Saturday, January 30, 2021
Home News Reports Clean Ganga Mission: Yogi Govt set to launch Ganga Aarti at 1100 places from...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

Clean Ganga Mission: Yogi Govt set to launch Ganga Aarti at 1100 places from Bijnor culminating in Ballia on a daily basis

The grand Ganga Aarti would be performed in almost every town and village in a daily basis from Ballia to Bijnor.

OpIndia Staff
17

The Yogi Adityanath government is all set to launch the holy Ganga Aarti on an ambitiously larger scale. According to a press release, the preparations are in full swing as the Yogi Government has declared that the Ganga Aarti would be conducted in 1100 places in Uttar Pradesh including Kashi, Prayagraj on daily basis.

The grand Ganga Aarti would be performed in almost every town and village from Ballia to Bijnor and to pull off the ambitious plan, the Yogi government is preparing to build 1038 new Aarti ‘chabutaras’ (platforms).

According to the government, the department of Namami Gange has selected 1038 villages within a 5 km radius on both sides of the river Ganga as the new Aarti Sthal. The department of Namami Gange led by the Jal Shakti Ministry would carry through the process of construction of these Aarti Sthals jointly with the state’s tourist department.

In a bid to boost tourism in the state, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, in a meeting with the Jal Shakti Ministry along with other department officials, in December last year, instructed that all the ancient and historical religious places in these villages should be revamped.

By linking Ganga Aarti with these villages and towns, the Yogi government wants to make the Ganga Swachhta Abhiyan (Clean Ganga Mission) the biggest mass campaign. It aims at generating a sense of euphoria over the holy river and promote cultural awakening among the younger generations.

In its efforts to achieve the aims and objectives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to clean river Ganga (Namami Gange mission), the state government confirmed that 62 new STPs (sewage treatment plants) with a treatment capacity of 1522.16 MLD are under construction and would soon be connected to boost sewage treatment capacity in 14 new districts in the state.

As soon as these new sewage treatment plants become operational, a total number of 41 districts in the state would become STP-equipped. At present, 104 STPs are being operated in Uttar Pradesh with a cumulative treatment capacity of 3298.84 MLD. After getting these new STPs, the Jal Shakti ministry would be able to stop a large quantity of chemical and human waste from entering the river.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsclean ganga mission, clean ganga uttar pradesh, uttar pradesh government clean ganga
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Clean Ganga Mission: Yogi Govt set to launch Ganga Aarti at 1100 places from Bijnor culminating in Ballia on a daily basis

OpIndia Staff -
The Yogi government has marked 1038 villages within a 5 km radius on both sides of the river Ganga as the new Aarti Sthal
Read more
News Reports

From calling PM Modi ‘prostitute’ to threats to shoot cops with AK 47: Shocking video from Republic Day riots emerges

OpIndia Staff -
After a protestor climbed a pole to unfurl the Khalsa Nishan, the rioter exclaimed, "This is the sacrifice of Sikhs...Raj Karega Khalsa (Only the Khalsa will rule)."
Read more

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28

Israel Embassy blast: Friday explosion was a ‘trailer’, threatening letter found from spot reveals, Iranian link suspected

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
A team of investigators from Israel is expected to reach New Delhi soon to assist the Indian agencies in investigation.

As India bets big on electric vehicles, Yogi Adityanath unveils big plans to strengthen the upcoming industry

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath emphasised on the scheme to promote e-rickshaws over autos and diesel tempos by providing loans under government schemes.

Punjab village issues Tughlaqi farman: To fine families if they fail to send members to ‘protests’ at Delhi border

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
The diktat says that the families failing to pay the fine for refusing to send a member to the protest, will face boycott.

