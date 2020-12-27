Sunday, December 27, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Flaunting your caste on your cars can get you in trouble

A lot of vehicles like cars, bikes, tractors and even e-rickshaws show off the caste of the owners like "Jaat", "Rajput", "Yadav", "Mughal", "Qureshi" etc.

OpIndia Staff
Flaunting your caste on your cars as sticker could get you in legal trouble. As reported by Live Hindustan, such vehicles which flaunt caste identity on their cars can be seized as per directives issued by the PMO. A Maharashtra-based teacher, Harshal Prabhu had reportedly written to PMO wherein he had expressed concerns of increase in casteism by such flaunting of caste on cars.

A lot of vehicles like cars, bikes, tractors and even e-rickshaws show off the caste of the owners like “Jaat”, “Rajput”, “Yadav”, “Mughal”, “Qureshi” etc. Prabhu drew PMO’s attention towards this and said that this destroys the social fabric of our country. This is also against the law, he wrote.

He added how India is still susceptible to caste-based crimes and such flaunting of caste should be banned.

As per the report, upon receiving the complaint, the PMO escalated it and Transport Department was instructed to act upon it. RTO was directed that any such vehicles which have such casteist phrases on windows or in number plates should be seized. As per the estimates, every one in twenty vehicles have such words which have caste-identifiers in number plates and on vehicles.

Staff reporter at OpIndia

