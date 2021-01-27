As per the reports, over 150 police personnel have been injured after the tractor rally turned violent in Delhi after a large group of protestors entered the national capital from unauthorized routes on Republic Day. Most of the police personnel suffered injuries on the head and leg, along with lacerations on the forehead. However, reports suggest that two policemen were severely injured and currently fighting for their lives in the ICU at Lok Nayak and Sushruta Trauma Centre.

153 policemen were injured – Delhi Police

Anil Mittal, Additional PRO, Delhi Police, informed that 86 police personnel were injured, but the figure was later updated to 152. He said, “86 police personnel have been injured after clashes broke out with farmers. Most of them who sustained injuries were posted at Red Fort area, followed by Nangloi Chowk.” Later, it was confirmed that 41 police personnel were injured in the North district, 34 in East district, 27 in West district, 5 in Shahdara, 30 in Dwarka, 4 in South district and 12 in Outer-North.

Delhi Police PRO Eish Singhal said, “Protesters turned violent at some places. Many police personnel were injured & public properties also damaged. Police exercised restraint & used force only when needed. I appeal to protesters to return through the designated routes & maintain peace.”

Most of incidents were reported from Mukarba Chowk, Gazipur, A-Point ITO, Seemapuri, Nangloi T-Point, Tikri Border & Red Fort. 86 policemen have reported injured & several public & private properties have been damaged in this act of vandalism by the rioting mob: Delhi Police

The injured police personnel were rushed to different hospitals, including Sushruta Trauma Centre, Lady Hardinge Medical College, Lal Bahadur Shastri, and Lok Nayak. A senior doctor at Lok Nayak said that they had received 21 injured people, out of which 11 were police officers. “A 40-year-old policeman has suffered a critical head injury and is admitted to the ICU for observation. We performed a CT scan, and the report is normal. We will admit him for one more day,” he added.

The police officer who is in ICU at Sushruta Trauma Centre had sustained a head injury. A senior doctor said, “One policeman was admitted to the ICU after he sustained an injury on his head. He is in a state of shock.” 58 police personnel were treated at Sushruta Trauma Centre.

Police personnel pushed from high-rise wall at Red Fort

Later at night, a video of the clashes at Red Fort was shared by news agency ANI. In the video, several police personnel were seen being attacked by a large group of violent rioters who kept on pushing and assaulting till the policemen, trying to hang by the damaged barricades, were forced or pushed down the high rise wall. The protestors kept chasing and beating the police personnel to make them fall.

In another heartbreaking image, two police personnel were seen requesting the protestors with folded hands not to beat them. They were both sitting on the ground.

Home Ministry increased security, cases filed

3 FIRs have been registered in this regard in the Eastern District of Delhi. One case each has been registered in Dwarka and Shahdara districts. More FIRs are yet to be lodged in the case of beating of police officers, encroachment in Red Fort, vandalism, and violence. One ‘farmer’ who was trying to perform stunts with his tractor and drove into police barricading with high speed, was crushed to death when the tractor overturned. A section of the media spread rumors that he died from a police bullet. In a video, protestors were seen damaging Two vehicles of Delhi Police including a riot control vehicle were at Nangloi-Najafgarh Road.

Two vehicles of Delhi Police including a riot control vehicle were vandalised by protesters at Nangloi-Najafgarh Road earlier today.

The paramilitary forces have now been deployed along the Delhi borders. Union Home Minister Amit Shah met Delhi Police Commissioner, Union Home Secretary and Chief of IB to review the situation in the evening. The Union Home Ministry is closely monitoring the entire development. Home Ministry suspended internet services for few hours where clashes broke down. Additional companies of paramilitary forces were deployed to control the situation. A large number of personnel were deployed in ITO, Nangloi and Ghazipur. Ten CRPF companies and five other armed forces companies have left for Delhi.