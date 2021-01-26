Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Congress celebrates Republic Day violence in Delhi where protesting mob attacked police, Khalistanis ran riot

While protesting mobs were running riot in Delhi, the Congress party decided to celebrate the 'power of the Republic'.

OpIndia Staff
Image Credit: PTI
Image Credit: PTI
The Congress party is celebrating the violence that has been unleashed at the national capital on Republic Day. While protesting mobs were running riot in Delhi, the Congress party decided to celebrate the ‘power of the Republic’.

The Congress party is celebrating the violence that has been unleashed at the national capital on Republic Day.


The official handle of the Congress party shared a photograph of the tractor parade on social media with a caption that said, “Never underestimate the power of a Republic”. It is pertinent to mention that the tweet was made at 1:45 pm, long after violence had been unleashed in Delhi by the mob.

The protesting mob attacked the Police with rods, swords and pelted stones at the police personnel. An attempt was also made by some to lynch a policeman. The mob did not stop there and forced their way into the Red Fort where they unfurled the Sikh Flag. It is pertinent to mention here that terrorist outfit Sikh For Justice had demanded that the Khalistani Flag be hoisted on Republic Day.

It sets an extremely dangerous precedent that the Congress party is celebrating an insurrection against the State of India merely because it hopes to gain electorally from it. During the anti-CAA riots as well, Congress leaders had spread propaganda regarding the Citizenship Amendment Act and had fueled protests regarding the same.

During the current protests, the Congress party adopted a similar stance where they played with fire at the cost of national interests. And today, they are openly celebrating anarchy on the streets of Delhi.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

- Advertisement -

 

