‘Climate Activist’ Disha Ravi has been remanded to a five-day custody of the Delhi Police by a Delhi Court following her arrest. The 21 year old was a founding member of Greta Thunberg’s Fridays For Future’s India chapter.

A Delhi court remands climate activist Disha Ravi to 5-day Delhi Police Special Cell custody — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2021

Disha was picked from her house in Soladevanahalli, North Bengaluru. The police will question her regarding her alleged role in creating and distributing the ‘toolkit’ related to the farmer protests in Delhi. She is also accused of contributing to the creation of the toolkit.

Her electronic gadgets have been seized for investigation as well. The Delhi Police believe that she is part of a bigger conspiracy although she has denied the allegations.

Delhi Police Cyber Cell got a 5 day custody of Disha Ravi, a 21 year old climate activist who allegedly edited the Greta Thunberg Toolkit. @Nitisha_Kashyap shares details with @ridhimb pic.twitter.com/EwVzjlWo5o — News18 (@CNNnews18) February 14, 2021

Disha Ravi, a graduate from Mount Carmel college in Bengaluru, currently works for a company that produces plant-based food. On February 4, Special Cell of Delhi Police had registered a case against the creators of the ‘toolkit’ on farmer protests under serious sections including sedition, criminal conspiracy and promoting hatred among groups under Sections 124A, 120A and 153 A of the Indian Penal Code.

The ‘toolkit’ was initially shared by Greta Thunberg before she proceeded to delete the tweet. The ‘toolkit’ revealed an elaborate effort to tarnish India’s reputation globally by Khalistani organisations.