Thursday, February 18, 2021
Home News Reports American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib joins Islamic terror sympathiser and son of terrorist Asiya Andrabi...
News ReportsWorld
Updated:

American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib joins Islamic terror sympathiser and son of terrorist Asiya Andrabi to push anti-India propaganda on Kashmir

According to Rajiv Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit who is currently a US citizen, on Thursday expressed his disbelief as Democrat Congresswoman from Michigan Rashid Tlaib joined a panel featuring known Islamists calling for 'Jihad' in Kashmir.

OpIndia Staff
Senator Rashida Tlaib shares stage with Islamic terror sympathisers/ Image Source: NYT
225

Earlier this month, controversial American Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib joined notorious Islamic terror sympathisers and Jihadist to peddle anti-India propaganda on Kashmir.

According to Rajiv Pandit, a Kashmiri Pandit who is currently a US citizen, Democrat Congresswoman from Michigan Rashid Tlaib joined a panel featuring known Islamists calling for ‘Jihad’ in Kashmir. Expressing his shock, Rajiv Pandit said Tlaib attended the event organised by a group that glorifies globally designated terrorists.

In his tweet, Pandit tagged Nancy Pelosi, the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, calling for an Ethics investigation against Congresswoman Tlaib for colluding with Islamic terrorists to propagate anti-India views, especially on Kashmir.

As per Pandita, an event -‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’ – was organised by a pro-Pakistan Islamic organisation called ‘Justice for All‘ to pay homage to ‘Kashmiri’ people who have lost lives in the last seven decades.

However, the organisation ‘Justice for All’ that has been posing itself to be a ‘human rights organisation’ is nothing but a front of terror organisations, he said. It is important to note that ‘Justice for All’ is linked to an organisation called Sound Vision in Chicago, which itself an offshoot of the Islamic Circle of North America (ICNA).

Rashid Tlaib’s open support for terror groups

It is important to note that ICNA is a notorious Islamic organisation in North America that has intimate links with terror groups such as Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, Jamaat-e-Islami and other Islamic terror organisations. As for the ICNA is concerned, it is widely known that the organisation is a front for Pakistan-based terror groups to push global propaganda against India, especially on the issue of Kashmir. Several anti-India propagandists, including convicted Pakistani spy and lobbyist Ghulam Nabi Fai, regularly speak at events organised by ICNA.

Not just it, the ICNA had glorified US-designated global terrorist, Syed Salahuddin in their magazine ‘The Message’. The ICNA has hailed Syed Salahuddin as the ‘undisputed leader of the Mujahideen that is struggling to liberate the territory of Kashmir from brutal Indian occupation.

“Syed Salahuddin has led a vigorous and heroic struggle and quickly become a legend in the area over the years,” reads an interview published by ICNA in its magazine ‘The Message’.

Syed Salahuddin is the chief of Pakistan-sponsored terrorist outfit Hizb-ul Mujahideen and is also the key mastermind of the attack on Pathankot airbase in Punjab in 2016. The Hizbul terrorist also operates the United Jihad Council (UJC) that serves as an umbrella organisation for other radical Islamist groups such as Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammad.

It is indeed shocking to realise that an elected American Congresswoman is openly embracing people associated with an organisation like ICNA that has expressed its open support to Islamic terror groups.

Rahida Tlaib shares stage with Islamic terror sympathiser and son of terrorist-duo

In addition to this, Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib shared the stage and spoke alongside another hardcore Islamic terror supporter, Ahmed bin Qasim. Ahmed bin Qasim is the son of terrorist Asiya Andrabi and Qasim Faktoo. Faktoo is the founding member of terror outfit Hizb-ul Mujahideen and Asiya Andrabi is currently in jail for her involvement in terror activities inside Kashmir.

Image Source: Rajiv Pandit

Like his parents, Ahmed bin Qasim is nothing but an Islamic terror sympathiser who has often glorified terrorists. In a tweet, Qasim had hailed Riyaz Naikoo – the top Hizb-ul-Mujahideen commander after the Indian Armed Forces killed him in May 2020. Calling Indian territories of Kashmir as a ‘colonial occupation’, he had shared an alleged quote of terrorist Riyaz Naikoo vowing to fight against India.

Rashida Tlaib, a known terror sympathiser and anti-India propagandist

Rashida Tlaib, a Muslim Congresswoman from Michigan, is known for her anti-India propaganda. Along with fellow Democratic party leaders such as Pramila Jayapal, Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Tlaib has been at the forefront of leading anti-India stand inside the House of Representatives.

