Wednesday, January 20, 2021
Home News Reports “Most generous gift”, “gesture of compassion and generosity of PM Modi”: Maldives, Bhutan express...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

“Most generous gift”, “gesture of compassion and generosity of PM Modi”: Maldives, Bhutan express gratitude for vaccines sent by India

Besides Maldives and Bhutan, India plans to deliver COVID-19 vaccines to Afghanistan, Sri Lanka, Mauritius, Nepal, and Bangladesh in the coming days

OpIndia Staff
Bhutan Maldives vaccine
130

Just days after India started vaccinating frontline workers against Covid-19, the country has already has started sending the vaccines to its trusted friends. Today India send the first batch of vaccines to Maldives and Bhutan as grant, after which both the countries expressed their gratitude for the same.

Maldives thanks India for “most generous gift”

As India on Wednesday shipped 1 lakh doses of Serum Institute made Covishield vaccine to Male to boost their fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the Maldives President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih thanked PM Modi, the Indian government and the people of India for the “most generous gift”.

The Maldives got the COVID-19 vaccine as a goodwill gesture from India and it was sent to Male within 96 hours of its India’s countrywide roll-out.

Solih expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the Indian government during his address to the nation. Speaking in fluent Hindi, Solih said, “This vaccine is a generous donation from the Government of India to the people of the Maldives. On behalf of the people and the Government of the Maldives, and in my own name, I thank the friendly people and the Government of India, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.” 

Solih further added, “With the grace of Allah, we have secured enough vaccines to kickstart vaccination drive in Maldives. Our goal is to provide free vaccines to all Maldivians and residents in the coming months.”

The shipment of Serum-developed vaccines was handed over to the Maldives Government by the Indian High Commissioner Sunjay Sudhir in a special ceremony held at Male airport. Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid and Health Minister Ahmed Naseem were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, the Indian High Commissioner said, “With the help from India, Maldives will be able to commence its vaccination drive early in the global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.” He also added that the arrival of the vaccines in Male marked yet another milestone in the bilateral relations between the two countries.

Bhutan becomes the first country to receive India’s gift of COVID-19 vaccines

Besides the Maldives, Bhutan also received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from today India today. An Indian Airforce AN-32 aircraft delivered the first consignment of 150,000 doses of Serum Institute’s Covishield vaccines to Bhutan on Wednesday. The vaccines were received by the Bhutanese PM Dr Lotay Tshering.

As per the official press release by the Indian government, the AN32 aircraft carried the vaccines to Bhutan, just 96 hours after India’s ambitious roll-out of the immunisation exercise. Bhutan became the first country to receive the Government of India’s gift of the COVID-19 vaccines, the press release said.

The Indian Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj handed over the consignment of vaccines to Dr Tshering, Health Minister Dechen Wangmo, in presence of prime minister Lotay Tshering, foreign secretary Kinga Singye and a few other senior officials at the Paro International Airport.

Receiving the delivery, PM Tshering thanked India saying that the vaccines are a gift from a ‘trusted friend’ who has been with Bhutan all through the decades. He also said, “as we celebrate the arrival of the vaccine as the new milestone in our battle to beat the pandemic at home, we applaud the gesture that signifies the compassion and generosity of the Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, and the people of India for the wellbeing of the humanity.”

The Prime Minister noted that India has sent the vaccines to Bhutan while the vaccination has just started in India. He said, “it is of unimaginable value when precious commodities are shared even before meeting your own needs, as opposed to giving out only after you have enough.”

India has assured that enough doses will be sent to Bhutan to cover its target population of around 533,500 with two doses of the vaccine. The remaining consignment will be shipped soon.

India to honour its commitment of helping neighbours in their fight against coronavirus

On Tuesday, India reiterated its commitment of helping Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles from Wednesday in their fight against the pandemic by providing them with COVID-19 vaccines. Earlier this month, India had stated that it would ship COVID-19 vaccines to Nepal, Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives and Mauritius in the next few weeks, in a bid to help them in kickstarting their vaccination process against the coronavirus.

The COVID-19 vaccines will soon be delivered to Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius after confirmation of pending regulatory clearances. The first shipment will be a goodwill gesture and subsequently, countries concerned would be able to get the vaccines on a payment basis from either Serum Institute or Bharat Biotech.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Editor's picks

Farmer Protests: Union government proposes to suspend the implementation of farm laws for 1-1.5 years to end the protest

OpIndia Staff -
Unions will discuss the offer to suspend farms laws tomorrow, will and inform their decision in next meeting on 22nd January
Read more
News Reports

Niira Radia Tapes: Read how Navika Kumar was in thick with the infamous lobbyist known for brokering ministerial berths in the UPA regime

OpIndia Staff -
Navika Kumar had allegedly spoke to lobbyist Niira Radia over an imminent revolt within the BJP party following the 2009 General elections
Read more

Arnab Goswami to sue Congress, challenges Rahul Gandhi to one-on-one debate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami has decided to sue Congress and take strong action against the alleged lies peddled by the grand old party and its senior leaders including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.

