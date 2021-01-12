Raipur Police have registered a case against Congress councillor Kamran Ansari for allegedly assaulting a tribal youth in Raipur’s Raja Talab area on January 10. The legal action against the Congress councillor and his aides was initiated after a viral video purportedly showed them thrashing the youth. According to reports, the alleged incident took place on Sunday but the video of the assault went viral on social media on Monday.

The case was registered against Ansari, who is the corporator from Lal Bahadur Shastri ward, his brother and some others at Civil Lines police station late evening based on a complaint lodged by the victim’s mother.

The video of the purported incident went viral on social media. BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ramvichar Netam also took to the microblogging site to share the video.

In the video of the incident, the Congress councillor and his associates can be seen kicking, and blowing punching at the youth. They use sticks to mercilessly beat him up. The helpless mother of the victim, who has been identified as Jai Mandavi, intervenes and tries to rescue her son, but remains unsuccessful. The incident happened in full public view in broad daylight on Sunday.

According to the complaint, Jai Mandavi had gone to the corporator’s office for some work related to a labourer job card on Sunday when Ansari and others assaulted him.

After the incident, the victim fled and is yet to return home.

The accused have been booked under Sections 294 (obscene acts and songs), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). After the incident, the Congress corporator also got an FIR registered against the victim in this case. Police have made no arrest in the case so far.

The victim’s mother has said that after the assault, Ansari went to their house and threatened her. She said that she pleaded before the councillor to forgive her son, but he remained unaffected.

On the other hand, the Congress councillor Kamran Ansari alleged that the youth reached his office in an inebriated state with an intention to ransack and vandalise hie office. Refuting the allegations levelled at him, Ansari said that Mandavi is a habitual offender against whom he had earlier lodged a police complaint.

“This man often creates nuisance in a drunken state in the locality. I have earlier lodged a complaint to the police against him. On Sunday, he came to my office and allegedly pelted bricks and stones there. I immediately informed the police and tried to prevent him but he attacked me. Everyone in the area knows that he is a habitual offender. Allegations being levelled on me by his family are baseless,” said Ansari.

Meanwhile, local BJP leaders, who reached the police station, condemned the incident and demanded strict action against the Congress corporator.