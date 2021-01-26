Tuesday, January 26, 2021
Home Politics Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

According to some of the farmer leaders, the ones responsible for the hoisting of the flag at Red Fort were Deep Sidhu and his gang of supporters.

OpIndia Staff
Deep Sidhu
Video screengrab
2

One of the most disturbing images that came out of the Republic Day insurrection was the hoisting of the flag at Red Fort. While there appears to be consensus that it was the Sikh Flag that was raised, it was interpreted by many to be the flag of Khalistan.

Now, according to some of the farmer leaders, the ones responsible for the hoisting of the flag at Red Fort were Deep Sidhu and his gang of supporters. Boota Singh Burjgill, President BKU (Dakaunda), told The Print, “Deep Sidhu and his group hoisted the flags at the Red Fort. They have been trying to create trouble in the movement from day one. We are following the parade route we had announced.”

Satnam Singh Pannu, secretary of the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee, said, “We were in favour of parading on the Ring Road while others unions were against it. We paraded on the ring road today & are now back at Singhu. We had no plan to go to the Red Fort nor did we join those who went.”

Deep Sidhu is a Khalistani supporters who has been involved in the current protests against the newly passed farm laws from the very beginning. For a time, he even became popular with the media but ruined his chances after he gave an interview to Barkha Dutt, where he refused to condemn Khalistani terrorist Bhindranwale.

He had shot to media fame after a video had gone viral on social media where he was seen claiming that the farmers protests will be the defining moment of the geopolitics of not just India but also for the entire South Asia.

Referring to OpIndia, Barkha Dutt confronted Sidhu on reports that claimed that the actor was a Khalistan supporter. However, she was left disappointed when Sidhu, instead of condemning Bhindranwale, hailed him as a revolutionary who fought for a strong federal structure. Despite Barkha Dutt’s repeated insistence, Deep Sidhu did not budge from his stand.

Some on social media, however, after the role of Deep Sidhu in today’s events became evident, have attempted to falsely brand him a ‘BJP supporter’. In reality, Sidhu had clarified during his interview with Barkha Dutt that he had only campaigned for Sunny Deol because he shared a very good personal relationship with the actor and he was not associated with any political party.

National Coordinator of Digital Communications and Social Media of the Congress party, Gaurav Pandhi, claimed that it was “BJP’s sinister plan” and it was “BJP’s Deep Sidhu” who attempted to hold the Red Fort at siege.

Congress claims Khalistani Deep Sidhu is a BJP member
Source: Twitter

Others with an-anti BJP political stance are also falsely claiming that Deep Sidhu is a BJP member.

Source: Twitter

Such attempts come after the Congress party celebrated the violence at the national capital on Republic Day and called it a demonstration of the ‘power of a republic’. Rahul Gandhi, meanwhile, has also attempted to use the Republic Day insurrection to further his personal political agenda and demand a repeal of the farm laws.

Thus, quite clearly, an attempt is being made to whitewash the role of farmer leaders in the current spate of violence that erupted at the national capital. Farmer unions, too, appear to focus all the blame on Deep Sidhu so that they can absolve themselves of their role in the violence that transpired.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsKhalistan flag red fort
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
Opinions

Hindus must ask now if their religious flag atop Lal Quila would be an acceptable sight

Nupur J Sharma -
A lasting visual from this Republic Day, would be one of the Sikh flag unfurled atop the Red Fort, by violent Khalistanis
Read more

After violence was unleashed on streets of Delhi on Republic Day, ‘farmer’ body thanks ‘farmers’ for ‘unprecedented participation’

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Samyukta Kisan Morcha further claimed that despite their efforts, 'some organisations and individuals' violated route and indulged in condemnable acts.

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.

