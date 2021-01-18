Monday, January 18, 2021
Farmer leader Gurnam Chaduni teamed up with Congress to topple Khattar govt in Rs 10 crore deal: Reports

Chaduni is also accused of instigating 'farmer' protestors to vandalise the venue of Haryana CM Manoharlal Khattar's rally earlier this month.

A report by Divya Bhaskar states that farmer leader Gurnam Chaduni was accused of teaming up with political parties like Congress and getting into a deal worth Rs 10 crore to topple the Khattar government in Haryana in return of Congress ticket for elections. On Sunday, Sanyukt Morcha held the meeting where the above discussions were held. Chaduni, however, has refuted the allegations.

On Monday, Sanyukt Kisan Morcha said that they had nothing to do with the opposition party meet called by Gurnam Chaduni. A 5-member committee has been formed to submit a report on January 20, after which further course of action would be decided. Chaduni has denied all the allegations.

As per the reports, Chaduni had met several leaders of opposition parties, including Congress, AAP, SAD and some independent leaders. There are allegations that Chaduni is collecting funds out of the collection drive for protests and hiding the funds from other leaders. It has also been alleged that he took Rs 10 crore.

SKM further alleged that Chaduni was repeatedly asked not to call political leaders in the protests, but he called them on January 10, 14 and 17. He was further blamed for instigating farmers to disrupt the January 26 celebrations at the Red Fort. He allegedly made a deal with Congress to help them throw down the BJP-led Haryana Government. Union leader Shiv Kumar Kakka was quoted by Dainik Bhaskar saying that union leaders avoided taking any action against Chaduni, but he was not listening to them. It has to be noted that Chaduni also works as Aadhti in Haryana.

Haryana CM Khattar blamed Chaduni for violence

On January 17, Haryana Chief Minister Manoharlal Khattar blamed Bharat Kisan Union leader Gurnam Singh Chaduni for instigating the farmers that led to the clashes between farmers and police at Karnal just before the Kisan Mahapanchayat programme. He added that Congress and Communist parties have hijacked the protests and controlling the narrative of the protests. CM’s programme at Karnal was cancelled after farmers vandalized the venue.

Farmer body suspends Chaduni

The Sanyukt Kisan Morcha on Monday suspended BKU leader Chaduni for meeting politicians across political parties. However, he will continue to be part of the delegation of unions negotiating with the government which will be held on Tuesday.