‘Kerala model’ still struggling to fight coronavirus, accounts for 45% of the country’s total fresh cases

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Kerala reported 6,186 positive cases on Tuesday, 19 January. The test positivity rate in Kerala stood at 9.34%.

Congress to raise the issue of Arnab Chat Gate in the upcoming Parliamentary session

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The leaked WhatsApp chats between Arnab Goswami and Ex-BARC COO Parth Dasgupta had created a political furore

Every child is born a Muslim: Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik claims in his latest video

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Islamic hate preacher Dr Zakir Naik in his latest video posted on his YouTube channel has claimed that every child 'is born a Muslim'.

Recently Popular

Media

The hidden chats in the TRP Chargesheet that nobody is talking about, not even the police: India Today and BARC

OpIndia Staff -
In the TRP case chargesheet, pages of personal chats between Arnab Goswami and the ex-BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta have been added
Read more
News Reports

‘Jack Ma is safe and sound’, is ‘laying low’ claims founder and chairman of equity firm Primavera Capital Group

OpIndia Staff -
Days after his unflattering opinion of the Chinese authorities, Alibaba founder Jack Ma went mysteriously missing
Read more
Social Media

‘Madam Chief Minister’ poster row: Bhim Sena threatens to cut off Richa Chadha’s tongue, actress apologises for poster

OpIndia Staff -
The poster of 'Madam Chief Minister' showed Richa Chadha holding a broom. Many have called it an offensive stereotyping of the Dalit community.
Read more
Media

Arnab vs Navika: Arnab responds to Navika’s emotional monologue, says he carried his shoes with him

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Navika Kumar said that when Arnab left Time Now, she had his shoes to fill. However, Arnab gives a befitting reply.
Read more
Fact-Check

Has China constructed a new village inside Arunachal Pradesh? Not quite: How NDTV misled with its ‘exclusive’ report

Maj Manik M Jolly, SM -
Report China building a village inside Arunachal Pradesh was bought out by NDTV yesterday - and it turned out to be fake news
Read more
Entertainment

British-Pakistani singer Zayn Malik says he loves India and fans can’t keep calm

OpIndia Staff -
Recently, Zayn Malik was heard singing Mohammad Rafi's Chaudavi Ka Chand in the track Tightrope.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

“Most generous gift”, “gesture of compassion and generosity of PM Modi”: Maldives, Bhutan express gratitude for vaccines sent by India

OpIndia Staff -
India has sent 1,00,000 doses of Covishield vaccine to Maldives and 1,50,000 doses of the vaccine to Bhutan as grants
Read more
Editor's picks

Farmer Protests: Union government proposes to suspend the implementation of farm laws for 1-1.5 years to end the protest

OpIndia Staff -
Unions will discuss the offer to suspend farms laws tomorrow, will and inform their decision in next meeting on 22nd January
Read more
News Reports

Case lodged against unknown miscreants for vandalising a bus for carrying a display board saying ‘Sambhaji Nagar’ in Aurangabad: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
A bus was vandalised at the Vaijapur Bus depot for carrying a display board that read 'Sambhaji Nagar' in place of Aurangabad
Read more
News Reports

Niira Radia Tapes: Read how Navika Kumar was in thick with the infamous lobbyist known for brokering ministerial berths in the UPA regime

OpIndia Staff -
Navika Kumar had allegedly spoke to lobbyist Niira Radia over an imminent revolt within the BJP party following the 2009 General elections
Read more
News Reports

Arnab Goswami to sue Congress, challenges Rahul Gandhi to one-on-one debate

OpIndia Staff -
Republic TV chief Arnab Goswami has decided to sue Congress and take strong action against the alleged lies peddled by the grand old party and its senior leaders including Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi.
Read more
News Reports

‘Bengal mangoge toh cheer denge’ – TMC’s Madan Mitra threatens BJP ahead of West Bengal assembly elections

OpIndia Staff -
Madan Mitra threatens to rip BJP leaders saying 'Doodh maangoge to kheer denge, Bengal mangoge to cheer denge'
Read more
Media

Former BARC CEO Partho Dasgupta denied bail despite deteriorating health conditions

OpIndia Staff -
Partho Dasgupta is currently admitted at JJ Hospital by Taloja jail officials and is in a very critical condition.
Read more
News Reports

‘Kerala model’ still struggling to fight coronavirus, accounts for 45% of the country’s total fresh cases

OpIndia Staff -
Kerala reported 6,186 positive cases on Tuesday, 19 January. The test positivity rate in Kerala stood at 9.34%.
Read more
News Reports

Congress to raise the issue of Arnab Chat Gate in the upcoming Parliamentary session

OpIndia Staff -
The leaked WhatsApp chats between Arnab Goswami and Ex-BARC COO Parth Dasgupta had created a political furore
Read more
News Reports

Every child is born a Muslim: Islamic hate preacher Zakir Naik claims in his latest video

OpIndia Staff -
Islamic hate preacher Dr Zakir Naik in his latest video posted on his YouTube channel has claimed that every child 'is born a Muslim'.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,800SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com