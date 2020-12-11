Friday, December 11, 2020
Bengal hots up: Governor lashes out at Mamata Banerjee and writes to HMO, Amit Shah summons Bengal DGP after attack on party chief

Union Home Ministry has also summoned Mamata Banerjee's Chief Secretary and the state DGP to discuss the state’s law and order situation on December 14. West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra have been called by the home ministry.

OpIndia Staff
WB governor Jagdeep Dhankhar alleges misbehaviour from CM Banerjee
WB chief minister Mamata Banerjee (left) WB Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar (right)
123

West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee's unfunny jibe on BJP chief JP Nadda has not only piqued BJP functionaries but has also irked West Bengal's governor, Jagdeep Dhankhar, expressed his infuriation and demanded the immediate withdrawal of the comment wherein Mamata Banerjee referred the BJP chief as 'Chadda Madda Fadda Bhadda Nadda'.

Jagdeep Dhankhar Tweeted that Mamata Banerjee’s remark “outrages the essence and sublimity of Bengal’s rich culture” and asked her to “engage in deep reflection and apologetically withdraw the video comment”.

Mamata Banerjee mocks BJP chief JP Nadda

It may be recalled how merely hours after BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked by alleged TMC party workers in West Bengal yesterday, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resorted to mocking the BJP leaders and claimed that the attacks against their leaders were just a political ploy by the BJP. Speaking at a rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that as BJP leaders have no other work, sometimes their chief ministers visit West Bengal, sometimes it is home minister Amit Shah who visits the state, and sometimes some ‘Chadda Madda Fadda Bhadda Nadda’ is here.

West Bengal governor criticises the “continued non-responsive stance” of state authorities, writes to MHA

Moreover, the West Bengal governor also Tweeted his concerns over the alarmingly grim situation of law and order in the state. He said that he had summoned the Chief Secretary and the West Bengal DGP to update him regarding the attack on the convoy of BJP President JP Nadda but Dhankar said that as usual, the Mamata Banerjee’s official and the WB police remained non-responsive on the matter. “Their continued non-responsive stance signals failure of constitutional machinery in the State”, Tweeted the WB Governor.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankar also sent his report to the Union Home Ministry on the attack and said the security was inadequate for the convoy. The Governor’s report to Centre mentions lack of adequate security for JP Nadda and other BJP leaders in Bengal when they were attacked on Thursday. The Governor’s Secretariat has said there were inadequate security arrangements at the time.

MHA summons Chief Secretary of state and DGP to discuss the state’s law and order situation

According to the latest information, the Union Home Ministry has also summoned Mamata Banerjee’s Chief Secretary and the state DGP to discuss the state’s law and order situation on December 14. West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay and Director General of Police (DGP) Virendra have been called by the home ministry.

In the report, Bengal Governor Dhankar has said the local police should have strictly followed the security protocol and during Thursday’s incident, the protocols were ignored.

The information of the national president’s programme was already given to the local police, but there was not enough security, said the Governor’s report.

He has further said that the Bengal DGP and Chief Secretary have been instructed to take quick action against the accused in this regard.

BJP writes to HMO alleging security lapse during BJP chief JP Nadda’s visit to West Bengal

The decision came after West Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh wrote to Union Home Minister Amit Shah alleging security lapses during party national president J P Nadda’s ongoing tour of the state.

Ghosh, in his letter, claimed that the West Bengal “police allowed a mob of around 200 people, carrying bamboo sticks, to raise slogans, demonstrate and show black flags to Nadda” during his programme on Wednesday in Hastings area of the city.

According to Ghosh, the police failed to provide a smooth passage to Nadda’s convoy, when it was moving around in the city.

JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy attacked

Earlier on Thursday, stones were hurled at JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy, as the two leaders were en route Diamond Harbour on Thursday. Videos had surfaced on social media in which protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags are seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stand like mute spectators. The attackers threw bricks that resulted in windshields cracking and severe damage to the cars in which they were travelling.

