There was a great feud between two prominent members of the left-liberal coterie where eminent Congress supporter Saket Gokhale was accused of fraud by AAP supporter Amit Behere. The latter admitted that he was stupid enough to fall for the former’s tricks and ended up contributing Rs. 25,000 towards Gokhale’s crowdfunding scheme.

Amit Behere is influential among the left-liberal ecosystem and is followed by many official functionaries of Congress like Sanjay Jha, members of Aam Admi Party, journalists with various publications including Barkha Dutt’s MoJo, the alleged fact-checking website Alt News’ co-founder, Harsh Mandar, and many other ‘secular-liberals’.

Now, as it appears, the AAP supporter has embarked upon a venomous tirade against the Brahmin community, calling them thief and fraud, and suggested that his Brahmin caste played a part in Gokhale’s antics.

Amit Behere said, while quote-tweeting Saket Gokhale, “You are Brahmin. *ALL* of you is for sale, since millennia. You beg for money from people.”

The AAP supporter has claimed that Gokhale is a “confirmed” fraud. He stated further, “Every Brahmin, every Gokhale, every Behere who asks for money is a CONFIRMED fraud.”

He did not stop there and called the Congress supporter a “textbook Brahmin thief”.

Behere “categorically” stated that “all Brahmins are frauds”.

While his allegations against Saket Gokhale would require further investigation, the extent of his hatred towards Brahmins is shocking indeed.

His rants against Brahmins have been going for over a week. When someone from his camp suggested that he was being bigoted, he insisted that what he was saying is perfectly acceptable.

Behere claimed that Gokhale had committed a “Brahminical fraud”.

Behere attacked Rahul Gandhi as well and claimed that he is a failure of a politician because he is a “Brahmin at heart”.

Amit Behere appears to have special hatred in his heart for Marathi Brahmins. The entire thread is not visible because he has deleted one tweet.

Following the serious accusations by Amit Behere, Saket Gokhale asked him share his account number to return the money he had paid as donation.

The Congress supporter said he was neither donating to Sanghis nor he was Behere’s personal banker and went on to share the receipt of the money he returned to the AAP follower. However, he did not clarify about the alleged lakhs of rupees that he had collected, as per Behere’s allegations.