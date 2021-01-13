Sameer Khan, the son-in-law of NCB leader and Maharashtra Minority Affairs and Skill Development Minister Nawab Malik, has been arrested by NCB in a drug case. Earlier in the day, he was summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau to question him in connection with the case.

NCB has found an online monetary transition between Khan and one of the accused in the ongoing probe into the Bollywood-drug nexus. In this case, British national Karan Sajnani and two others were arrested with 200 kgs of banned drug last week. The other two persons arrested along with Sajnani were Rahila Furniturewala and her sister Shaista Furniturewala. Rahila Furniturewala is former manager of activist and film actress Dia Mirza.

The transaction took place on Google Pay between Sameer Khan and Karan Sajnani, which the NCB believes was a payment for drug purchase. Accordingly, he was issued summons to appear before the NCB on Wednesday. After detailed questioning, the NCB decided to put him under arrest.

On Tuesday, NCB had arrested one Ramkumar Tiwari in connection with the case, who is one of the owners of the famous Muchhad Panwal shop in South Mumbai, which is frequented by celebrities, businessmen and industrialists. NCB had found drugs in the warehouse of the paan shop.

Tiwaru was found dealing in drugs including ganja, imported contraband like ‘OG Kush’ (a strain of cannabis indica), and curated marijuana, some of which had been sourced from the US. Tiwari was granted bail on Wednesday by a city court on payment of bail amount of Rs 15,000.

It may be noted that in October last year, Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik had ‘predicted’ that Republic Editor Arnab Goswami will commit suicide after getting frustrated with numerous cases filed against him by the Maharashtra govt. In a sting operation, Malik had said about Arnab Goswami, “this man will have a lot of problems. I am scared that he will go into a zone himself. This is madness. It becomes a phobia. A phobia created after a point of time becomes paranoia.”