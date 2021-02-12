The horrifying murder of the Bajrang Dal activist Rinku Sharma in Delhi’s Mangolpuri has stirred the conscience of the entire nation. The gory murder has sparked nationwide outrage, with people across the country seething with anger over the heinous attack. The locals of Mangolpuri, the neighbourhood where Rinku lived carried out a candlelight march on Friday (12 February 2021), demanding justice for him and strict action against the perpetrators.

A large number of locals along with Rinku’s younger brother Mannu, VHP, Bajrang Dal activists attended the march. The participants of the march shouted slogans demanding death penalty for Rinku’s murderers. OpIndia got in touch with BJP Outer Delhi District President Bajrang Shukla who expressed his condolences on the unfortunate death of Rinku Sharma. Shukla said that Sharma was a promising young man whose life was cut short by violent criminals. He said the march is taken out as a mark of tribute to him.

He said, “We want to send a message to the murderers and terrorists by chanting Jai Shri Ram slogans. Rinku was martyred but even today there are people who are undeterred by the attack and would continue to chant Jai Shri Ram slogans. How many people will you kill? Murder is your motive, we are not afraid of it. Jai Shree Ram.”

Rinku Sharma stabbed to death for seeking donations for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya

The 26-year-old Rinku Sharma, who worked as a lab technician in a hospital in Paschim Vihar, was attacked on the night of Wednesday (10 February 2021). Sharma was killed in cold blood for raising ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans and being a part of the donation drive for the Ram Mandir. He was reportedly attacked by a group of 25–30 people. The police have arrested four accused in the case. They have been identified as Mohammad Islam, Danish Naseeruddin, Dilshan and Dilshad Islam.

Rinku was actively involved in the fundraising campaign for the construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya. According to the report, an awareness rally was taken out last month regarding the construction of Ram temple in the area. During that time Rinku had a dispute with the accused. However, the case was settled with the intervention by the locals. Following this, Rinku had a dispute with the accused at a birthday party. He was then attacked on Wednesday night after the culprits barged into his house and stabbed him to death.

Rinku Sharma had donated his blood to the pregnant wife of one of his attackers

As per a report, Rinku had donated his blood to the wife of one of the attackers who killed him. The woman was pregnant one and a half years ago and was in a critical condition. Blood was needed for treatment. In such a situation, Rinku gave his blood, not once but twice, to the accused’s wife.

“We have been having issues with the accused since the last year. In August, we had organised a small event for Ram Mandir. They were angered by this but we ignored them. We have always been good neighbours; Rinku even donated blood to one of their family members when she was pregnant,” said Rinku’s brother Mannu.