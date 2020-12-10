Thursday, December 10, 2020
Home News Reports 'Future generations will be proud': As PM Modi performs the Shilanyas for new parliament...
Government and PolicyNews Reports
Updated:

‘Future generations will be proud’: As PM Modi performs the Shilanyas for new parliament building, here are the key points from his speech

"Usually, when democracy is discussed elsewhere, it is about election procedures, governance and administration. In India, democracy is a part of the culture. Democracy is a life value, a way of life and the soul of the nation for India.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi lays the foundation stone for the new parliament building at Central Vista, Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed Bhumi Pujan for the new parliament building in national capital/ Image Source: ANI
63

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the nation after performing the Shilanyas ceremony for the new Parliament building on the Central Vista in the national capital.

“Today is a historic day as the foundation of the New Parliament building has been laid. We the people of India together will construct this new building of the Parliament,” Prime Minister Modi in his national address after performing Bhumi Pujan for the new parliament.

The Prime Minister also added that it is a proud day for over 130 crores Indians for witnessing the historic moment. The new Parliament building is an example of the co-existence of the new and the old and an effort to make changes within oneself in accordance with the time and needs, PM Modi added.

I still remember the first day when I entered this Temple of Democracy, says PM Modi

In his address after laying the foundation stone for a new Parliament building at Central Vista, PM Modi said that he still remembers the day he had entered the Parliament building as the newly elected Prime Minister of India in 2014.

“I can never forget the moment in my life when I had the opportunity to come to Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP. Then, before stepping into this temple of democracy, I had bowed my head and saluted this temple of democracy,” he said.

New parliament will fulfil the needs of 21st century

Prime Minister Modi also said that the new Parliament will fulfil the needs of a 21st century India. Addressing the people during the inauguration, he added, “This old building has seen many renovations over the last hundred years, now the building is seeking rest. It is our responsibility to give 21st century India a new parliament building.”

“The new parliament is an amalgamation of the old and new,” PM Modi addressing the nation as he pointed how the new building is an intrinsic part of the vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and will be a landmark opportunity to build peoples’ Parliament for the first time after independence.

The Prime Minister also mentioned that many new ideas are being implemented in the new Parliament House, which will increase the efficiency of the MPs.

Those who doubted our nation’s future have been proven wrong: PM Modi

PM Modi said that the people of the country will take pride in the building. He also remembered how doubts were raised on the future of the nation during the independence movement. Forecasts were made that democracy will not be successful in India. Today we can say with pride that we have proved the naysayers wrong, PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister praised India’s spirit of democracy, saying that it has been sacred and a way of life in the country that has been developed based on centuries of experience.

He also said that other countries discuss elections and other administrative issues when speaking about democracy and said that a day is not far when these countries will say ‘India is the mother of democracy’.

Democracy in India is constantly being renewed

Prime Minister Modi also pointed out how democracy has been constantly renewed in the country and added that the evolution in the country can be seen through higher voter turnouts in every election.

“Usually, when democracy is discussed elsewhere, it is about election procedures, governance and administration. Putting more emphasis on these systems is called Democracy. Democracy is a culture in India. Democracy is a life value, a way of life and the soul of the life of the nation for India. Democracy of India is a system developed with the experience of centuries,” PM Modi said in his national address.

Differences strengthen democracy

After laying the foundation stone to the new parliament, PM Modi emphasised the need for strengthening democracy by accepting differing views and perspectives. He added that democracy in India has always been a means of resolving differences along with governance.

“Different views, different perspectives, they empower a vibrant democracy. There is always room for differences but there should never be a disconnect, our democracy has moved ahead with this goal. We are there to serve the public, there should be no differences in this ultimate goal,” PM Modi.

He continued, “Debates are held within Parliament or outside Parliament. The determination to serve the nation, dedication to the national interest should be reflected constantly.”

