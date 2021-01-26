The Uttarakhand unit of the Indian Youth Congress, the youth wing of the Congress party, appears to be celebrating the siege of the Red Fort on Republic Day. The protesting mob had forcefully made their way into the Red Fort and hoisted the Sikh Flag, widely interpreted as the Khalistan Flag.

The Uttarakhand Youth Congress shared a photograph from the Red Fort earlier today after the protesting mob breached its premises.

They celebrated the breaching of the Red Fort premises

Not merely that, the Uttarakhand Youth Congress also openly spread fake news at a critical juncture and attempted to fan sentiments falsely claiming that a farmer had been murdered by the Delhi Police.

They spread fake news

In reality, the farmer had died after a tractor had overturned. “One person died after a tractor overturned at Delhi’s DDU Marg on Tuesday during the violent protest in the borders and several parts of the National Capital,” India Today report on the matter.

Earlier, propagandist-in-chief Rajdeep Sardesai spread fake news about it and it appears that the Uttarakhand Youth Congress spread the same fake news. They also appeared to be inciting violence. Sharing the photograph of the dead body, the Uttarakhand Youth Congress asked, “Can these photographs ever be forgotten?”

They incited violence

It is important to mention here that the Congress party was celebrating the violence on Republic Day and calling it the ‘power of a republic’. Rahul Gandhi, too, attempted to use the violence to further his personal political agenda and called for a repeal of the farm laws. But even after all that, the party tried to paint Khalistani Deep Sidhu as a BJP leader to whitewash the violence witnessed on Republic Day.