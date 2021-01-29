President Ramnath Kovind expressed his displeasure over the desecration of the national flag at the Red Fort by the rioters during the Republic Day riots in Delhi. Addressing the joint sitting of both houses of Parliament on Friday, President Ram Nath Kovind said that the national flag and a holy day like Republic Day were insulted in the past few days.

Condemning the riots unleashed by the ‘farmers’, President Kovind said that the Constitution provides us Freedom of Expression, however, the same Constitution also teaches us that law and rules have to be followed seriously.

— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2021

Hailing the Modi government for passing the three farm laws, President Kovind said that India has emerged stronger on the global stage due to the implementation of the farm reforms. The decisions taken by the government at the right time helped save lives of millions, said President Ram Nath Kovind in his address to the Parliament.

The President added that he would like to clarify that the rights and facilities that were available before the formation of the three farm laws have not been cut short and stressed that with these new agricultural reforms the government has provided new facilities and rights to farmers.

“The government has implemented Swaminathan Panel report on MSP and agricultural reforms,” noted President Ram Nath Kovind while stressing on the important reforms of initiated by the Modi government.

Protesters resort to violence, vandalism and destruction amidst Tractor Rally

Thousands of farmers breached barricades and proceeded towards Delhi amid huge police presence as they kicked off their tractor rally on Republic Day. Chaos was unleashed on the streets leading to the national capital as farmers flouted the designated route and marched towards the Parliament and Red Fort.

The participants of the tractor rally also resorted to vandalism as they ran amok on the highways, attacking the trucks and breaking the barricades that were put up by the Delhi police to control their route. As disorder swept over the city’s borders, protesters were baton-charged and tear-gassed by the policemen on duty.

The upheaval was primarily caused after the protesters who were allowed to hold the “Kisaan Parade” between 12 to 5 PM, started the march much before the allotted time and veered away from the agreed-upon routes. The security personnel had tried in vain to convince the farmers to stick to the plan of holding the tractor parade after the conclusion of the Republic Day parade at Rajpath. But, their requests fell on deaf ears as the protesters ran riot, breaking barricades and vandalising vehicles on their way.