Recently Popular

News Reports

Speculations rife, Rajdeep Sardesai quits India Today after channel took him off air for spreading fake news

OpIndia Staff -
Sources claim that Rajdeep Sardesai termed his suspension and salary cut a big humiliation for him, and decieded to resign from India Today
Read more
News Reports

E-commerce platform Myntra to change its logo after a woman lodges complaint calling it ‘insulting and offensive towards women’

OpIndia Staff -
Myntra ran into controversy after one woman lodged a complaint calling the company's logo 'insulting' towards woman
Read more
News Reports

Sources claim Aroon Purie has stepped in to ‘manage’ the resignation of Rajdeep Sardesai, he may exit at a more ‘honourable’ time later

OpIndia Staff -
Rajdeep Sardesai may quit India Today at a later date so that his exit is not linked to controversies of this week
Read more
Political History of India

Bathing with women, sleeping with naked girls: Read about Gandhi’s ‘experiments with celibacy’

OpIndia Staff -
The experiments by Gandhi on his celibacy included having baths with women, sleeping with naked women, to test his self-control
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28
Read more
News Reports

‘You are a Dalal and a part of Godi Media’: Protestors confront Rajdeep Sardesai

OpIndia Staff -
A group of protestors had confronted Rajdeep Sardesai. While Sardesai tried to argue with them, they kept calling him 'Dalal' Dalal'.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

News Reports

Clean Ganga Mission: Yogi Govt set to launch Ganga Aarti at 1100 places from Bijnor culminating in Ballia on a daily basis

OpIndia Staff -
The Yogi government has marked 1038 villages within a 5 km radius on both sides of the river Ganga as the new Aarti Sthal
Read more
News Reports

From calling PM Modi ‘prostitute’ to threats to shoot cops with AK 47: Shocking video from Republic Day riots emerges

OpIndia Staff -
After a protestor climbed a pole to unfurl the Khalsa Nishan, the rioter exclaimed, "This is the sacrifice of Sikhs...Raj Karega Khalsa (Only the Khalsa will rule)."
Read more
Politics

Congress troll triggers Hindu Terror bogey, insinuates RSS hand behind blast near Israel Embassy

OpIndia Staff -
Saket Gokhale has come up with his own conspiracy theories regarding the motivations behind the blast near the Israel Embassy.
Read more
News Reports

Rakesh Tikait was thrashed by Khalistanis minutes before the press conference in which broke into tears: Report

OpIndia Staff -
A report published in Kreately said Rakesh Tikait was beaten to the pulp by a team of Khalistani supporters just before he addressed the press conference on January 28
Read more
News Reports

Israel Embassy blast: Friday explosion was a ‘trailer’, threatening letter found from spot reveals, Iranian link suspected

OpIndia Staff -
A team of investigators from Israel is expected to reach New Delhi soon to assist the Indian agencies in investigation.
Read more
News Reports

As India bets big on electric vehicles, Yogi Adityanath unveils big plans to strengthen the upcoming industry

OpIndia Staff -
Yogi Adityanath emphasised on the scheme to promote e-rickshaws over autos and diesel tempos by providing loans under government schemes.
Read more
News Reports

Punjab village issues Tughlaqi farman: To fine families if they fail to send members to ‘protests’ at Delhi border

OpIndia Staff -
The diktat says that the families failing to pay the fine for refusing to send a member to the protest, will face boycott.
Read more
Opinions

‘Farmer’ protests are completely organic not politically motivated. Here is how

Nirwa Mehta -
While many from 'Godi media' have been trying to caste aspersions that these protests are politically motivated by opposition and these are actual farmers, here is a lowdown of how it is not so.
Read more
World

Black Lives Matter movement, which led to large scale violent protests in US, nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

OpIndia Staff -
From looting stores to people defecating on overturned police cars, the Black Lives Matter movement supporters had gone wild in during the 2020 protests that went violent.
Read more
News Reports

Chhattisgarh: Maoist commander kills brother who quit CPI(Maoist) and joined the police

OpIndia Staff -
In a similar incident last year, Maoists had killed the brother of a former colleague who joined the police.
Read more
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
496,912FollowersFollow
23,000SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com