Tuesday, February 2, 2021
Will Punjab govt use taxpayers’ money to hire lawyers for Republic Day rioters, netizens wonder over Capt Amarinder’s announcement

Delhi Police has filed 38 cases and arrested 84 rioters who, on Republic Day, broke barricades and entered Delhi on tractors ahead of scheduled time and created havoc on the streets.

OpIndia Staff
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh (image courtesy: theprint.in)
Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh late on Monday took to Twitter to inform that the Punjab government has hired a team of 70 lawyers to ensure quick legal recourse for the ‘farmers’ booked by Delhi Police in connection to the Republic Day riots.

CM Capt Amarinder Singh said that he will personally take up the issue of ‘missing farmers’ with the Ministry of Home Affairs and ensure these people reach home safely.

Soon after Captain Amarinder Singh’s tweet, netizens wondered if the taxpayers’ money was being used to provide legal aide to the rioting mob.

Some even asked him to do it in his personally capacity instead of on public money.

Some even said that being complicit in the lawlessness is a fall from grace for an ex-soldier.

Others even had better advice for the use of public money.

People also pointed out how this proves that the ‘protests’ at Delhi borders are supported and sponsored by Congress.

Eventually, the rioting mob sieged the Red Fort and unfurled a yellow rectangle flag and a saffron triangle flag, both with the holy Sikh symbol, atop the historical monument.

Eventually, the rioting mob sieged the Red Fort and unfurled a yellow rectangle flag and a saffron triangle flag, both with the holy Sikh symbol, atop the historical monument.

