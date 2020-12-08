Tuesday, December 8, 2020
'We have friends at the top', 'Wall Street can't fix Trump': CCP expert reveals shocking details, hints Joe Biden is compromised

Tucker Carlson reported on his show at Fox News that the Communist Government in China had removed the Di Dengshong video from its social media platforms.

OpIndia Staff
Joe Biden is compromised by China, hints Di Dongsheng
Background Image Credit: AP
Di Dongsheng, Vice Dean of the School of International Relations, Renmin University of China, Vice Director and Secretary of the Center for Foreign Strategic Studies of China, delivered a speech in Shanghai which appears to have confirmed the worst fears of everyone wary of Wall Street, China and a Joe Biden presidency.

Wall Street helped China during Trump’s Trade War, according to Dongsheng, who revealed that China has ‘friends’ at very influential positions in the USA. He said, “As I said before, since the 1970s, Wall Street had a very strong influence on the domestic and foreign affairs of the United States. So we had a channel to rely on. But the problem is that after 2008, the status of Wall Street has declined, and more importantly, after 2016, Wall Street can’t fix Trump. It’s very awkward.”

“Why? Trump had a previous soft default issue with Wall Street, so there was a conflict between them, but I won’t go into details, I may not have enough time. So during the US-China trade war, they (Wall Street) tried to help, and I know that my friends on the US side told me that they tried to help, but they couldn’t do much,” added Dongsheng.

Dongsheng also hinted that China might have helped Hunter Biden, son of President-elect Joe Biden, build the network of ‘foundations’. He said, “Trump has been saying that Biden’s son has some sort of global foundation. Have you noticed that? Who helped him (Biden’s son) build the foundations? Got it? There are a lot of deals inside all these.”

“Then, so, at such a time, we use an appropriate way to express some goodwill. This is my personal understanding based on my limited professional background. If we understand this matter from the perspective of the international political economy, I think there is a tactical and political value in it,” the CCP expert stated.

‘We have friends in important places’: Dongsheng

Dengshong also revealed that China has ‘people at the top’ in the USA. Explaining the relationship between the two countries between 1992 and 2016 and the deterioration since then, he said, “Because we know that the Trump administration is in a trade war with us, so why can’t we fix the Trump administration? Why did China and the U.S. use to be able to settle all kinds of issues between 1992 and 2016? No matter what kind of crises we encountered, be it the Yinhe incident, the bombing of the embassy, or the crashing of the plane, things were all solved in no time, like (a couple) do with their quarrels starting at the bedhead but ending at the bed end.”

He continued, “We fixed everything in two months. What is the reason? I’m going to throw out something maybe a little bit explosive here. It’s just because we have people at the top. We have our old friends who are at the top of America’s core inner circle of power & influence.” Tucker Carlson reported on his show at Fox News that the Communist Government in China had removed the video from its social media platforms.

Note: The translations were provided by Jennifer Zeng

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

