Saturday, January 9, 2021
Home Law Complaint filed in Delhi against Shashi Tharoor fan Vincent Xavier for waving tricolour during...
LawNews Reports
Updated:

Complaint filed in Delhi against Shashi Tharoor fan Vincent Xavier for waving tricolour during Capitol Hill protest: Read details

The complaint came after the 54-year-old Francis Xavier said he was part of the peaceful protests against the alleged election fraud during the US Presidential elections leading to the defeat of incumbent President Donald Trump.

Shashank Bharadwaj
Was the man waving the Indian flag at Capitol Hill a 'Hindu supremacist' as claimed by 'liberals'?
Vincent Xavier, a person of Indian origin who was a part of Capitol Hill protests with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor
2

A day after Vincent Xavier, an ardent fan of Shashi Tharoor, came forward to claim that he was the person to waved Indian flag during the Capitol hill protests in Washington on Wednesday, a complaint has been filed against him in Kalkaji police station in New Delhi, reports Bar and Bench.

According to the reports, a person named Deepak Singh has filed a complaint against Vincent Xavier seeking action against him under sections of sedition. He also demanded action against Kerala-based engineer under UAPA and Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act.

The complaint came after the 54-year-old Francis Xavier said he was part of the peaceful protests against the alleged election fraud during the US Presidential elections leading to the defeat of incumbent President Donald Trump. He said that they have been protesting against the rigged elections since Trump’s defeat in November and Wednesday’s protests were just another protest.

Xavier, who is an ardent fan of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, said that he was not part of the violence that followed when the mob breached the Capitol Hill, leading to the deaths of five persons. He claimed he was there only for the peaceful march, where he unfurled the Indian flag alongside many Americans who too waved the US flag in support of Donald Trump.

Vincent Xavier busts liberal propaganda on Capitol Hill protests

A day after an Indian flag was seen at the protests at the Capitol Hill in the Washington DC in the sea of American and Trump support flags, the left-liberals and its media ecosystem had pounced on Hindus to allege that it was one of those ‘Hindu supremacists’ who had waved the tricolour in the US bringing ‘shame’ to the country.

The left-liberals, Islamists, the far-left propagandists and the Congress party leaders had taken to social media to blame the ‘Hindus’ for ‘shaming’ the country by waving the Indian flag, which according to them was interference in the US internal affairs.

However, it was later revealed that it was not a Hindu supremacist or a ‘Bhakt’ who waved the Indian flag at a political protest outside Capitol Hill in Washington DC on Wednesday, but an engineer named Vincent Xavier from Kerala, a fan and follower of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. We had reported in detail regarding the presence of Vincent Xavier in the Capitol Hill protests, where he had unfurled the tricolour in support of outgoing US President Donald Trump.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Shashank Bharadwaj

Related Articles

Trending now

World

Google removes ‘Parler’ after Donald Trump opens account post Twitter suspension, Apple gives 24 hours to ‘remove objectionable content’

OpIndia Staff -
As Twitter suspends President Donald Trump indefinitely, other tech giants like Google removed Parler app, where he opened an account
Read more
World

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises.
Read more

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

World OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

Media OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

World OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.

Salman Nizami claims his account was ‘hacked’ in 2013 when he made the derogatory rape tweets: Here’s what we found

Politics OpIndia Staff -
Congress leader Salman Nizami had made some vile and disgusting tweets merely a month after the Nirbhaya rape and murder case.

Recently Popular

News Reports

All you need to know about Jhanvi Kukreja murder case, the teenage girl who was brutally killed at a New Year party in Mumbai

OpIndia Staff -
Reports suggest that the injuries incurred by Jhanvi Kukreja were homicidal and not accidental
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
News Reports

“Dire need to strengthen army because India never had the government it has today in the last 73 years”: Pakistan PM Imran Khan in...

OpIndia Staff -
In the viral video, Imran Khan stresses the need to strengthen army in the face of threat posed by the current Indian government
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
Politics

Scoundrel, Har*amzada, Ch*tiya: Listen to two viral audio clips of Maneka Gandhi abusing, threatening with sexual harassment

OpIndia Staff -
An alleged conversation between BJP leader Maneka Gandhi and a businessman called Ramalingam has gone viral on the internet.
Read more
Editor's picks

Was Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla’s daughter selected for civil services without appearing for the exam? A fact-check

OpIndia Staff -
Anjali Birla is selected in the reserve list, which is prepared along with the main list from the civil services exam conducted by UPSC
Read more
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Law

Complaint filed in Delhi against Shashi Tharoor fan Vincent Xavier for waving tricolour during Capitol Hill protest: Read details

Shashank Bharadwaj -
A person named Deepak Singh has filed a complaint against Vincent Xavier seeking action against him under sections of sedition.
Read more
News Reports

Fire at a District General Hospital in Maharashtra claims lives of 10 new-born babies aged between 1 to 2 months: Details

OpIndia Staff -
10 newborn babies have died in a fire that broke out at Sick Newborn Care Unit (SNCU) at Bhandara District General Hospital
Read more
News Reports

‘SC of Hindu Rashtra’, ‘Eunuch’, ‘Har*mzada’: Former head of Amnesty India, Aakar Patel, goes on a tirade against Judiciary

OpIndia Staff -
In a contemptuous tweet, Aakar Patel claimed that Supreme Courthas been intentionally chosen to be 'pusillanimous' and a 'coward'.
Read more
World

Google removes ‘Parler’ after Donald Trump opens account post Twitter suspension, Apple gives 24 hours to ‘remove objectionable content’

OpIndia Staff -
As Twitter suspends President Donald Trump indefinitely, other tech giants like Google removed Parler app, where he opened an account
Read more
WTF News

Adventure sex turns fatal as man dies in Nagpur after lady ties rope around his neck: Read details

OpIndia Staff -
In the quest for adventure sex, the lady reportedly tied man's hands and legs to a chair with a nylon rope and the result was fatal
Read more
World

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump, then suspends other accounts that he tried to use: Here is all you need to know

OpIndia Staff -
Washington DC had erupted in chaos on Wendesday after supporters of Donald Trump stormed Capitol Hill and breached its premises.
Read more
World

‘Twitter colluding with radical left and Democrats to silence free speech’: President Donald Trump declares war on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Donald Trump, the out-going President of the USA has declared war on Twitter after the tech giant suspends his account
Read more
News Reports

Three years after Rahul Gandhi said Tata Motors Sanand plant turned into ash, Congress leader AR Chowdhury calls it “a model for development”

OpIndia Staff -
Attacking Mamata Banerjee over the Singur issue, AR Chowdhury said that the alternate site in Sanand has become a model for development
Read more
Media

A section of protesting farmers is sexually harassing female reporters, pinching their buttocks, reveals India Today Editor

OpIndia Staff -
Some protesting farmers are sexually harassing female reporters at the protests, Preeti Choudhry, Editor at India Today, has said.
Read more
World

‘Colonel Perez’ threatens ‘patriots’ will return to Washington DC carrying weapons, claims Trump told them to ‘fight like hell’

OpIndia Staff -
Colonel Perez, with the username @Colonel007 on Parler, has claimed that 'patriots' will return to Washington DC on Jan 19th.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,600SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com