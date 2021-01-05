The Supreme Court of India has cleared the redevelopment of Central Vista area of Lutyen’s Delhi on January 5, 2021. Justice Khanwilkar pronounced the judgment by majority. The Court said the exercise of the power under the DDA act is just and valid. The recommendations of environmental clearance by the Ministry of Environment are just valid and proper. We uphold the same.”

Use smog guns and construct smog towers: Ordered Court

The Court has asked the government to ensure the use of smog guns during the construction of the project and install smog towers after the completion of the project in the area. The order has been given to ensure pollution control in the area.

Environmental clearance upheld

Justice Khanwilkar further said that the selection and appointment of the environmental consultant in the case was just and proper. The Court upheld the clearance from the Ministry of Environment for the project and gave a green signal to move ahead with the construction. Justice Khanwilkar further confirmed the modification regarding the change in land use of plot 228 of the master plan of Delhi and zonal development plan for zones C& D.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that he had a different opinion on the grant of land use, as there was no prior approval of the heritage conservation committee and thus matter remitted back for a public hearing. However, he agreed on the issue of the award of the project.

The liberal meltdown

Though the project is essential as in upcoming delimitation exercise, the number of Lok Sabha members is expected to rise to 800 from current 543, it was getting delayed even though the speaker had approved it in 2012. Since the project was announced, several sections of the so-called ‘liberal’ bubble were questioning the government’s intentions making it look like the Government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to ‘rewrite the history’.

After the Court gave a green signal on January 5, the liberal world had a massive meltdown. Congress loyal Srivatsa said that the Apex Court has upheld the project to ‘please PM Modi’.

Fake news paddler Swati Chaturvedi said that the Supreme Court has allowed the destruction of the beautiful central vista.

National Spokesperson of Congress Party Shama Mohamed said It is a travesty that when the govt’s priority should have been to vaccinate every Indian as soon as possible, it prefers to splurge taxpayer money on a Rs 20,000 cr vanity project which is not in benefit of the common man. The fact that the government of India is ready to start the vaccinations and is prepared to undertake large-scale vaccination drive, however, doesn’t concern the politician.

Yashwant Sinha, Chairperson of United Democratic Alliance (UDA) said it was bound to happen as no one can stand against “Bahubali” hinting Supreme Court passed the judgement under PM’s pressure.

Former Editor, The Wire, M K Venu called it “Ulti Ganga”

Bhumi Pujan was allowed by the Supreme Court

Earlier, the Supreme Court had allowed Bhumi Pujan of the project on December 7. On December 10, the Bhumi Pujan event was performed as per Hindu traditions, and several religious ceremonies were scheduled to be held on the occasion of the historic event. A team of priests from Shri Sharada Pitham from Sringeri performed various rituals. Leaders of various other faiths were also present to recite prayers during the foundation laying ceremony.