The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Violence has erupted all across Delhi after the protestors entered from routes that were not permitted by the Delhi Police. Several police personnel have been injured, and there are reports that they tried to run tractors over the police personnel. Video of assaulting one woman police personnel has also emerged.

There is confusion regarding the flag as many believe it is the flag of Khalistan that was hoisted at the Red Fort. It is pertinent to mention that banned terrorist outfit Sikh For Justice had demanded for the Khalistan flag to be hoisted on Republic Day.

Many believe that it was the Khalistani Flag that was unfurled at the Red Fort. However, even if it is the Sikh Flag as is it is being claimed by some, hoisting it at the Red Fort on Republic makes the Khalistani motivations behind it abundantly clear.

There have been attempts by Khalistani elements to hijack the current protests to further their own agenda. The Government had said the same at the Supreme Court. Later, Congress MP Ravneet Singh Bittu had said the same.

There is complete anarchy on the streets of the national capital as the Delhi Police failed to prevent the anarchy that was unleashed by the protesting mob.