On February 22, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet abstained from voting in Canada’s House of Commons to declare China is committing genocide against Uyghurs. His move is being criticized across the world. Sky News Australia host Cory Bernardi during a news show called Canadian government the “most pathetic government in the history of the Five Eyes” for his alleged ‘spineless’ step.

The Five Eyes is an alliance of five countries comprising Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It was formed for joint cooperation in signals intelligence.

On February 25, Sky News Australia host Peta Credlin discussed with other Sky News host Cory Bernardi and Outsiders host James Morrow. While addressing Canadian PM as ‘Left-Wing Premier’ and ‘Prince of Woke’, Credlin said that when she saw the headline in the papers that Canada has voted, she thought finally the Uyghur issue is finally getting some attention. However, Justin Trudeau did not turn up for voting.

Sky News host Cory Bernardi said that it was Justin and his entire cabinet that abstained from voting. He said, perhaps the “most pathetic government in the history of the Five Eyes nation.” He added that what is happening in China with Uyghurs is an absolute disgrace, and it is a blight on the rest of the world that no one is talking about it because “we are too afraid to offend China.”

He further added that the debate on whether the Winter Olympics should take place in China or not is still ongoing. Canada has voted against China but not because of the sitting government under Trudeau but because of the rest of the Canadian Parliament that showed some “spirit and some spine in these matters.”

Credlin, while calling Erin O’Toole’s statement in which he pointed out that what is happening in China is real suffering and Canada’s values and not for sale, a gusty statement, she pointed out that United States President Joe Biden also excused Beijing’s treatment of Uyghurs by calling it “sort of different cultural norm.” She raised questions over the Western leaders’ weak-kneed attitude when it comes to calling out China’s human rights abuses.

‘The issue is money’ – James Morrow

Morrow said that there was a time when the left was all vocal for free Tibet, and they were not afraid of calling out China. However, in today’s time, it seems like the real issue is money. He said that China had become such a huge market for Hollywood and another source of industries. It also pumps money into left-wing politicians’ campaigns. He alleged that an “awful lot of people had been bought by China.” He added that he does not know the situation with Trudeau but the left now has a blind spot when it comes to the treatment of Uyghurs in the hands of China.

Canadian PM and his cabinet abstained from voting

On February 22, PM Trudeau and his cabinet abstained from voting after the opposition Conservative Party brought the motion saying that China’s treatment of the Uyghur Muslims in the Xinjiang region constitutes ‘genocide’. Canada’s House of Commons voted 266-0 for the non-binding motion. The motion also reportedly called on the International Olympic Committee to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing.