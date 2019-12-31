Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Home Politics Muslim cleric threatens to block Kolkata airport if the Citizenship Amendment Act is not revoked in the state
News ReportsPolitics

Muslim cleric threatens to block Kolkata airport if the Citizenship Amendment Act is not revoked in the state

The cleric said he has asked Mamata Banerjee to take immediate steps to stall the Act or else "she risks losing the support of Muslims in West Bengal".

OpIndia Staff
Muslim cleric Abbas Siddiqui from Furfura Sharif, (courtesy: Times Now)
Engagements82

A Muslim cleric in West Bengal has threatened to block Kolkata airport if the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is not revoked. Claiming that the citizenship law is unfair to the Muslim population of the country, the cleric, Abbas Siddiqui from Furfura Sharif, in Jangipara, Hoogly, West Bengal, urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to either move Supreme Court challenging the contentious citizenship law or bring a resolution against the Act in state Assembly.

Speaking to Times Now the cleric said he has asked Mamata Banerjee to take immediate steps to stall the Act or else “she risks losing the support of Muslims in West Bengal.” He added that all the protests that the West Bengal CM is leading in the state might be satisfactory for other people, but they are not enough to satisfy the Muslim population.

On December 22, West Bengal minister and state president of Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind Siddiqullah Chowdhury had also threatened to disallow Union Home Minister Amit Shah to step out of the airport whenever he visits the city if the Citizenship Amendment Act is not immediately withdrawn.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: West Bengal: Days after Mamata’s cabinet minister Siddiqullah threatened Amit Shah, Bangladesh Govt denies Mamata’s Minister Visa

“We may not allow him (Shah) to step out of the city airport if necessary. We may gather one lakh people there to stop him,” he said at a Jamiat-Ulema-e-Hind rally against the CAA.

The speakers at the rally also thanked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for hitting the streets to register her protest against CAA and NRC.

Reacting to his remarks, BJP’s West Bengal unit chief Dilip Ghosh had told PTI that Chowdhury has made such “provocative comments” in the past, too, with the “tacit support of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.”

Inspired by the Chief Minister’s outcry against the central government’s decision to implement the Citizenship Amendment Act in the country, several Muslims in West Bengal have resorted to extreme violence, arson, stone-pelting in the pretext of protesting against the Citizenship Law.

Mamata Banerjee, probably scared of losing her vote bank, has been extremely critical about the recently legislated Citizenship Amendment Act, asserting that she would not allow CAA and NRC to be implemented in her state West Bengal. A concerted campaign was run by the Trinamool Congress party to slam the Citizenship Law that aims to grant citizenship to persecuted non-Muslims from three neighbouring Islamic countries – Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

Posters were put up by TMC claiming that CAA and NRC will not be implemented in West Bengal. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has at least on four occasions hit the streets to register her protest against CAA and NRC.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -
In the aftermath of a defeat, people are prone to making mistakes that could trap them in a vicious cycle of defeat. A similar pattern is unfolding before our eyes with the anti-CAA protests
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -
NDTV

NDTV Editorial Director spreads fake news while trying to prove that NDTV is not biased

OpIndia Staff -
Indira Gandhi

Not happy that I can’t buy land in Kashmir, Kashmir Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh are discriminated against: Indira Gandhi in 1981 letter

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,333FansLike
211,490FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com