During Delhi Riots, NDTV cropped stones from rooftop of mosques, now it paints violent mobs in tractor rally as humanitarian

News Reports Jinit Jain -
NDTV tried to downplay the chaos by claiming that protesters made way for an ambulance that was stuck in Tractor Rally

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Professor who translated Rahul Gandhi’s “don’t need army if farmers are strong” speech in Erode faints after the speech: Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Muhammed Imran, who translated Rahul Gandhi's speech at Erode, collapsed after interpreting the speech from English to Tamil
Read more
News Reports

Protesting mob enters Red Fort, unfurl the Sikh flag, Terrorist outfit SFJ had demanded Khalistani flag to be hoisted: Details

OpIndia Staff -
The protestors have hoisted the flag on Red Fort that appears to be the Sikh Flag. Some believe it is the Khalistan Flag.
Read more
Fact-Check

Is it actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind? A fact check

OpIndia Staff -
It was claimed that it was actor Prosenjit Chatterjee in the portrait of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose inaugurated by President Kovind.
Read more
News Reports

‘Flag of Khalistan is waving on Red Fort,’ ‘Historic Moment’: All Pakistan Muslim League celebrates “Black Day” for India

OpIndia Staff -
The All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) is celebrating the hoisting of the 'Khalistan Flag' at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
News Reports

Ashoka University Assistant Professor mocks Lord Ram while trying to troll President of India over false accusations

OpIndia Staff -
Neelanjan Sircar works as an Assistant Professor of Political Science at the Ashoka University and also a also at the Centre for Policy Research.
Read more
News Reports

Rahul Gandhi lost in translation: How ‘knickerwala’ jibe backfired in Tamil Nadu

OpIndia Staff -
Rahul Gandhi's speeches are a gift that keep on giving.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Politics

Here is how Congress and trolls tried to paint a Khalistani accused of spearheading the Red Fort siege as a ‘sanghi’

OpIndia Staff -
Deep Sidhu is accused of being responsible for the hoisting of the Sikh flag at Red Fort on Republic Day.
Read more
Media Fact-Check

Rajdeep Sardesai lies twice, says ‘farmer’ was killed because the police shot him in the head: Here is the truth

OpIndia Staff -
In this way, those who had shared the fake news once would live under the false impression that it was indeed a case of police firing.
Read more
News Reports

Farmer tractor rally: Violence by the mob in Delhi leaves 18 policemen injured, 1 in critical condition

OpIndia Staff -
The tractor rally by farmers and Khalistanis in Delhi where they unleashed violence has left 18 policemen injured
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Protestors throw away Tricolour, place Sikh plag on top of flag pole at Red Fort

OpIndia Staff -
Disturbing visuals emerge from the tractor rally on Republic Day.
Read more
Politics

Rahul Gandhi and CPIM use Republic Day insurrection to further their political agenda, demand repeal of farm laws

K Bhattacharjee -
Sitaram Yechury and Rahul Gandhi are attempting to use the Republic Day violence to further the political agenda of their party.
Read more
News Reports

Tractor rally on R-Day: Not just swords, violent protestors have come loaded with liquor too

OpIndia Staff -
Earlier, some violent protestors were seen attacking Delhi Police personnel with swords and trying to run them over with tractors.
Read more
Opinions

Hindus must ask now if their religious flag atop Lal Quila would be an acceptable sight

Nupur J Sharma -
A lasting visual from this Republic Day, would be one of the Sikh flag unfurled atop the Red Fort, by violent Khalistanis
Read more
News Reports

Swords, mowing tractors and guns: What the Delhi police personnel are facing from rampaging protestors

OpIndia Staff -
A protestors was seen waiving automatic rifle in a video shared by Times Now. Speeding tractors are seen trying to run over police personnel.
Read more
News Reports

After fomenting violence, ‘farmer leader’ Rakesh Tikait dismisses reports of mayhem, claims tractor rally is ‘peaceful’

OpIndia Staff -
The so-called 'farmers' have been running riot in Delhi, attacking policemen with swords, trying to run them over with tractors and breaking barricades.
Read more
News Reports

After violence was unleashed on streets of Delhi on Republic Day, ‘farmer’ body thanks ‘farmers’ for ‘unprecedented participation’

OpIndia Staff -
Samyukta Kisan Morcha further claimed that despite their efforts, 'some organisations and individuals' violated route and indulged in condemnable acts.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
22,900SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com