year-old King has booked out the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Bavaria, with permission from the local council, in order to isolate himself. It’s not clear if King Vajiralongkorn’s wife is with him. Earlier, a royal entourage of 119 members had been sent back to Thailand amid fears that they had contracted the Wuhan Coronavirus.

Guesthouses and hotels had earlier been closed in Germany due to the pandemic but local authorities said that an exception had been made in the case of the Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl because “the guests are a single, homogenous group of people with no fluctuation”. However, the King’s actions have not gone down well with the people of Thailand. Some of them risked breaking the country’s lèse-majesté laws by criticizing him online. As per the law, anyone criticizing the King can be jailed for a period of up to 15 years.

As per reports, a hashtag translating to ‘Why do we need a king’ was trending on Twitter after the news broke out. Activist Somsak Jeamteerasakul, a vocal critic of Thailand’s monarchy, said, “[Vajiralongkorn will] let the Thai people worry about the virus. Even Germany is worried about the virus [but] it’s none of his business.”

- article continues after ad - - article resumes -

King Maha Vajiralongkorn had ascended the throne of Thailand in May 2019, following the death of his father King Bhumibol Adulyadej. Although his father had died in 2016, his coronation was delayed as he had asked for time to mourn before taking the throne. Later the Thai government retroactively declared his reign to have begun on 13 October 2016, the date of his father’s death.

King Maha Vajiralongkorn married his long-time consort in 2019, making her his fourth wife. He has divorced his first three wives. Last year the King had created a sensation by striping his consort of all royal titles accusing her of ‘disloyalty’, who was given the title just a few months ago after he had married his earlier consort.

The Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Garmisch-Partenkirchen is located at the foothills of the Alps. The luxury hotel, just minutes from the centre of Garmisch-Partenkirchen, boasts of a history of over a hundred years.

- Support OpIndia -
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Trending now

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Latest News

News Reports

King Maha Vajiralongkorn of Thailand goes into isolation with his harem of 20 concubines in Germany, books an entire luxury hotel

OpIndia Staff -
Thailand King Maha Vajiralongkorn has booked out the entire Grand Hotel Sonnenbichl in Bavaria, with permission from local council
Read more
News Reports

Latest updates and important links about COVID-19 coronavirus

OpIndia Staff -
Live statistics and tracking of news related to COVID-19 coronavirus with focus on India.
Read more
News Reports

Pakistan heaps praise on China amid Coronavirus pandemic, Imran Khan’s advisor says stranded students in Wuhan grateful to Pakistan for not evacuating them

OpIndia Staff -
The world has a lot to learn from China regarding the prevention and control of communicable diseases: Imran Khan’s adviser said
Read more
News Reports

UP Govt takes over Jaypee Sports City to house migrants returning from Delhi in quarantine

OpIndia Staff -
Authorities in Noida have decided to take over the Jaypee Sports City in order to house the migrants fleeing to UP from Delhi.
Read more
News Reports

Coronavirus fight: Assam man offers to donate 4 acres of land to build a hospital for treatment of COVID-19 patients

OpIndia Staff -
Krishna Mahanta has written a letter to the Kaliabor Sub-Divisional Officer offering to donate land for COvid-19 hospital
Read more
Government and Policy

Centre directs States to seal borders and prevent outflux of migrant workers in the wake of coronavirus lockdown

OpIndia Staff -
Migrant workers who have violated lockdown guidelines and travelled to other states are to be kept under quarantine for 14 days.
Read more

Recently Popular

News Reports

Infosys employee Mujeeb Mohammad arrested for asking people to ‘spread the virus’ by sneezing in public, fired by the company

OpIndia Staff -
Although earlier Infosys said that it could be a case of mistaken identity, later they admitted he was their employee & fired him
Read more
News Reports

PM Narendra Modi launches “Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund” to receive public donations for fight against Covid-19

OpIndia Staff -
This fund will enable micro-donations and large number of people will be able to contribute with smallest of denominations
Read more
News Reports

Manufactured crisis? Delhi govt cut electricity and water supply of migrant workers​, told them buses were waiting for them at UP border

OpIndia Staff -
Essentially, it seems like the Delhi government manufactured a crisis and forced migrant workers to flock to the UP border amidst Coronavirus lockdown
Read more
News Reports

Ramayana in the digital​ age: The first​ episode crashes Doordarshan website, top searched in India on Google

OpIndia Staff -
As the first episode of Ramayan went live, Ramanand Sagar's Ramayana on Doordarshan become the top search on Google in India
Read more
News Reports

Abu Khalid al-Hindi who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid from Kasargod ISIS module, Kerala: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Terrorist who attacked Sikhs in Afghanistan was one Mohammed Sajid Kuthirummal who had escaped from Kasargod, Kerala in 2015 to join ISIS
Read more

Subscribe to our newsletter

Each morning, get an email to keep updated with all the news, opinions and analysis published by OpIndia.

Connect with us

216,538FansLike
265,101FollowersFollow
207,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com