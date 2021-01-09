Complaint filed in Delhi against Shashi Tharoor fan Vincent Xavier for waving tricolour during Capitol Hill protest: Read details

A day after Vincent Xavier, an ardent fan of Shashi Tharoor, came forward to claim that he was the person to waved Indian flag during the Capitol hill protests in Washington on Wednesday, a complaint has been filed against him in Kalkaji police station in New Delhi, reports Bar and Bench.

According to the reports, a person named Deepak Singh has filed a complaint against Vincent Xavier seeking action against him under sections of sedition. He also demanded action against Kerala-based engineer under UAPA and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

Complaint filed in Kalkaji police station, New Delhi against Indian National Vincent Xavier who had allegedly waved Indian flag in support of Capitol Hill riots.



Complainant Deepak Singh seeks action for sedition, UAPA and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act. — Bar & Bench (@barandbench) January 9, 2021

The complaint came after the 54-year-old Francis Xavier said he was part of the peaceful protests against the alleged election fraud during the US Presidential elections leading to the defeat of incumbent President Donald Trump. He said that they have been protesting against the rigged elections since Trump’s defeat in November and Wednesday’s protests were just another protest.

Xavier, who is an ardent fan of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, said that he was not part of the violence that followed when the mob breached the Capitol Hill, leading to the deaths of five persons. He claimed he was there only for the peaceful march, where he unfurled the Indian flag alongside many Americans who too waved the US flag in support of Donald Trump.

Vincent Xavier busts liberal propaganda on Capitol Hill protests

A day after an Indian flag was seen at the protests at the Capitol Hill in the Washington DC in the sea of American and Trump support flags, the left-liberals and its media ecosystem had pounced on Hindus to allege that it was one of those ‘Hindu supremacists’ who had waved the tricolour in the US bringing ‘shame’ to the country.

The left-liberals, Islamists, the far-left propagandists and the Congress party leaders had taken to social media to blame the ‘Hindus’ for ‘shaming’ the country by waving the Indian flag, which according to them was interference in the US internal affairs.

However, it was later revealed that it was not a Hindu supremacist or a ‘Bhakt’ who waved the Indian flag at a political protest outside Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Wednesday, but an engineer named Vincent Xavier from Kerala, a fan and follower of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. We had reported in detail regarding the presence of Vincent Xavier in the Capitol Hill protests, where he had unfurled the tricolour in support of outgoing US President Donald Trump.