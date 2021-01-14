A court Thursday sent Sameer Khan, who was arrested in a drugs case, to the custody of the Narcotics Control Bureau till January 18. Sameer Khan is the son-in-law of NCB leader and Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik, who had ‘predicted’ that Republic Editor Arnab Goswami will commit suicide after getting frustrated with numerous cases filed against him by the Maharashtra govt.

Before being produced in the court earlier in the day, he was taken for a medical check-up. Sameer Khan was arrested yesterday after long hours of questioning at the NCB office in Mumbai. He was summoned after the agency found an online monetary transition between Khan and British national Karan Sajnani, which the NCB believes was a payment for drug purchase.

Karan Sajnani and two others were arrested with 200 kgs of banned drug last week. The other two persons arrested along with Sajnani were Rahila Furniturewala and her sister Shaista Furniturewala. Rahila Furniturewala is former manager of activist and film actress Dia Mirza.

Following the arrest of Sameer Khan, NCB has intensified the probe in the drugs case. Multiple teams of the NCB are conducting raids in Mumbai since last night.

NCB which has been probing the alleged Bollywood-drugs nexus ever since the untimely demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput has made several arrests in connection with the case. Recently, Mumbai’s renowned ‘Muchhad Paanwala’ was arrested in connection with the drug case. Komal Rampal, sister of Bollywood actor Arjun Rampal, was also interrogated by the NCB office in Mumbai on Monday for interrogation in the case.

Arjun Rampal was also probed in a drug-related case. He was questioned by the NCB on November 13, after raids were conducted at his residence on November 9. His girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades was later questioned for six hours on the same day.