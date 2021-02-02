Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh late on Monday took to Twitter to inform that the Punjab government has hired a team of 70 lawyers to ensure quick legal recourse for the ‘farmers’ booked by Delhi Police in connection to the Republic Day riots.

Punjab Government has already arranged a team of 70 lawyers in Delhi to ensure quick legal recourse to farmers booked by the Delhi police. I will personally take up the issue of missing farmers with MHA & ensure these persons reach home safely. For assistance call 112. — Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) February 1, 2021

CM Capt Amarinder Singh said that he will personally take up the issue of ‘missing farmers’ with the Ministry of Home Affairs and ensure these people reach home safely.

Soon after Captain Amarinder Singh’s tweet, netizens wondered if the taxpayers’ money was being used to provide legal aide to the rioting mob.

Indirectly aiding anarchy at taxpayers' cost. I feel u ve fallen into the trap of Anarchist of Delhi who has hijacked ur plan on Delhi borders. Think of a better solution sir. Else, this might be the last Cong govt in Punjab unless u also believe in Congress मुक्त भारत। — hansa_lohani (@LohaniHansa) February 1, 2021

Please do that in Individual front. Why doing at the level of State Government? — The Intellectual (@realnitinarora) February 1, 2021

Some even asked him to do it in his personally capacity instead of on public money.

Some even said that being complicit in the lawlessness is a fall from grace for an ex-soldier.

complicit in all the lawlessness that occured in New Delhi on #RepublicDay2021 And you are supposed to be an ex-soldier. What a huge shame Mr Singh😨 — Shree Panicker (@ShreePanicker) February 1, 2021

IMHO you should undertake to pay for the damages and the costs of the policing before any of the anarchists is even a chance at legal defense is given. — VB_Subrahmanyam (@VB_Subrahmanyam) February 1, 2021

Others even had better advice for the use of public money.

People also pointed out how this proves that the ‘protests’ at Delhi borders are supported and sponsored by Congress.

So now @INCIndia @capt_amarinder have come out in open and directly supporting rioters by providing them with legal help. https://t.co/Ke7zMgPRkP — APal (@AjayendraPal) February 2, 2021

Delhi Police has filed 38 cases and arrested 84 rioters who, on Republic Day, broke barricades and entered Delhi on tractors ahead of scheduled time and created havoc on the streets, just few kms away from the official Republic Day parade. Some had entered while riding horses and wielding swords and attacked Delhi police personnel. Some even deliberately tried to run over their tractors on Delhi Police personnel, with a clear intention to kill them.

Eventually, the rioting mob sieged the Red Fort and unfurled a yellow rectangle flag and a saffron triangle flag, both with the holy Sikh symbol, atop the historical monument.