Coming generations will be proud to see new Parliament House: PM Modi

PM Modi also added just as the National War Memorial that has created a new identity beyond India Gate, the new Parliament House will establish its own identity. The coming generations will be proud to see the new Parliament House that is built-in independent India. It is built after commemorating 75 years of independence, PM added.

Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister said that we will have to take the pledge of ‘India First’ and our decisions should make nation stronger and be measured on the same scale – that nation’s welfare comes first.

“Our efforts in next 25-26 yrs should be towards how do we want to see India in 2047, in our 100 years of Independence,” the Prime Minister said.

Priests from Sringeri perform Bhumi Pujan of new Parliament

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi performed the Bhumi Pujan for the new Parliament building, which is being built at an estimated cost of Rs 971 crore.

The Bhumi Pujan event was performed as per Hindu traditions and several religious ceremonies were scheduled to be held on the occasion of the historic event. A team of priests from Shri Sharada Pitham from Sringeri performed various rituals. Leaders of various other faiths were also present to recite prayers during the foundation laying ceremony.

During the ceremony, the priests from Sringeri performed Guru Puja, Ganapathi Puja, Punyaha Vachana, Adikesha Puja, Anantha Pooja, Varaha Puja and Bhuvaneshwari Puja.

The Sringeri Sharada Peetham has also sent a special ‘Shankh’ or conch and ‘Navarathna Peetam’, blessed by the Jagadguru Shankaracharya himself, to be placed at the foundation of the new parliament project.

The new Parliament, built at an area of 64,500 square metres, will have new tech-enabled Lok Sabha chamber and Rajya Sabha. It will also have a grand Constitution Hall to showcase India’s democratic heritage, a lounge for members of Parliament, a library, multiple committee rooms, dining areas and ample parking space.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsparliament building live, parliament building puja, PM Modi speech
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar likely to replace Sonia Gandhi as the new UPA Chairperson: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCP supremo who had initially opposed Sonia Gandhi's appointment as the UPA chairperson might replace her.
Read more
News Reports

Days after Aaditya Thackeray mouthed off platitudes on environment, BMC to cut off 1700 trees for JVLR widening

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, BMC also gave permission to MMRDA to remove over 1000 trees for Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL)
Read more

Classified documents reveal Trudeau’s dangerous China policy and how Canada invited Chinese Army to train in ‘cold-weather warfare’

World OpIndia Staff -
34-page secret document called 'China Files' has been made public that shines the light on Canada and its dangerous policy towards China

Amid protests against ‘abolishment of MSP’, Modi govt buys Rs 67,248.22 crore worth Kharif produce at MSP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Govt continues to procure Kharif produce at MSP amid ongoing farmer protest which claim that the govt has abolished the MSP and mandi system.

Priests from Sringeri perform Bhumi Pujan as PM Modi lays foundation stone of new parliament building: Read details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The Bhumi Pujan for Central Vista was performed as per Hindu traditions and several religious ceremonies were scheduled to be held on the occasion of the historic event.

Magsaysay Awardee NDTV India editor Ravish Kumar lies about Adani’s grain silos in Punjab amid ongoing farmer protests

Media Fact-Check OpIndia Staff -
Ravish Kumar seems to have picked up the the narrative from WhatsApp forwards and fake news being tweeted on Twitter.

Recently Popular

Satire

Rahul Gandhi in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as manager of Arsenal, fans sign Yogendra Yadav to help organise protest

K Bhattacharjee -
Rahul Gandhi is in contention to replace Mikel Arteta as the manager of Arsenal Football Club after disastrous run of games.
Read more
News Reports

‘Liberals’, Congress leaders attack IAF for asking Anil Kapoor and Anurag Kashyap to maintain decorum while using its uniform

OpIndia Staff -
The IAF had objected to the inappropriate portrayal of the IAF uniform by Anil Kapoor in the upcoming Netflix movie.
Read more
Social Media

