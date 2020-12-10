Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after performing the Shilanyas ceremony for the new Parliament building on the Central Vista in the national capital.

“Today is a historic day as the foundation of the New Parliament building has been laid. We the people of India together will construct this new building of the Parliament,” Prime Minister Modi in his national address after performing Bhumi Pujan for the new parliament.

The Prime Minister also added that it is a proud day for over 130 crores Indians for witnessing the historic moment. The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old and an effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs, PM Modi added.

I still remember the first day when I entered this Temple of Democracy, says PM Modi

In his address after laying the foundation stone for a new Parliament building at Central Vista, PM Modi said that he still remembers the day he had entered the Parliament building as the newly elected Prime Minister of India in 2014.

“I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Then, before stepping into this temple of democracy, I had bowed my head and saluted this temple of democracy,” he said.

I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Then before stepping into this temple of democracy, I had bowed my head and saluted this temple of democracy: PM Modi

New parliament will fulfil the needs of 21st century

Prime Minister Modi also said that the new Parliament will fulfil the needs of a 21st century India. Addressing the people during the inauguration, he added, “This old building has seen many renovations over the last hundred years, now the building is seeking rest. It is our responsibility to give 21st century India a new parliament building.”

“The new parliament is an amalgamation of the old and new,” PM Modi addressing the nation as he pointed how the new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence.

If the old Parliament House gave direction to post-independence India, the new building would become a witness to the creation of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat': Prime Minister Narendra Modi

The Prime Minister also mentioned that many new ideas are being implemented in the new Parliament House, which will increase the efficiency of the MPs.

Those who doubted our nation’s future have been proven wrong: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the people of the country will take pride in the building. He also remembered how doubts were raised on the future of the nation during the independence movement. Forecasts were made that democracy will not be successful in India. Today we can say with pride that we have proved the naysayers wrong, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister praised India’s spirit of democracy, saying that it has been sacred and a way of life in the country that has been developed based on centuries of experience.

He also said that other countries discuss elections and other administrative issues when speaking about democracy and said that a day is not far when these countries will say ‘India is the mother of democracy’.

Democracy in India is constantly being renewed

Prime Minister Modi also pointed out how democracy has been constantly renewed in the country and added that the evolution in the country can be seen through higher voter turnouts in every election.

“Usually, when democracy is discussed elsewhere, it is about election procedures, governance and administration. Putting more emphasis on these systems is called Democracy. Democracy is a culture in India. Democracy is a life value, a way of life and the soul of the life of the nation for India. Democracy of India is a system developed with the experience of centuries,” PM Modi said in his national address.

Democracy is a culture in India. Democracy is a life value, a way of life and the soul of the life of the nation for India. Democracy of India is a system developed with the experience of centuries: PM Narendra Modi at foundation stone laying ceremony of new Parliament building

Differences strengthen democracy

After laying the foundation stone to the new parliament, PM Modi emphasised the need for strengthening democracy by accepting differing views and perspectives. He added that democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance.

“Different views, different perspectives, they empower a vibrant democracy. There is always room for differences but there should never be a disconnect, our democracy has moved ahead with this goal. We are there to serve the public, there should be no differences in this ultimate goal,” PM Modi.

He continued, “Debates are held within Parliament or outside Parliament. The determination to serve the nation, dedication to the national interest should be reflected constantly.”

Coming generations will be proud to see new Parliament House: PM Modi

PM Modi also added just as the National War Memorial that has created a new identity beyond India Gate, the new Parliament House will establish its own identity. The coming generations will be proud to see the new Parliament House that is built-in independent India. It is built after commemorating 75 years of independence, PM added.

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister said that we will have to take the pledge of ‘India First’ and our decisions should make nation stronger and be measured on the same scale – that nation’s welfare comes first.

“Our efforts in next 25-26 yrs should be towards how do we want to see India in 2047, in our 100 years of Independence,” the Prime Minister said.

Priests from Sringeri perform Bhumi Pujan of new Parliament

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan for the new Parliament building, which is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

The Bhumi Pujan event was performed as per Hindu traditions and several religious ceremonies were scheduled to be held on the occasion of the historic event. A team of priests from Shri Sharada Pitham from Sringeri performed various rituals. Leaders of various other faiths were also present to recite prayers during the foundation laying ceremony.

During the ceremony, the priests from Sringeri performed Guru Puja, Ganapathi Puja, Punyaha Vachana, Adikesha Puja, Anantha Pooja, Varaha Puja and Bhuvaneshwari Puja.

The Sringeri Sharada Peetham has also sent a special ‘Shankh’ or conch and ‘Navarathna Peetam’, blessed by the Jagadguru Shankaracharya himself, to be placed at the foundation of the new parliament project.

The new Parliament, built at an area of 64,500 square metres, will have new tech-enabled Lok Sabha chamber and Rajya Sabha. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.