In 2019, Tlaib, perhaps instigated by the Pakistan lobby in the United States, had introduced a resolution against Indian seeking to condemn the Modi government for scrapping special status of Kashmir. The resolution moved by Tlaib had called for “condemning the human rights violations taking place in Jammu and Kashmir” Additionally, challenging India’s sovereignty, this house resolution also called for supporting “Kashmiri self-determination”.

Interestingly, her resolution was announced on Twitter by a Pakistani American and a senior official of Council on American Islamic Relations. Council on American Islamic Relations (CAIR), along with ICNA, are two Islamist organisation that openly promote terror groups in the name of advocacy and ‘charity’.

However, in a major embarrassment, Tlaib did not even get a single co-sponsor for her resolution.

With Rashida Tlaib actively backing terror sympathisers and pro-Pakistan groups, one can expect that she will only indulge in more anti-India propaganda in the coming days. The victory of Biden in the recent controversial US Presidential elections has also unleashed the likes of Jaypal, Cortez and Ilhan Omar, who could also try to meddle in India’s affairs as it is not an unknown fact today that they all have an inherent hatred against Modi government.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

 

Related Articles

Trending now

Opinions

Outrage over PopSugar article asking Rihanna to apologise to Hindus: Just another needle that punctures the ‘farmer protest’ bubble

Nupur J Sharma -
American outlet 'PopSugar' published a piece that argued how it was time for Rihanna to apologise to Hindus and the liberals are outraged
News Reports

‘Farmer’ leader Rakesh Tikait threatens to burn crops if govt asks to end protests

OpIndia Staff -
'Farmer' leader Rakesh Tikait today while addressing a rally in Punia, Haryana, threatened that if the government insists on farmers ending the protests, the farmers will set the crops on fire.

The curious case of Shweta and her friend’s sex-addict girlfriend. Here is why ‘Shweta’ is trending on Twitter

Social Media OpIndia Staff -
Shweta, mic on hai tera! Kids, always ensure your mics are off when you are indulging in gossiping.

Shabnam – The first woman to be hanged after India’s independence: Why she and her lover Salim killed everyone in her family

Crime OpIndia Staff -
Salim, who worked at a wood sawing unit outside Shabnam's home, came from a different socio-economic background than Shabnam and was a Class VI dropout.

Why did India Today’s anchor contradict their own report? Unnao incident has the usual suspects peddling the same agenda

Crime Sanghamitra -
A coordinated campaign to peddle casteist, political angles in the Unnao case is already afoot. Even India Today's anchor peddled the same narrative, and pure speculations, contradicting their own published report.

Kerala: One of greatest engineers of India, ‘Metro Man’, E Sreedharan to join the BJP

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
E Sreedharan, one of India's greatest engineers, is instrumental in envisioning and designing metro infrastructure in various cities in the country, especially the ambitious metro rail project in Delhi.

Recently Popular

Social Media

The curious case of Shweta and her friend’s sex-addict girlfriend. Here is why ‘Shweta’ is trending on Twitter

OpIndia Staff -
Shweta, mic on hai tera! Kids, always ensure your mics are off when you are indulging in gossiping.
Read more
OpIndia Explains

The ‘iPhone scam’ saga, a US-based businessman, allegations of fraud, hacking and what we know so far: Latest details

OpIndia Staff -
On February 15, 2021, Nishant Singh and Abhimanyu Srana came up with a thread alleging that one Twitter user Neel Patel alias Hitesh Patel has been scamming people for more than 15 years.
Read more
News Reports

Exclusive: NCPCR initiates action against pro-AAP YouTuber Dhruv Rathee for illegally obtaining IP location of a minor

OpIndia Staff -
NCPCR wrote to Twitter to take appropriate action against Rathee and sought details within seven days.
Read more
News Reports

US-based writer Gayle Kimball removes video of her 2020 interview with arrested ‘activist’ Disha Ravi: Here is what they don’t want you to know

OpIndia Staff -
In the 2020 interview too, Disha Ravi had gone on to spread misinformation and blatant lies to defame India on a global platform
Read more
Entertainment

Popstar Rihanna poses topless with Ganesha figurine necklace for her lingerie brand, netizens fume

OpIndia Staff -
Rihanna can be seen wearing a purple satin bottoms with a purple necklace with Ganesha figurine on it.
Read more
Fact-Check

Subramanian Swamy joins left-liberal media and Pakistan to peddle misinformation on SII vaccine delivered to South Africa

OpIndia Staff -
Speaking to the media, South Africa's Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize said, "I would like to clarify a few media reports that said we had returned the vaccines to India. We have not returned the AstraZeneca vaccines to India".
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

245,563FansLike
517,308FollowersFollow
23,700SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com