Watch: Sardarji lists out list of products Gujarat gives to India and world, video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -
A video has gone viral on social media where a Sardarji, Kuldip Singh Kaler, is listing out products Gujarat gives to the country and world, making the enterprising state very 'atmanirbhar'.
Read more
News Reports

Man harassed and tortured for opposing ‘Indira thok di…’ video of a farmer protestor threatening to kill PM Modi, forced to resign

OpIndia Staff -
Vijaypal Singh was harassed after he had opposed a video of a farmer protester warning that PM Modi will face same feat like Indira Gandhi
Read more
News Reports

NDTV spreads fake news about Made In India coronavirus vaccines, union Health Ministry busts claims

OpIndia Staff -
The govt has clarified that it has not rejected emergency use proposals for Coronavirus vaccines from Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech
Read more
Media

Watch: Rohit Sardana offers hilarious analogy to explain what ‘Godi Media’ means

OpIndia Staff -
Rohit Sardana, who is often accused of being 'Godi Media' was asked recently by one of his viewers what the term means.
Read more

Latest News

News Reports

‘Karnataka: Janeudhari Shiv Bhakt’ Rahul Gandhi’s Congress party boycotts assembly protesting against the anti-cow slaughter bill

OpIndia Staff -
After the Bill was passed, Congress has alleged that the BJP government has brought in the bill keeping the upcoming local body elections in mind.
Read more
News Reports

Agitating ‘Farmers’ hold posters of Urban Naxals and those accused of orchestrating riots that killed Hindus, demand their release

OpIndia Staff -
The farmers held posters of Urban Naxals, Anti-Hindu riots accused culprits to demand 'justice' and sought their release
Read more
News Reports

Trupti Desai detained on her way to ‘protest’ against Shirdi temple asking devotees to wear ‘civilised clothes’

OpIndia Staff -
While for most people, being dressed in a civilised manner while entering a temple should be a given, Trupti Desai and members of her outfit, decided to protest
Read more
News Reports

‘Future generations will be proud’: As PM Modi performs the Shilanyas for new parliament building, here are the key points from his speech

OpIndia Staff -
"When I entered the Parliament House for the first time in 2014 as an MP, before stepping into this temple of democracy, I had bowed my head and saluted it," PM Modi said.
Read more
News Reports

NCP Supremo Sharad Pawar likely to replace Sonia Gandhi as the new UPA Chairperson: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
The NCP supremo who had initially opposed Sonia Gandhi's appointment as the UPA chairperson might replace her.
Read more
News Reports

Chattisgarh: 16-year-old girl gang-raped by four including a minor boy, raped again by threatening to upload a video of the assault

OpIndia Staff -
The girl was taken to a dilapidated and deserted quarter of railway, where the four youths gang-raped the minor girl and recorded the act
Read more
News Reports

West Bengal: JP Nadda and Kailash Vijayvargiya’s convoy attacked by TMC goons, party says police failed to provide security

OpIndia Staff -
BJP leaders called the attack an abject failure of the West Bengal police and an example of utter lawlessness in Mamata's Bengal.
Read more
Politics

CPIM, whose members have a history of murdering political opponents, blames Hindus for Delhi riots, claim Islamists were defending themselves

OpIndia Staff -
A 'fact-finding' committee of the CPI(M) has held Home Minister Amit Shah responsible for the violence during the Delhi Riots.
Read more
World

‘The Deep State hates Donald Trump, they have been fooling and playing tricks on him’: Chinese prof who hinted Joe Biden is compromised

OpIndia Staff -
Di Dongsheng said that the Deep States hates US president Donald Trump because they consider him an "outsider".
Read more
Crime

Gang of 17 drunk men brutally rape a mother of 5 in Jharkhand, RJD leader blames ‘item dance’ in movies

OpIndia Staff -
A 35-year-old woman, the mother of five children, was allegedly raped by 17 men on Tuesday night in Dumka, Jharkhand.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
495,157FollowersFollow
20,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com