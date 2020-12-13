Sunday, December 13, 2020
Uttar Pradesh: Two youths, Akram and Asif gang-rape a seven year old in Muzaffarnagar, leave her bleeding on rooftop

Two youths, Akram and Asif, lured the young girl on pretext of giving her candy where they raped her and left her bleeding

7-years-old gang raped by Asif and Akram in Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh (Image: ED Times)
On Friday, a seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two men, identified as Akram and Asif, a village under Budhana Police station, Muzaffarnagar, Uttar Pradesh. According to the reports, the girl went missing for a few hours, after which the family started looking for her. They found the girl in an unconscious and bleeding state on the roof of a nearby house.

Complaint registered by the father

The victim’s father had filed a complaint at Budhana Police Station in which he has alleged that the accused lured the minor on the pretext of giving her candies and took her to a nearby house. The two accused raped her on the roof of the house. The girl started screaming and then lost consciousness after which the accused ran from the scene. When the family heard the screams, they rushed to the house and found the girl in a pool of blood. They immediately informed the police and rushed her to the hospital.

Case under POCSO act registered

Circle Officer (CO) Girija Shanker Tripathi has said that that a case has been registered against the accused under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Section 376D (gang rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

After receiving the complaint, the police raided the residence of the accused but could not find them. A team was formed to find them. Later, the accused were arrested by the police from Garhi Sakhavatpur stand on Merrut-Karnal highway. Investigating officer M S Gill said that the accused had been sent to jail and the victim, who is in critical condition, is getting treatment at the district hospital.

