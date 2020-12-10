Thursday, December 10, 2020
After ‘Ka Ka Chi Chi’, Mamata Banerjee comes up with ‘Chadda Madda Fadda Bhadda Nadda’ only hours after BJP leaders were attacked

Making fun of BJP president JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee also rejected allegations of massive political violence allegedly unleashed by their party workers on BJP workers, by claiming that when BJP did not have an audience, they call their workers for doing 'nautanki' (drama).

Just hours after BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy was attacked by alleged TMC party workers in West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee resorted to mocking the BJP leaders and claimed that the attacks against their leaders were just a political ploy by the BJP.

Speaking at a rally, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that the BJP had no other work. Attacking Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda, Mamata Banerjee indulged in name-calling by mocking the name of the BJP president. She said that as BJP leaders have no other work, sometimes their chief ministers visit West Bengal, sometimes it is home minister Amit Shah who visits the state, and sometimes some ‘Chadda Madda Fadda Bhadda Nadda’ is here.

Her mocking of the BJP president’s name at the rally on Thursday comes after her past stunt during the anti-CAA protest rally in Kolkata, where she was seen singing a weird slogan, “Ka Ka Chi Chi”. The theatrics of Mamata Banerjee had then taken the internet by storm resulting in massive meme-fest across the social media platforms.

BJP party president, senior leaders attacked in West Bengal

In a shocking incident on Thursday, BJP chief JP Nadda and party’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya were attacked in West Bengal, as the two leaders were en route Diamond Harbour on Thursday.

The senior leaders were attacked as they were en route to Diamond Harbour to meet party cadres. Some protesters, alleged to be TMC party workers had gathered on the streets to attempt to block the road to stop Nadda’s convoy from passing. They also pelted stones at the vehicle.

Videos have surfaced on social media in which protestors carrying Trinamool Congress flags are seen throwing stones and bricks at Kailash Vijayvargiya’s car, while the state police stand like mute spectators.

The attackers threw bricks that resulted in windshields cracking and severe damage to the cars in which they were travelling.

