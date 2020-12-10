Di Dongsheng, a professor at the Renmin University in China, shot to fame recently after a speech of his where he hinted that president-elect Joe Biden was compromised started circulating on the internet. The claims that he made in that speech were explosive, and now, another video of his has gone viral that appears to be equally shocking.

In an undated video shared on social media by OAN journalist Jack Posobiec, Dongsheng could be seen confirming the existence of the ‘Deep State’ in the US, the same phenomenon that US President Donald Trump has called the ‘Swamp’. Dongsheng says in the video, “The fact is that the United States does not really exist. What really exist are different interest groups.”

Here is Renmin University professor Di Dongsheng talking about how the US government really works pic.twitter.com/oSDevtKjw2 — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) December 9, 2020

Dongsheng continued, “At present, the US has a very much divided society, part of which is the circle of elites. We called them the Establishments, people with power and influence. It’s worth mentioning one particular group of the elites, called “Deep States”. Who are these people? My understanding is that these people are the mid and senior leaders from the US Military, intelligence community, the State Department, Department of Treasury, Department of Commerce, Office of the US Trade Representative and the US Judicial System.”

“Within the Capital Beltway, they are the big fish hidden in the swamp, who Trump disgusts the most. In the US, the political figures are elected and they come and go. However, the group that I just mentioned are the people who remain in the power circle.” Dongsheng says that such people have been running the US since the Second World War. “It is this small circle that actually dominates the world today.”

Dongsheng said that the Deep States hates Trump because they consider him an “outsider”. He also said that “real democracy” happened in 2016 and when it happened, “They could not believe that someone like Trump could be elected and become their boss.” They must have felt “like the world was falling apart, or feel like the sky is falling.” He also said that people from the ‘Deep State’ were the ones confronting Trump and they have been “fooling” him and “playing tricks” on him.

‘Wall Street helped China’: Di Dongsheng

In a video that went viral only days ago, Di Dongsheng said that Wall Street had helped China during Trump’s Trade War. He revealed that China has ‘friends’ at very influential positions in the USA. He said, “As I said before, since the 1970s, Wall Street had a very strong influence on the domestic and foreign affairs of the United States. So we had a channel to rely on. But the problem is that after 2008, the status of Wall Street has declined, and more importantly, after 2016, Wall Street can’t fix Trump. It’s very awkward.”

Dongsheng also hinted that China might have helped Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden, build the network of ‘foundations’. He said, “Trump has been saying that Biden’s son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that? Who helped him (Biden’s son) build the foundations? Got it? There are a lot of deals inside all these.”

The video was later pulled down from Chinese social media platforms by the Communist regime. Di Dongsheng is the Vice Dean of the School of International Relations, Renmin University of China, Vice Director and Secretary of the Center for Foreign Strategic Studies of China.