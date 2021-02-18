Earlier this month, controversial American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib joined notorious Islamic terror sympathisers and Jihadist to peddle anti-India propaganda on Kashmir.

According to Rajiv Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit who is currently a US citizen, Democrat Congresswoman from Michigan Rashid Tlaib joined a panel featuring known Islamists calling for ‘Jihad’ in Kashmir. Expressing his shock, Rajiv Pandit said Tlaib attended the event organised by a group that glorifies globally designated terrorists.

In his tweet, Pandit tagged Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, calling for an Ethics investigation against Congresswoman Tlaib for colluding with Islamic terrorists to propagate anti-India views, especially on Kashmir.

Need help connecting the dots, @SpeakerPelosi? Justice for All is an offshoot of Sound Vision in Chicago, which is an offshoot of Islamic Circle of North America, which glorified U.S. Designated Global Terrorist, Syed Salahuddin in their paper, 2/4 https://t.co/7TXiefQVCM — Rajiv Pandit (@rajiv_pandit) February 18, 2021

As per Pandita, an event -‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ – was organised by a pro-Pakistan Islamic organisation called ‘Justice for All‘ to pay homage to ‘Kashmiri’ people who have lost lives in the last seven decades.

However, the organisation ‘Justice for All’ that has been posing itself to be a ‘human rights organisation’ is nothing but a front of terror organisations, he said. It is important to note that ‘Justice for All’ is linked to an organisation called Sound Vision in Chicago, which itself an offshoot of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA).

Rashid Tlaib’s open support for terror groups

It is important to note that ICNA is a notorious Islamic organisation in North America that has intimate links with terror groups such as Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamic terror organisations. As for the ICNA is concerned, it is widely known that the organisation is a front for Pakistan-based terror groups to push global propaganda against India, especially on the issue of Kashmir. Several anti-India propagandists, including convicted Pakistani spy and lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Fai, regularly speak at events organised by ICNA.

Not just it, the ICNA had glorified US-designated global terrorist, Syed Salahuddin in their magazine ‘The Message’. The ICNA has hailed Syed Salahuddin as the ‘undisputed leader of the Mujahideen that is struggling to liberate the territory of Kashmir from brutal Indian occupation.

“Syed Salahuddin has led a vigorous and heroic struggle and quickly become a legend in the area over the years,” reads an interview published by ICNA in its magazine ‘The Message’.

Syed Salahuddin is the chief of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfit Hizb-ul Mujahideen and is also the key mastermind of the attack on Pathankot airbase in Punjab in 2016. The Hizbul terrorist also operates the United Jihad Council (UJC) that serves as an umbrella organisation for other radical Islamist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

It is indeed shocking to realise that an elected American Congresswoman is openly embracing people associated with an organisation like ICNA that has expressed its open support to Islamic terror groups.

Rahida Tlaib shares stage with Islamic terror sympathiser and son of terrorist-duo

In addition to this, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib shared the stage and spoke alongside another hardcore Islamic terror supporter, Ahmed bin Qasim. Ahmed bin Qasim is the son of terrorist Asiya Andrabi and Qasim Faktoo. Faktoo is the founding member of terror outfit Hizb-ul Mujahideen and Asiya Andrabi is currently in jail for her involvement in terror activities inside Kashmir.

Image Source: Rajiv Pandit

Like his parents, Ahmed bin Qasim is nothing but an Islamic terror sympathiser who has often glorified terrorists. In a tweet, Qasim had hailed Riyaz Naikoo – the top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander after the Indian Armed Forces killed him in May 2020. Calling Indian territories of Kashmir as a ‘colonial occupation’, he had shared an alleged quote of terrorist Riyaz Naikoo vowing to fight against India.

Rashida Tlaib, a known terror sympathiser and anti-India propagandist

Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim Congresswoman from Michigan, is known for her anti-India propaganda. Along with fellow Democratic party leaders such as Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib has been at the forefront of leading anti-India stand inside the House of Representatives.

In 2019, Tlaib, perhaps instigated by the Pakistan lobby in the United States, had introduced a resolution against Indian seeking to condemn the Modi government for scrapping special status of Kashmir. The resolution moved by Tlaib had called for “condemning the human rights violations taking place in Jammu and Kashmir” Additionally, challenging India’s sovereignty, this house resolution also called for supporting “Kashmiri self-determination”.

Interestingly, her resolution was announced on Twitter by a Pakistani American and a senior official of Council on American Islamic Relations. Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), along with ICNA, are two Islamist organisation that openly promote terror groups in the name of advocacy and ‘charity’.

However, in a major embarrassment, Tlaib did not even get a single co-sponsor for her resolution.

With Rashida Tlaib actively backing terror sympathisers and pro-Pakistan groups, one can expect that she will only indulge in more anti-India propaganda in the coming days. The victory of Biden in the recent controversial US Presidential elections has also unleashed the likes of Jaypal, Cortez and Ilhan Omar, who could also try to meddle in India’s affairs as it is not an unknown fact today that they all have an inherent hatred against Modi government.